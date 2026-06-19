RFK Racing – San Diego Street Course Advance

San Diego Event Info:

Date: Sunday, June 21st

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Coronado, California

Format: 75 Laps, 255 Miles, Stages: 20-40-75

TV: Prime

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:30 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 4 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut at the San Diego Street Course this weekend in Coronado, California, as the sport brings its premier series to Naval Base Coronado for the first time.

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, known as The Navy’s Team, is bringing its submarine star power to the streets of San Diego this weekend. BuildSubmarines.com returns with team co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski, with the No.6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang continuing as a key part of RFK Racing’s 2026 lineup across all three entries.

The 3.4-mile, 16-turn road course will present a new challenge for the field, combining streets, tarmac and runway-style sections on an active naval base as part of NASCAR’s San Diego Weekend.

In 266 road-course starts all-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jack Roush’s Fords have earned six wins, 43 top-five finishes, 93 top-10s and six poles, with an RFK Ford leading 640 laps for an average finish of 17.4.

RFK Racing enters the inaugural San Diego event with all three Ford Mustang Dark Horse entries set to make their first ever Cup Series starts on the Coronado layout.

6 Team Assigned Squadron: USS Greenville Submarine

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Assigned Squadron: USS Kansas City

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Body Guard

60 Team Assigned Squadron: FIRCSW/FRCSW DET North Island

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Scott’s

Keselowski at San Diego

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his 55th road course start in the NCS this weekend in Coronado at the San Diego Street Course. In his career, he has 11 top-10 finishes on road courses but is winless in his 54 starts.

In his road course races this current season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), he finished 20th after starting 26th and Watkins Glen finished 30th after starting 26th.

Toured the USS Greeneville Submarine, his assigned squadron for the event, on Thursday

With partnership from BuildSubmarines.com he will be a direct representative of the Navy in this historic event on the Naval Base Coronado

Buescher at San Diego

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 44th start at a road course in the NCS this weekend, where he has 16 career top-10 results, including 14 of the last 17.

He has one Cup Series win in his career at a road course, Watkins Glen in 2024, and finished seventh at COTA earlier last season despite starting 24th.

Has eight top-10 finishes this season, including the past two races.

Announced a multi-year contract extension with RFK Racing on 6/16.

Preece at San Diego

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece is set for his 31st Cup Series race on a road course this Sunday, where he has a best finish of ninth at the Daytona Road Course (2021) and Watkins Glen (2024).

The Connecticut native also finished 15th in last year’s NASCAR Inaugural Race in Mexico City of the 15-turn circuit at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Pocono: Chris Buescher led Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway. After a strong qualifying effort, Buescher kept the BuildSubmarines.com Ford near the front for much of the race and earned his eighth top-10 finish of the season. Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team used strategy to move the Trimble Ford into the top 15 in the closing laps, but fuel mileage became a factor, and Preece ran out of fuel less than a mile from the checkered flag, finishing 28th. Brad Keselowski also overcame early adversity and showed speed in the Castrol Ford before being collected in an unavoidable crash ahead of him, ending his day early with a 38th-place finish.

Points Standings: Buescher: 7th, Keselowski: 17th, Preece: 19th