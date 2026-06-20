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Shane van Gisbergen wins inaugural Cup pole at San Diego

By Andrew Kim
4 Minute Read

Shane van Gisbergen will lead the field to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural running of the Anduril 250 at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado from pole position, the latter of which he achieved on Saturday, June 20.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a group qualifying session, where the field of 39 competitors was split into two qualifying groups. Each group was given 20 minutes to post the fastest lap. The competitor who posted the fastest lap between the groups would be awarded the pole position.

Van Gisbergen, who was the eighth-fastest competitor during Friday’s practice session, qualified in the first group. During the group session, he clocked in his fastest lap at 90.809 mph in 134.788 seconds. The lap was enough for the three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, to notch his second Busch Light Pole Award of the 2026 season and to become the first pole winner for the Cup Series’ first-ever street course event around San Diego’s Naval Air Station North Island.

With the pole, van Gisbergen notched his sixth Cup Series career pole, all of which have occurred across six distinct street/road course venues. He also achieved the third pole of the 2026 season for the Chevrolet nameplate and the second for Trackhouse Racing. After winning in his five previous starts from pole position, van Gisbergen will strive to extend his streak to six events and flex his street/road course dominance with a San Diego Naval Base Coronado victory added to his rich victorious list.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #97 Red Bull Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado on June 19, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

“[I’m] A little bit [surprised that I won the pole],” van Gisbergen said. “I thought the track would be better and I thought people would execute a bit better. As I said, it’s just so difficult. There’s three or four corners you’re seeing for the first time of the day and it’s on your heater. Amazing. I guess, Red Bull Chevy’s really good. Thank you to Trackhouse [Racing] for doing a great job from yesterday. Just need to get the driver better. The tire wear yesterday was insane for everyone. You can see all the marbles still in the pits from everyone. That’s what it’s gonna be about tomorrow. There’s gonna be a lot of carnage, a lot of tire gambling. Hopefully, we can make the calls right.”

Van Gisbergen will share the front row with Carson Hocevar, the latter of whom qualified on the front row for a third time in 2026. Hocevar posted the second-fastest lap in qualifying at 90.704 mph in 134.944 seconds.

Ryan Blaney, Zane Smith and Todd Gilliland will start in the top five, respectively. Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece, rookie Connor Zilisch, Michael McDowell and Austin Hill completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively. In contrast, Kyle Larson, who was the fastest competitor during Friday’s practice session, will start 14th.

Notably, Kevin Magnussen, who is making his Cup Series debut in Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 entry, will start 21st. In addition, points leader Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin, the latter of whom is striving to win for a fourth consecutive event, will start 17th and 26th, respectively. Jimmie Johnson, who is making his second and final Cup start of the 2026 season, will start 36th ahead of Christopher Bell. Bell will have Brent Crews as a standby competitor while the former continues to recover from a fractured left wrist injury.

With 39 competitors vying for 39 starting spots, all made the main event.

San Diego – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen, 90.809 mph, 134.788 seconds
  2. Carson Hocevar, 90.704 mph, 134.944 seconds
  3. Ryan Blaney, 90.634 mph, 135.048 seconds
  4. Zane Smith, 90.405 mph, 135.391 seconds
  5. Todd Gilliland, 90.402 mph, 135.395 seconds
  6. Daniel Suarez, 90.377 mph, 135.433 seconds
  7. Ryan Preece, 90.343 mph, 135.483 seconds
  8. Connor Zilisch, 90.077 ph, 135.883 seconds
  9. Michael McDowell, 90.048 mph, 135.928 seconds
  10. Austin Hill, 90.027 mph, 135.959 seconds
  11. Ty Gibbs, 89.901 mph, 136.150 seconds
  12. Bubba Wallace, 89.789 mph, 136.319 seconds
  13. Corey Heim, 89.785 mph, 136.325 seconds
  14. Kyle Larson, 89.766 mph, 136.355 seconds
  15. AJ Allmendinger, 89.646 mph, 136.537 seconds
  16. Chris Buescher, 89.584 mph, 136.631 seconds
  17. Tyler Reddick, 89.562 mph, 136.665 seconds
  18. Austin Dillon, 89.385 mph, 136.936 seconds
  19. Joey Logano, 89.314 mph, 137.045 seconds
  20. Alex Bowman, 89.298 mph, 137.069 seconds
  21. Kevin Magnussen, 89.167 mph, 137.271 seconds
  22. Chase Briscoe, 89.158 mph, 137.285 seconds
  23. Ross Chastain, 89.100 mph, 137.374 seconds
  24. Riley Herbst, 88.820 mph, 137.807 seconds
  25. Cole Custer, 88.801 mph, 137.837 seconds
  26. Denny Hamlin, 88.777 mph, 137.874 seconds
  27. William Byron, 88.713 mph, 137.973 seconds
  28. John Hunter Nemechek, 88.629 mph, 138.104 seconds
  29. Brad Keselowski, 88.621 mph, 138.116 seconds
  30. Chase Elliott, 88.616 mph, 138.124 seconds
  31. Austin Cindric, 88.124 mph, 138.895 seconds
  32. Noah Gragson, 87.978 mph, 139.126 seconds
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 87.898 mph, 139.253 seconds
  34. Ty Dillon, 87.606 mph, 139.717 seconds
  35. Josh Berry, 87.484 mph, 139.912 seconds
  36. Jimmie Johnson, 85.980 mph, 142.358 seconds
  37. Christopher Bell, 85.214 mph, 143.639 seconds
  38. Erik Jones, 71.441 mph, 171.329 seconds
  39. Cody Ware, 59.492 mph, 205.743 seconds

The inaugural Anduril 250 at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado is scheduled to occur on Sunday, June 21, at 4 p.m. ET on Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, and HBO MAX.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
Brent Crews scores first O’Reilly pole at San Diego
Brent Crews scores first O’Reilly pole at San Diego

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