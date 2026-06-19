RFK Racing – San Diego Street Course Advance

San Diego Event Info:
Date: Sunday, June 21st
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Coronado, California
Format: 75 Laps, 255 Miles, Stages: 20-40-75
TV: Prime
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:30 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 4 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- The NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut at the San Diego Street Course this weekend in Coronado, California, as the sport brings its premier series to Naval Base Coronado for the first time.
- Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, known as The Navy’s Team, is bringing its submarine star power to the streets of San Diego this weekend. BuildSubmarines.com returns with team co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski, with the No.6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang continuing as a key part of RFK Racing’s 2026 lineup across all three entries.
- The 3.4-mile, 16-turn road course will present a new challenge for the field, combining streets, tarmac and runway-style sections on an active naval base as part of NASCAR’s San Diego Weekend.
- In 266 road-course starts all-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jack Roush’s Fords have earned six wins, 43 top-five finishes, 93 top-10s and six poles, with an RFK Ford leading 640 laps for an average finish of 17.4.
- RFK Racing enters the inaugural San Diego event with all three Ford Mustang Dark Horse entries set to make their first ever Cup Series starts on the Coronado layout.
6 Team Assigned Squadron: USS Greenville Submarine
Driver: Brad Keselowski
Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins
Partner: BuildSubmarines.com
17 Team Assigned Squadron: USS Kansas City
Driver: Chris Buescher
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Partner: Body Guard
60 Team Assigned Squadron: FIRCSW/FRCSW DET North Island
Driver: Ryan Preece
Crew Chief: Derrick Finley
Partner: Kroger / Scott’s
Keselowski at San Diego
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Keselowski makes his 55th road course start in the NCS this weekend in Coronado at the San Diego Street Course. In his career, he has 11 top-10 finishes on road courses but is winless in his 54 starts.
- In his road course races this current season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), he finished 20th after starting 26th and Watkins Glen finished 30th after starting 26th.
- Toured the USS Greeneville Submarine, his assigned squadron for the event, on Thursday
- With partnership from BuildSubmarines.com he will be a direct representative of the Navy in this historic event on the Naval Base Coronado
Buescher at San Diego
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Buescher makes his 44th start at a road course in the NCS this weekend, where he has 16 career top-10 results, including 14 of the last 17.
- He has one Cup Series win in his career at a road course, Watkins Glen in 2024, and finished seventh at COTA earlier last season despite starting 24th.
- Has eight top-10 finishes this season, including the past two races.
- Announced a multi-year contract extension with RFK Racing on 6/16.
Preece at San Diego
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Preece is set for his 31st Cup Series race on a road course this Sunday, where he has a best finish of ninth at the Daytona Road Course (2021) and Watkins Glen (2024).
- The Connecticut native also finished 15th in last year’s NASCAR Inaugural Race in Mexico City of the 15-turn circuit at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Pocono: Chris Buescher led Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway. After a strong qualifying effort, Buescher kept the BuildSubmarines.com Ford near the front for much of the race and earned his eighth top-10 finish of the season. Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team used strategy to move the Trimble Ford into the top 15 in the closing laps, but fuel mileage became a factor, and Preece ran out of fuel less than a mile from the checkered flag, finishing 28th. Brad Keselowski also overcame early adversity and showed speed in the Castrol Ford before being collected in an unavoidable crash ahead of him, ending his day early with a 38th-place finish.
Points Standings: Buescher: 7th, Keselowski: 17th, Preece: 19th