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RCR NCS Race Recap: Naval Base Coronado

By Official Release
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All-In Effort by Austin Dillon and No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet Team Results in 24th-Place Finish in Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Race at Naval Base Coronado

Finish: 24th
Start: 18th
Points: 28th

“We’re going to go back to the drawing board for this track. I felt good about our Chevy in the initial laps, but as the race went on we lacked forward drive and I didn’t have the grip I needed. We made some air pressure changes to try and combat that, but despite the best efforts of everyone on the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet team, the car never felt like it was in the track. This wasn’t the finish we wanted here, but we also fought back from a spin. I want to thank all the incredible men and women of the US Navy for having us this weekend. It was an incredible experience. Now, I’m going to go enjoy the rest of Father’s Day with my wife and kids here in California and focus our attention on Sonoma Raceway.” -Austin Dillon

A Promising Run for Austin Hill and the No. 33 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Ends Prematurely Following a Stage Two Wreck at Naval Base Coronado

Finish: 36th
Start: 10th
Points: 28th

“We had a really good car with our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet. With the strategy that we were on, we were going to have at least an extra set of tires laying towards the end. I got into Turn 1 a little deep and started sliding. I was sliding the rears and I slid the fronts a little bit. On corner exit, I was fully locked to the right just trying to stay off the No. 88. It’s one of those racing deals. If I had that extra car width and the No. 88 wasn’t there, I would have cleared fine but knowing that he was out there, I carried a little too much entry pace compared to what I had been doing all day. Right when I touched him and he got in the wall, it sucked me into him and I couldn’t stay off of him. I hate it for Connor and the No. 88 team, and I apologize to those guys. We could have had a really strong day for everybody at RCR and ECR. We’ll go again next week in Sonoma. It was a lot of fun running up front and showing speed though. I’m starting to figure out these Cup cars a little bit more, especially on the road courses, so that’s a good sign.” -Austin Hill

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