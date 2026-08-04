NASCAR Launches DEGA-CON to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures’ Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Charlotte, North Carolina (August 4, 2026) – Twenty years after Columbia Pictures’ Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby became a cultural phenomenon, NASCAR is bringing fans together to celebrate the connection between the film, the sport and Talladega Superspeedway through DEGA-CON.

The campaign is designed to create new moments for longtime fans while introducing the excitement and personality of NASCAR to broader audiences through entertainment, nostalgia, and pop culture. This event will transform Talladega Superspeedway’s fall race weekend into a celebration that blends NASCAR, entertainment and fan culture in a way only Talladega can.

After 20 years, are you struggling with Talladega Nights Withdrawal Syndrome?



Ask your favorite driver if DEGA-CON is right for you. pic.twitter.com/hrzHlHiyRW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 4, 2026

DEGA-CON was announced today via social media with a creative video presenting DEGA-CON as the solution to Talladega Nights Withdrawal Syndrome (TNWS). The video kicking off the campaign was created by Concept 80 featuring Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, and Riley Herbst.

The announcement offers an early look at what’s to come, including new content, fan experiences and special collaborations that will build throughout the season leading into Talladega race weekend.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby 20th Anniversary available now on disc and digital. Add it to your collection at https://www.sonypictures.com/movies/talladeganightstheballadofrickybobby.

Additional details about DEGA-CON will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Columbia Pictures’ Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

NASCAR stock car racing sensation Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) is a national hero because of his “win at all costs” approach. He and his loyal racing partner, childhood friend Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly), are a fearless duo — “Thunder” and “Lightning” by their fans for their ability to finish so many races in the #1 and #2 positions, with Cal always in second place. When flamboyant French Formula One driver Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) challenges “Thunder” and “Lightning” for the supremacy of NASCAR, Ricky Bobby must face his own demons and fight Girard for the right to be known as racing’s top driver.

Directed by Adam McKay. Written by Will Ferrell & Adam McKay. Produced by Jimmy Miller and Judd Apatow. Executive producers are Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, David Householter, Richard Glover, Sarah Nettinga, and Ryan Kavanaugh. The film stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gary Cole, and Michael Clarke Duncan.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.