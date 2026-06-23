Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 team penalized for detached wheel at Naval Base Coronado

NASCAR penalized the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE team piloted by Bubba Wallace for a detached wheel. The incident occurred during this past weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Anduril 250 at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

On Lap 18 of 75, Wallace’s right-front wheel detached from the No. 23 Xfinity Toyota Camry XSE entry in Turn 10. The issue occurred after the reigning Brickyard 400 champion from Mobile, Alabama, made a green-flag pit stop prior to the first stage’s conclusion. Despite being held two laps in his pit stall as a penalty during Sunday’s event, Wallace recovered to notch a runner-up result as he finished more than 10 seconds behind his teammate and race winner, Corey Heim.

Due to the detached wheel, Wallace’s rear tire changer, Adam Hartman, and jackman, Nathan Ricketts, will not be allowed to participate in the next two Cup Series events at Sonoma Raceway (June 28) and Chicagoland Speedway (July 5). No points penalties were issued for Wallace’s No. 23 team, as Wallace is ranked in 11th place in the 2026 standings. He is also 62 points above the top-16 cutline to be in contention for the Chase with nine regular-season events remaining on this year’s schedule.

There were no additional penalties levied against the remaining teams that competed in Sunday’s Cup event at Naval Base Coronado. In addition, no O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series teams were penalized following their scheduled events at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado on June 19-20. Layne Riggs and Austin Hill won the Truck and O’Reilly events, respectively.

The 2026 NASCAR season resumes with a doubleheader feature at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competes in the fourth annual Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma this Saturday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio and SiriusXM. The Cup Series competes in the 37th running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma this Sunday, June 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, PRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.