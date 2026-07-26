KALITTA, TODD & ANDERSON RACE TO WINS AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Kalitta rolls to second straight TF win

Todd gets first FC win of 2026

Anderson goes back in PS points lead

SEATTLE (July 26, 2026) – Funny Car’s J.R. Todd won for the first time in 2026 on Sunday at Pacific Raceways to finish off a Kalitta Motorsports nitro sweep with teammate Doug Kalitta, defeating back-to-back world champion Austin Prock in the final round of the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also won the 12th of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Todd snapped a 23-race winless streak when Prock went red in the final round, as the past world champion went 3.941-seconds at 334.90 mph in his 12,000-horsepower DHL Toyota GR Supra. It is Todd’s 23rd career victory and first since early 2025, and also his first Funny Car victory in Seattle.

Todd, who qualified No. 1, had a huge points day when it came to the regular season championship, defeating Jeff Arend, Jordan Vandergriff and Matt Hagan to reach the final round. Prock left early by .005, handing the victory to Todd, who had enjoyed a terrific season but had yet to win an NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally.

That changed on Sunday and Todd is now right in the mix, moving to third in points after his impressive performance at Pacific Raceways.

“Dickie [Venables] and Todd [Smith, crew chiefs] did a really good job of racing smart today, not throwing down every run, just racing the conditions on the track,” Todd said. “I thought for sure we were in trouble there in the semis. I missed the Tree, which you can’t do against Matt Hagan because they’ll make you pay for it, and then I hit the gas and the thing is just out of control, but the win light came on. In the final, I saw Austin out front, and I was like ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I thought that I was late and then the win light is on our side. It’s crazy, but I’m just so happy for my guys because they’ve been working their butts off.

“It’s definitely a big weight off our shoulders. I feel like we let a couple slip through the cracks there earlier in the year. Then we struggled the summer with some clutch disc issues. Now, I think that we’re getting back to where we need to be.”

Prock, the defending event winner, advanced to the final round for the second time this season and the 34th time in his career after getting round wins against Daniel Wilkerson, Dave Richards and Jack Beckman. Ron Capps, who lost in the first round for the second straight race, stayed in the points lead, but it’s now just 37 points over Jack Beckman and only 42 against Seattle winner Todd.

Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta ensured a Kalitta Motorsports nitro sweep for just the second time ever, going a whopping 3.677 at 338.43 in his 12,000-horsepower Mac Tools dragster to slip past Leah Pruett’s 3.689 at 333.49.

A week after winning in Sonoma, Kalitta rolled to a second straight win, making three runs in the 3.60s on Sunday in Seattle. After qualifying third, he went 3.669 – the quickest run of the weekend – 3.690 and 3.726 to reach the finals, defeating Shawn Reed, Jasmine Salinas and Antron Brown in the process.

He led wire-to-wire against Pruett to capture his third victory of the season and the 62nd in his career. It’s also Kalitta’s second win in Seattle, 12 years after his first. More importantly, the reigning world champion has gotten hot at the ideal time for a second straight year, closing in on teammate Shawn Langdon. He’s now just five points outside of the lead in the race for the regular season title.

“Getting this double, I’m just so happy for Connie (Kalitta),” Kalitta said. “He’s given us everything we need, and obviously all the crew chiefs, everybody’s pulling together trying to help one another, and today’s a good result of that. I’m just real proud of our whole effort. I tell you, Connie’s had my back for years.

“Alan [Johnson, crew chief] has got the car dialed in. I feel very fortunate he’s working on my car. It took us a little bit to get it going this season. We obviously made a lot of changes and it’s coming together, and when you get down towards the end of the year, Alan’s got a lot of championships. This is really the time of the year he really focuses on and he always seems to be able to pull it off, so it’s going to be exciting.”

Pruett made her third final-round appearance in 2026 and the 28th in her career after defeating Will Smith, Justin Ashley and No. 1 qualifier Josh Hart.

In Pro Stock, Greg Anderson broke out of a recent slump in a major way on Sunday at Pacific Raceways, taking down Greg Stanfield in the final round after Stanfield went red. Anderson went 6.508 at 211.00 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, avenging a recent stretch that included back-to-back first-round losses.

That wasn’t the case in Seattle, as Anderson moved back into the points lead, winning for the third time in 2026 and the 115th time in his career. After qualifying second, Anderson drove past Stephen Bell, Matt Latino and then longtime rival Erica Enders to reach the final round.

Stanfield, who won last weekend in Sonoma, went red by .008 to hand the victory to Anderson. It gives the six-time world champion four victories at Pacific Raceways and this was an important one after a rough two-race stretch. That now seems to be long gone as Anderson got back on the winning track – and at an ideal point in the season.

“I certainly didn’t have a lot of confidence when I came here today. We ran a lot better this weekend,” Anderson said. “My car was definitely better, but I could see, as everybody could see, Dallas Glenn had the car to beat, so to get by Dallas and everybody else out here, like Greg Stanfield, who’s on a roll, is really great.

“It’s just a cool class right now. The rest of the year is going to be cool. It’s going to be a real dogfight. I just feel fortunate to be part of it. I’m still alive. I apparently, somehow, took the [points] lead from Dallas today, so that’s pretty damn cool, and it just shows what can happen in this class.”

Stanfield was denied a second straight win, but advanced to the final round for the 30th time in his career after defeating his son, Aaron, Cody Anderson and defending event winner Dallas Glenn. Anderson’s points lead over reigning world champion is just eight points with two races left in the regular season.

The NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series returns to action Aug. 20-23 with the 44th annual NHRA Brainerd Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minn.

KENT, Wash. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. The race is the 12th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Doug Kalitta; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Justin

Ashley; 7. Tony Stewart; 8. Jasmine Salinas; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. Maddi Gordon; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Will Smith; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Krista Baldwin.

FUNNY CAR:

J.R. Todd; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Jordan Vandergriff; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. Tim Gibbons; 11. Jeff Arend; 12. Spencer Hyde; 13. Ron Capps; 14. Daniel Wilkerson; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. Chad Green.

PRO STOCK:

Greg Anderson; 2. Greg Stanfield; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Cody Anderson; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Matt Latino; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Stephen Bell; 14. Chris Vang; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Shane Tucker.

KENT, Wash. — Sunday’s final results from the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. The race is the 12th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.677 seconds, 338.43 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.689 seconds, 333.49 mph.

Funny Car — J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.941, 334.90 def. Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.508, 211.00 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Shawn Cowie, 5.207, 277.72 def. Joey Severance, 5.276, 272.34.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.420, 267.75 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, Broke.

Competition Eliminator — Ryan Warter, Pontiac Sunfire, 8.501, 153.53 def. Dustin Lee, Dragster, 7.056, 187.70.

Super Stock — Ty Gaynor, Chevy Cobalt, 9.150, 141.59 def. Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 9.359, 136.34.

Stock Eliminator — Gary Gandee, Ford Mustang, 14.108, 91.64 def. Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 10.663, 115.07.

Super Comp — Paul Nero, Dragster, 8.875, 180.67 def. Zach Meziere, Dragster, 8.874, 167.66.

Super Gas — Cooper Chun, Roadster, 9.889, 144.07 def. Steve Lowe, Pontiac Firebird, 9.876, 167.43.

Super Street — Dana Glenn, Truck, 10.938, 125.80 def. Dustin Ward, Dodge Dart, 10.955, 121.56.

Top Sportsman — Bryan Warr, Chevy Camaro, 6.758, 198.76 def. David Cook, Ford Mustang, 6.752, 200.95.

Top Dragster — Ty Gaynor, Dragster, 7.203, 170.45 def. Don Sefton, Dragster, 6.975, 187.18.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Zach Standeven, Mike Bos, 8.188, 73.30 def. Jaxson Gonzales, Halfscale, 9.005, 72.18.

KENT, Wash. — Final round-by-round results from the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, the 12th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.714, 333.08 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.530, 168.09; Jasmine Salinas, 3.759, 333.66 def. Clay Millican, 5.420, 131.43; Josh Hart, 3.670, 336.15 was unopposed; Billy Torrence, 3.720, 335.48 def. Krista Baldwin, 6.140, 106.87; Doug Kalitta, 3.669, 335.82 def. Shawn Reed, 3.694, 331.12; Justin Ashley, 3.732, 334.07 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.259, 190.16; Leah Pruett, 4.403, 261.07 def. Will Smith, 4.444, 307.51; Tony Stewart, 3.707, 334.73 def. Maddi Gordon, 3.727, 333.49;

QUARTERFINALS — Pruett, 3.692, 330.80 def. Ashley, 3.806, 307.58; Brown, 3.725, 329.99 def. Torrence, 3.745, 332.84; Hart, 3.834, 324.12 def. Stewart, 4.617, 178.52; Kalitta, 3.690, 332.75 def. Salinas, 4.987, 138.37;

SEMIFINALS — Pruett, 3.717, 332.51 def. Hart, 3.777, 331.61; Kalitta, 3.726, 334.57 def. Brown, 5.897, 109.57;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.677, 338.43 def. Pruett, 3.689, 333.49.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.938, 324.36 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 10.346, 84.81; Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.899, 269.46 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 6.936, 120.01; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.858, 333.49 def. Tim Gibbons, Charger, 4.019, 307.02; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.906, 335.82 def. Jeff Arend, Charger, 4.019, 316.75; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.540, 269.89 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 7.125, 90.01; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.936, 326.00 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.946, 326.00; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.914, 330.63 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 5.812, 124.81; Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.913, 327.19 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.397, 220.30;

QUARTERFINALS — Prock, 4.065, 270.48 def. Richards, 6.726, 95.23; Hagan, 3.930, 322.19 def. Lee, 4.002, 323.58; Beckman, 3.899, 330.72 def. Pedregon, 4.134, 255.15; Todd, 3.939, 334.40 def. Vandergriff, 3.981, 319.29;

SEMIFINALS — Todd, 3.913, 335.32 def. Hagan, 3.929, 324.98; Prock, 3.937, 327.66 def. Beckman, 3.918, 325.92;

FINAL — Todd, 3.941, 334.90 def. Prock, Foul – Red Light.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.520, 210.87 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.500, 209.23; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.487, 210.08 def. Chris Vang, Camaro, 17.152, 49.71; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.503, 210.28 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.503, 210.31; Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.500, 210.24 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, Broke; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.500, 210.28 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.478, 211.46; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.468, 210.93 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 20.709, 67.91; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.472, 210.05 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.514, 210.47; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.486, 211.73 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.513, 211.20;

QUARTERFINALS — Enders, 11.001, 83.56 def. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light; G. Stanfield, 6.497, 210.60 def. C. Anderson, 6.505, 210.21; G. Anderson, 6.507, 209.98 def. M. Latino, 17.091, 47.07; Glenn, 6.485, 211.36 def. Coughlin Jr., Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — G. Anderson, 6.594, 209.95 def. Enders, 12.870, 66.89; G. Stanfield, 6.508, 211.03 def. Glenn, 6.514, 210.73;

FINAL — G. Anderson, 6.508, 211.00 def. G. Stanfield, Foul – Red Light.

KENT, Wash. — Point standings (top 10) following the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, the 12th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 1,107; 2. Doug Kalitta, 1,102; 3. Leah Pruett, 898; 4. Antron Brown, 755; 5. Tony Stewart, 700; 6. Maddi Gordon, 681; 7. Josh Hart, 673; 8. Billy Torrence, 618; 9. Justin Ashley, 535; 10. Clay Millican, 489.

Funny Car

Ron Capps, 884; 2. Jack Beckman, 847; 3. J.R. Todd, 842; 4. Jordan Vandergriff, 830; 5. Matt Hagan, 820; 6. Chad Green, 703; 7. Austin Prock, 687; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 685; 9. Spencer Hyde, 578; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 577.

Pro Stock