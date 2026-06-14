Winners Crowned at Fourth Annual HSR Classic Watkins Glen 6 Hour Presented by Mission Foods

Repeat and First-Time “HSR Classic” Winners in Season-Opening Round of The 2026 HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods Saturday at Watkins Glen International

Reigning HSR Classic Endurance Champions David Agretelis and Co-Drivers Pierce Marshall and Eric Foss Score Repeat HSR Classic Watkins Glen 6 Hour Victories

First Time HSR Classic Endurance Championship Winners Ben Myers and Pawel Pulchaski Break Through in Run Groups C and B Respectively

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 14, 2026) – Under clear skies and summer sunshine, the Fourth Annual HSR Watkins Glen Classic 6 Hour presented by Mission Foods delivered a full day of competition Saturday at Watkins Glen International, crowning the first winners of the 2026 HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods season.

A pristine lineup of period correct vintage and historic machine from various sports car eras in the last 50 years took to the iconic Watkins Glen Grand Prix circuit throughout Saturday afternoon and into the early evening in four different divisions. Run Groups A/B, C and D each completed two race segments in a symbolic six hours of racing, with the combined results determining the overall winners in the championship-opening contest.

In Group A, heartbreak struck for Todd Treffert aboard the 1972 No. 141 901 Shop Porsche 911 S/T in Race 2 as an engine issue prematurely ended the 2025 Historic GT Endurance Champion’s day after he entered the segment leading and in contention for the group victory.

However, it was Treffert’s 901 Shop teammate David Agretelis – another Endurance Championship reigning titlist in Vintage GT – who stepped up to take the Group A win at The Glen for the second year in a row in his 901 Shop 1972 No. 66 Porsche 911 S/T.

Joining Agretelis on the podium in second place was the pairing of Craig Watkins and former Rolex 24 winner Johannes van Overbeek aboard the 901 Shop 1968 No. 46 Porsche 911 S/T.

Rounding out another all-901 Shop podium, John Deford and Brady Refenning guided the 1973 No. 57 Porsche 914/6 to a third-place finish after running near the front throughout the event, completing the Group A podium.

Run Group B, which ran simultaneously with Group A, saw Pawel Pulchaski rebound from an early spin and charge back into the lead and secure his first HSR Classic Endurance Championship victory in the bright orange No. 241 Klub Sport Racing 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR. A former fencer at Penn State, Pulchaski’s run to the top step of the podium became a duel, as he battled Ricky Park in the 1973 No. 44 AJR Heritage Motorsports Porsche 911 RSR in Race 2.

Ultimately, Park finished second while familiar HSR Classic competitors and Colorado natives Alan Benjamin and Barry Waddell drove the 1912 No. 21 Porsche 964 Carrera Cup to third place in Group B.

In Run Group C, Ben Myers emerged victorious after charging through the pack in in one of the most convincing runs of the race. Racing to the front in the first segment, Myers then led every green-flag lap in Race 2 straight to the class win aboard his 901 Shop 2017 No. 29 Porsche 991.2 GT3 Cup. The victory marked Myers’ first career HSR Classic Win.

Another German marque joined the Myers Porsche on the podium as Shannon Herford guided the 2015 No. 515 Autometrics Mercedes-AMG GT3 to a pair of runner-up finishes in both race segments, securing second overall in Group C.

Consistency proved key for Michael Potapow and co-driver van Overbeek, who combined their efforts across both race segments to earn third-place honors aboard the No. 73 DAS Sport 2016 Porsche 991 RSR 4.0. The podium finish capped a busy day for van Overbeek, who recorded run group podium results in a pair of Classic 6 Hour divisions.

Finally, Group D concluded the action-packed day of Classic 6 Hour competition with an all-prototype field. Pierce Marshall and co-driver Eric Foss aboard their No. 01 Matador Motorsports 2017 Cadillac DPi battled Juan Gonzalez and Roberto Gonzalez, along with co-driver Butch Leitzinger, in the No. 81 Mission Foods 2017 Cadillac DPi, throughout both race segments.

After reigning Endurance Championship Modern Prototype Champions Marshall and Foss led the way at the conclusion of Race 1, the GMT Racing No. 81 got the upper hand in the closing laps of Race 2 to score the segment victory. However, it was Marshall and Foss who secured the overall Group D win on combined results aboard their No. 01 Matador Motorsports 2017 Cadillac DPi.

The win was the second for Marshall and Foss after also securing a 2024 Classic 6 title and came in the debut weekend for the team’s new No. 01 number and light gray livery, which will be featured throughout the remainder of the 2026 HSR Classic Endurance Championship season.

Leitzinger and the Gonzalez duo finished second overall while Bob Neapole and John Reisman completed the podium after securing a third-place finish in Race 2 aboard their No. 74 Hudson Historics 2020 Ligier JS P320.

NOTEWORTHY – Preceding the Classic 6 Hour on Saturday was the first race of the weekend for the accompanying HSR Watkins Glen Historics with the popular SascoSports International-American Challenge presented by Hoosier sprint.

Gary Moore, driving the Cobra Automotive 1966 No. 98 Shelby GT350, topped the field and led all eight laps to secure the overall victory. Moore took the lead on the opening lap from Treffert in his Porsche 911 S/T to secure top honors in the American category.

Foreshadowing the winning day ahead, Pulchaski charged from sixth to first aboard the No. 241 Klub Sport Racing 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR to win the Porsche class. Pulchaski held off a pair of potent 901 Shop entries, with Agretelis finishing second in the No. 66 Porsche 911 and Treffert completing the podium in third following a chaotic opening lap start.

The International class featured a family affair as David Lebrun, in the 1988 No. 45 BMW E30/M3, held off brother Stephen Lebrun in the identical No. 47 entry to claim class honors. The sibling battle remained close throughout the race, with the DLS Racing teammates securing a one-two finish in class.

On-track action continues for the final day on Sunday with a full slate of HSR Watkins Glen Historics competition, including dual Grand Prix Classics feature race doubleheaders for HSR’s open-wheel divisions and a trio of one-hour endurance races. The endurance race trio includes a near back-to-back lineup of 60-minute contests featuring the B.R.M Legacy/Modern Enduro, the Mission GT Challenge Enduro presented by Pirelli and the HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin Enduro.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is the premier vintage and historic racing series in North America. It was formed in the mid-1970s with an inaugural event at Road Atlanta and became a part of International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) in 2022. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate and enjoy the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at , on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.