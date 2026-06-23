The Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

In 2025, Shane van Gisbergen captured the pole with a lap of 96.040 mph (74.594 secs.), and Shane van Gisbergen led six times for a race-high 97 of 110 laps and scored a dominant NCS victory in the Toyota/SaveMart 350 on Sunday, July 13, 2025, from pole position.

Track & Race Information for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Season Race #: 18 of 36 (June 28, 2026)

Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 1.99 miles

Number of Turns: 12

Track: Multi-Elevational Paved Road Course

Length and Race Stages for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Race Length: 110 laps / 218.9 miles

Stage 1 Length: 25 laps

Stage 2 Length: 30 laps (ends on Lap 55)

Final Stage Length: 55 laps (ends on Lap 110)

Who and what should you look out for at Sonoma Raceway?

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in wins at Sonoma in the NCS with two victories, and of the 22 winners, three are entered this weekend.

Active Sonoma Race Winners Wins Seasons Kyle Larson 2 2024, 2021 Shane Van Gisbergen 1 2025 Daniel Suárez 1 2022

The pole or first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing seven wins, more than any other starting position. Seven of the 36 (19.4%) races have been won from the pole or first starting position, and the most recent was Shane van Gisbergen in 2025.

Stats Winning % Wins Winning from the First Starting Position: 19.44% 7 Winning from the Front Row: 30.56% 11 Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position: 52.78% 19 Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position: 75.00% 27 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10: 25.00% 9 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20: 5.56% 2

The Driver Picks for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway