LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: SAN DIEGO RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

SAN DIEGO PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Andruil 250

DATE: June 21, 2026

Race: NASCAR Cup Series 17 of 36

TRACK: San Diego Street Course on Naval Base Coronado | 16-Turn, 3.4-Mile Road Course

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 DRIVEVALUE.COM TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

CAREER DAY IN POCONO: Sunday’s race at Pocono was one for the record books for John Hunter Nemechek. After qualifying eighth, Nemechek led a career-high 42 laps and matched his best NASCAR Cup Series finish with a fourth-place result. He also earned a third-place finish in Stage 2 and collected 41 points on the day.

JHN ON STREET COURSES: John Hunter Nemechek has made 15 starts on street and road courses throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career, including 13 road course events and two appearances on the Chicago Street Course. He has recorded two top-10 finishes in those races, with his best result coming in last year’s Mexico City event, where he finished sixth.

T-MACK ON STREET COURSES: Sunday’s race will mark crew chief Travis Mack’s 33rd career road or street course event atop the pit box. Mack earned his lone victory on a road course at Sonoma in June 2022 with Daniel Suárez and has compiled nine top-10 finishes, including five top-five results, in those races.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“I’m really excited about San Diego. I feel like I’ve been able to run really well in the Chicago Street Course. We’ve put a lot of emphasis on the road and street course side for me as a driver, and I am just trying to continue to learn. Watkins Glen was a good one for us this year as well, and we just have to keep pushing in that direction.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“We’re racing San Diego like the Chicago Street Course. John Hunter ran well there. San Diego is going to have a lot of unknowns, but John Hunter has been putting in a lot of work on road courses and had a really good race in Watkins Glen with a top-10 finish. We’re looking forward to improving on that and have been putting a lot of hours in the simulator. John Hunter has been putting a lot of effort into his road-course craft, and I feel like we’re on the path to make that happen.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

SIXTH AT POCONO: Erik Jones earned his second straight top-10 and his fourth of the 2026 season last Sunday at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. After starting seventh for Sunday’s race, Jones ran steadily in the top-10 for a majority of the race. The No. 43 Dollar Tree team took a chance on strategy in Stage 2 when crew chief Justin Alexander chose to keep Jones on the track while most of the field pitted during an early caution. Jones was able to run in the top-five for much of the remainder of the race until his Toyota Camry XSE started getting loose after the team’s final pit stop. He ultimately finished sixth to follow up his second-place result on June 7 at Michigan International Speedway.

WELCOME TO THE CHASE: Jones’ sixth-place finish on Sunday at Pocono along which his stage points earned during the race catapulted him from 18th in the points standings to 15th. In the past 11 races, Jones’ strong finishes moved him from 28th in points prior to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race to being inside the top-16. With 10 races to go in the regular season, Jones sits four points above the top-16 cutline to make the Chase which starts on Sept. 6 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with the Cook Out Southern 500.

JONES ON STREET AND ROAD COURSES: In his NASCAR Cup Series career, Jones has raced on 42 tracks where he’s had to turn left and right. He’s run 39 races on road courses and three on the Chicago Street Course. In total, he’a earned three top-fives and nine top-10s. His best finish of third came on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October 2020.

ALEXANDER ON TURNING LEFT AND RIGHT: In total, crew chief Justin Alexander has been on top of the box for a total of 30 road course races and one street course race in the NASCAR Cup Series. His best finish of seventh came in August 2020 with Kaz Grala at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course. He’s earned a total of three top-10s on road courses with his drivers.

ERIK JONES QUOTE

“I’m excited for the San Diego Street Course. It’ll be a cool track and a cool event overall, even if it’ll be difficult since our first time on track will be during Friday’s practice session. There are a lot of unknowns heading into this race, but the No. 43 team has been riding this wave of momentum the past couple of races. Road courses haven’t been our strongest tracks, but we’ve been putting a lot of work into that area. I’m hoping that we can continue to build on the gains we’ve made and protect our spot in the Chase.”

JUSTIN ALEXANDER QUOTE

“Heading into San Diego, there’s a lot of unknowns for everyone. It’s a new course, so nobody has notes from previous races, which really levels the playing field. You spend a lot of time in the simulator and studying the layout, but until all the cars get on track, you don’t know exactly how the tire wear, braking zones, passing opportunities, and track evolution are going to play out. Our goal will be to unload with a solid baseline, maximize every practice lap, and put ourselves in position to compete for a strong finish on Sunday.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON

NO. 84 CARVANA TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JJ DRIVE FOR HEROES: Before he straps into the No. 1 Toyota Tundra on Friday for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice at San Diego, Johnson will take to the links. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Riverwalk Golf Club in San Diego, the site of the first annual golf tournament 20 years ago benefitting the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. The 18-hole scramble format will feature a shotgun start at 8 a.m., along with on-course activations, contests, food and beverage offerings, and opportunities for fans and participants to engage directly with Johnson. If media is interested in covering the tournament, there will be a window at 7:30am – 7:50am for interviews (PLEASE RVSP). Please reach out to Amy Stock at astock@legacymotorclub.com

DOUBLE DUTY: Jimmie Johnson returns to his hometown this weekend and will be running the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event on Friday, June 19 and the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday. Johnson has one truck series start to his credit, making his Truck Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 20, 2008.

JOHNSTON FOR JOHNSON: Veteran crew chief Chad Johnston will be at the helm for Johnson this weekend on the Cup side in the No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE. Johnston has one road course win which came on June 23, 2013, at Sonoma Raceway, with Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 56 Michael Waltrip Racing team.

FLASHBACK TO FIRST PITCH: On May 18, Johnson delivered a hometown pitch at the San Diego Padres game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson got to meet the players and do a jersey exchange with fellow El Cajon, Calif., native Joe Musgrove. The Padres beat the Dodgers in their home opener against the 2025 World Series Champions.

BLACKJACKS: The No. 84 team was partnered with the HSC-21 Squadron, which is the premiere expeditionary helicopter squadron and reports to Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Pacific (HSCWP). The squadron includes 50 Naval Aviators, 50 Naval Aircrewmen, 300 Aircraft maintenance personnel, and 45 support personnel. The HSC-21 “Blackjacks” train, qualify, and deploy ready detachments to sea as small, cohesive units. The primary HSC mission areas include Airborne Mine Countermeasures, Combat Search and Rescue, Anti-Surface Warfare, and Combat Logistics.

SPECIAL RESTING SITE: Johnson’s paternal and maternal grandparents were military and are buried in nearby Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, which is located on the Fort Rosecrans Military Reservation, ten miles west of San Diego. Johnson’s grandfathers – Kenneth Johnson served in World War II and Floyd “Gene” Dunnill was a Captain in the US Navy serving in Korea.

JOHNSON ROAD COURSE WINS: Johnson has one road course win to his credit at Sonoma Raceway in 2010 driving the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports.

JIMMIE JOHNSON FOUNDATION CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF IMPACT: Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee, and Owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra have been driving impact both on and off the track for years. What started in 2006 as a bold vision to support children and families has grown into more than $13.7 million invested in K-12 public schools and nonprofit partners nationwide. In 2026, the Foundation is celebrating 20 Years of Impact, marking two decades of strategic investments in schools and communities across the country. Visit https://jimmiejohnsonfoundation.org/ to learn more about how you can support JJF’s efforts.

ENTER TO WIN JIMMIE JOHNSON’S RACE WORN GLOVES: During San Diego race weekend, fans can enter to win Jimmie’s race worn gloves. All proceeds benefit the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. Visit www.jimmiesweeps.com between 6:00am PT on Friday, June 19 through 11:59pm on Sunday, June 21 to enter.

JIMMIE JOHNSON QUOTE

“Every driver has a race that feels personal. This one is mine. Growing up in San Diego, I never thought NASCAR could race here. Now we’re about to take the green flag on a world-class course in my hometown. I can’t wait to experience it with the fans who have supported me from the very beginning.”

“To see the way the industry has supported this race since the announcement is beyond impressive. I was able to visit the base in May and the Navy is just as excited as we all are. I hope we put on a great show.”

“It will be great to get back in the car this week, it’s been a while. As far as the truck race goes, it was a ton of fun watching Dario wheel the No. 1 truck in St. Pete so I can’t wait for Friday. I’ve only ever raced one other truck race in my career so this should be really exciting. The Tricon Team is really competitive each week so this should be very fun.”

CLUB MINUTES:

HISTORIC DAY AT POCONO FOR THE CLUB: Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB saw a historic day as John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones both earned top-10 finishes for the team for the first time since the September 2025 Southern 500 weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. After a strong Saturday qualifying session, Nemechek and Jones started eighth and seventh respectively for Sunday’s main event. After both consistently ran in the top-10 for most of the race, they also both earned stage points during the race and brought the team home two top-10 finishes with Nemechek’s fourth-place result and Jones’ sixth-place result.

NAVAL BASE CORONADO: Sunday’s Andruil 250 at Naval Base Coronado marks NASCAR’s return to Southern California and marks just the second street course in NASCAR’s modern era following the Chicago Street Course from the past three seasons. As the inaugural event will be the first held on an active military base for NASCAR, it coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy. Overall, the naval base encompasses eight military facilities that stretch from San Clemente Island to the La Posta Mountain Warfare Training Facility. The 16-Turn, 3.4-Mile street course will be held on the Naval Air Station North Island.

DAY AT THE ZOO: On Thursday prior to the inaugural weekend at the San Diego Street Course, John Hunter Nemechek and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Ambassador Trevor Bayne will visit the iconic San Diego Zoo to take in the sights and help promote the race weekend with local media. The 100-acre zoo first opened its doors in 1926 and has become one of the most well-known zoos in the country. As the most visited zoo in the United States, the San Diego Zoo houses over 12,000 animals of more than 680 species. It’s one of only three zoos in the United States that still houses giant pandas.

TACO TAKEOVER: Members of the CLUB will get a chance to hang out with all three LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers this weekend with a special Taco Takeover in the San Diego area. Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, and John Hunter Nemechek will all visit a local taco spot to hang out with CLUB members. Fans can sign up for The CLUB to join the Taco Takeover on Saturday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m. local time. Click HERE to sign up.

CHASING THE CHASE: With only 10 races remaining in the NASCAR regular season, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has its eyes set on the Chase, the 16-driver battle for the championship. Kicking off with the Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6, the field is now set by the top-16 in drivers points regardless of wins. With the “win and you’re in” mentality no longer applicable, it’s now even more important for teams to put together consistent races week-by-week. Jones has successfully climbed his way into the top-16 as he hasn’t finished outside the top-20 since April 26 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He now sits four points above the cutline in 15th. Nemechek currently sits 26th in the points standings after gaining two spots in the Pocono race. While he’s still 78 points below the cutline, a string of strong finishes could help close that gap in the final 10 races of the regular season.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT:

CLUB APPEARANCES:

Jimmie Johnson will sign autographs at the NASCAR Pit Shop Trackside display in the Green Zone on Saturday, June 20 at 1:15 p.m. local time. You must purchase a diecast for autograph and one wristband will be distributed per diecast.

John Hunter Nemechek will visit the trackside merchandise trailer on Saturday, June 20 at 9 a.m. local time and will follow with an appearance at the Main Stage in the Green Zone for an autograph session at 9:45 a.m. local time.

Erik Jones will visit the Toyota Racing Experience stage for a Q&A session on Sunday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m. local time.

Johnson, Jones, and Nemechek will all visit a local taco spot to hang out with CLUB members. Fans can sign up for The CLUB to join the Taco Takeover on Saturday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m. local time. Click HERE to sign up.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Andruil 250 at the San Diego Street Course on Navel Base Coronado on Sunday, June 21 at 4 p.m. EDT on Amazon Prime, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.