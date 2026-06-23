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SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Shane Van Gisbergen leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025 in Sonoma. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
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The Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

In 2025, Shane van Gisbergen captured the pole with a lap of 96.040 mph (74.594 secs.), and Shane van Gisbergen led six times for a race-high 97 of 110 laps and scored a dominant NCS victory in the Toyota/SaveMart 350 on Sunday, July 13, 2025, from pole position.

Track & Race Information for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Season Race #: 18 of 36 (June 28, 2026)
Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 1.99 miles
Number of Turns: 12
Track: Multi-Elevational Paved Road Course

Length and Race Stages for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Race Length: 110 laps / 218.9 miles
Stage 1 Length: 25 laps
Stage 2 Length: 30 laps (ends on Lap 55)
Final Stage Length: 55 laps (ends on Lap 110)

Who and what should you look out for at Sonoma Raceway?

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in wins at Sonoma in the NCS with two victories, and of the 22 winners, three are entered this weekend.

Active Sonoma Race WinnersWinsSeasons
Kyle Larson22024, 2021
Shane Van Gisbergen12025
Daniel Suárez12022

The pole or first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing seven wins, more than any other starting position. Seven of the 36 (19.4%) races have been won from the pole or first starting position, and the most recent was Shane van Gisbergen in 2025.

StatsWinning %Wins
Winning from the First Starting Position:19.44%7
Winning from the Front Row:30.56%11
Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position:52.78%19
Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position:75.00%27
Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10:25.00%9
Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20:5.56%2

The Driver Picks for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

  • Christopher Bell has one top five, three top 10s, and an average finish of 14.800.
  • Ryan Blaney has one top five, five top 10s, and an average finish of 17.667.
  • Kyle Larson has four poles, two wins, two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 15.000.
  • Tyler Reddick has two top 10s, and an average finish of 20.200.
  • Shane Van Gisbergen has one pole, one win, one top five, one top 10, and a series-best average finish of 1.000.
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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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