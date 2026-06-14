Rick Ware Racing: The Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono

RICK WARE RACING

The Great American Getaway 400

Date: June 14, 2026

Event: The Great American Getaway 400 (Round 16 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania (2.5-mile triangle)

Format: 160 laps, broken into three stages (30 laps/65 laps/65 laps)

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Todd Gilliland of Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 33rd, Finished 30th / Running, completed 159 of 160 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 138 points)

Race Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won The Great American Getaway 400 to score his 64th career NASCAR Cup Series victory. It was his third win in a row, his fourth of the season, and his series-leading eighth at Pocono. His margin over second-place Tyler Reddick was 1.678 seconds.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 23 laps.

● Twenty-seven of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Reddick remains the championship leader after Pocono with a 19-point advantage over second-place Hamlin.

Sound Bites:

“We had some silver linings today. I mean, we turned our fastest laps of the race there at the end before we had some engine troubles. But we’ve had a whole month of good progress, from sorting things through at Dover, to the 600, Nashville, Michigan, and now here. Street-course racing next week should be a lot of fun. We had some success in last year’s street race in Chicago before the (brake) rotor blew, so we go into San Diego next week feeling good. I’m proud of our effort. We’re controlling the controllables.”– Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Rocket Doctor AI Chevrolet

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the inaugural Anduril 250 on Sunday, June 21 at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. The race begins at 4 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.