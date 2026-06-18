NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: San Diego

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Event: Anduril 250

Date/Time: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 4 p.m. ET

Location: Naval Base Coronado, San Diego, California

Layout: 3.4-Mile Street Course

TV/Radio: Prime Video, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse team are set for a historic weekend as NASCAR makes its first-ever visit to an active military installation for Sunday’s Anduril 250 Race the Base at Naval Base Coronado near San Diego, California.

The event is part of the nation’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and will be contested on the temporary 3.4-mile Qualcomm Circuit, a 16-turn layout constructed aboard the base. The course is expected to provide a unique challenge for drivers with its combination of high-speed sections, tight corners and a notably bumpy racing surface.

“I’m looking forward to getting to San Diego and seeing the track in person,” Berry said. “We’ve spent some time on the simulator preparing for it, but there’s always a learning curve anytime you go somewhere new.

“Street courses present a unique challenge because there’s very little room for error, and this one is going to be pretty tight and technical in some areas. Hopefully some of what we learned at Chicago will carry over. I think it’ll be a fun event for the fans, and I’m looking forward to seeing it all put together.”

For the weekend, the No. 21 team will be paired with Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB-1), a U.S. Navy Seabee unit based at Naval Base Coronado.

ACB-1 plays a vital role in supporting amphibious and expeditionary operations by constructing and operating temporary infrastructure where it is needed most. The unit builds portable piers and causeways, establishes fuel and water distribution systems, and provides the equipment and expertise needed to move personnel, vehicles and supplies from ship to shore.

The battalion also assisted with construction efforts related to the temporary race facility that will host NASCAR competition this weekend.

Practice for the Anduril 250 is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s 75-lap, 255-mile race is expected to take the green flag shortly after 4 p.m. ET, with stage breaks planned for Laps 20 and 40.

Prime Video will provide television coverage throughout the weekend.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®
Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center
Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: SAN DIEGO RACE PREVIEW
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: SAN DIEGO RACE PREVIEW
Next article
You Stay Classy, San Diego
You Stay Classy, San Diego

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado Outlook and Picks
01:43
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier wins chaotic O’Reilly Series race at Pocono
02:26
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Race Winner Corey Heim Post Race Q&A
04:31

Latest articles

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Naval Base Coronado

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports has the all-time lead in NASCAR Cup Series poles (27), wins (31), top-fives (104), top-10s (174) and laps led (2,462) on road courses.
Read more

You Stay Classy, San Diego

Official Release -
The inaugural NASCAR race weekend at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego is just like the fictional KVWN Channel 4 News anchorman and favorite son of San Diego, Ron Burgundy. It’s kind of a big deal.
Read more

Family-Owned. Family-Driven: Jeremy Clements Reaches Milestone 548th Career Start at Naval Base Coronado

Official Release -
The race will mark a major milestone in Jeremy’s career as he makes his 548th start, breaking Kenny Wallace’s all-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts record and further cementing his place among the sport’s ironmen.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: SAN DIEGO RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
Sunday's race at Pocono was one for the record books for John Hunter Nemechek.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos