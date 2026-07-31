Legacy Motor Club reveals strategic ownership group list

Legacy Motor Club revealed its list of strategic owners on Thursday, July 30. The organization’s strategic ownership group features renowned celebrities, athletes and even motorsports competitors whom have invested and acquired an ownership stake that would strengthen Legacy Motor Club’s cultural footprint both within and beyond motorsports competition.

Notable names who were revealed within Legacy Motor Club’s strategic ownership group include Scott Dixon, six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion and the 2008 Indianapolis 500 champion; Dario Franchitti, four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 champion; and Tony Kanaan, the 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indiananpolis 500 champion. Together, the trio have amassed a combined 107 victories in IndyCar competition.

Additional investors who were revealed on Thursday include Sam Byrne, co-founder/co-chairman of CrossHarbor Capital Partners; Guy Fieri, Emmy Award-winning chef, restaurateur, and entreprenuer; Bryce Harper, two-time National League MVP and nine-time MLB All-Star who currently plays as first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies; Andy Roddick, the 2003 U.S. Open champion and former World No. 1; Jen Rubio, co-founder and executive chair of Away; Darius Rucker, three-time Grammy Award winner and Grand Ole Opry member; Kelly Slater, 11-time surfing world champion; and Chase Utley, World Series champion (2008) and six-time MLB All-Star.

The strategic ownership group reveal of Legacy Motor Club comes as the organization is currently in its fourth consecutive campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series division under its current brand name. The organization currently fields the Nos. 42 and 43 Toyota Camry XSE entries that are piloted by full-time competitors John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, respectively. A third part-time entry, the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE entry, is also fielded and has been piloted by the team’s co-owner and six-time NASCAR champion, Jimmie Johnson, over the previous four seasons (16 races total), including for two races this season.

Legacy Motor Club’s strategic ownership group reveal also comes as the organization is set to field three-time entries in 2027, with Johnson striving to transcend traditional ownerships structures by uniting cross-industry leaders and champions to establish a motorsports organization that focuses on competitive excellence, cultural relevance and a broader brand growth within landscapes that involve media, partnerships, hospitalities and fan experiences. These aspects pertain to Legacy’s performance both on and off the track for years to come.

“This is not a traditional ownership group,” Johnson said. “It is a collection of people who understand competition, leadership, innovation, storytelling, and how enduring organizations are built. They come from different worlds but share a common belief: that LEGACY can become something fundamentally different within motorsports and culture.”

“Great organizations are built by people who understand what it takes to win — but also what it takes to build,” Johnson added. “The caliber, diversity, and perspective of this group speak directly to where LEGACY is headed.”

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

As Legacy Motor Club strives to transcend its ownership structure for the future, the organization marches forward for the remaining 14 events of the 2026 Cup Series season. Currently, Jones and Nemechek are ranked in 18th and 27th in the standings, respectively, with the former being 44 points below the top-16 cutline to make the 2026 Chase with only four regular-season events remaining until the Chase commences in early September. Looking ahead, Johnson is scheduled to pilot car No. 48 for his final Cup Series career start for the 2027 Daytona 500. Legacy Motor Club’s decision on its third driver for its third full-time entry next season remains to be determined.

The 2026 Cup Series season for Legacy Motor Club resumes on August 9 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn 350. The event’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.