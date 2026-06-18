Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: San Diego

Event: Anduril 250

Date/Time: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 4 p.m. ET

Location: Naval Base Coronado, San Diego, California

Layout: 3.4-Mile Street Course

TV/Radio: Prime Video, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse team are set for a historic weekend as NASCAR makes its first-ever visit to an active military installation for Sunday’s Anduril 250 Race the Base at Naval Base Coronado near San Diego, California.

The event is part of the nation’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and will be contested on the temporary 3.4-mile Qualcomm Circuit, a 16-turn layout constructed aboard the base. The course is expected to provide a unique challenge for drivers with its combination of high-speed sections, tight corners and a notably bumpy racing surface.

“I’m looking forward to getting to San Diego and seeing the track in person,” Berry said. “We’ve spent some time on the simulator preparing for it, but there’s always a learning curve anytime you go somewhere new.

“Street courses present a unique challenge because there’s very little room for error, and this one is going to be pretty tight and technical in some areas. Hopefully some of what we learned at Chicago will carry over. I think it’ll be a fun event for the fans, and I’m looking forward to seeing it all put together.”

For the weekend, the No. 21 team will be paired with Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB-1), a U.S. Navy Seabee unit based at Naval Base Coronado.

ACB-1 plays a vital role in supporting amphibious and expeditionary operations by constructing and operating temporary infrastructure where it is needed most. The unit builds portable piers and causeways, establishes fuel and water distribution systems, and provides the equipment and expertise needed to move personnel, vehicles and supplies from ship to shore.

The battalion also assisted with construction efforts related to the temporary race facility that will host NASCAR competition this weekend.

Practice for the Anduril 250 is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s 75-lap, 255-mile race is expected to take the green flag shortly after 4 p.m. ET, with stage breaks planned for Laps 20 and 40.

Prime Video will provide television coverage throughout the weekend.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®

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