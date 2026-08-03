Spencer Boyd Giving Back with A Child’s Wish Foundation

Mooresville, NC (August 3, 2026) Spencer Boyd will be granting a memorable experience to Ashlyn Cardone, a recent Wish recipient from A Child’s Wish Foundation. Ashlyn was diagnosed with Kabuki Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Spencer will be bringing Ashlyn and her family out to the track to see the No. 76 A Child’s Wish Foundation Chevrolet Silverado on August 14, 2026.

At A Child’s Wish Foundation, the belief is that every child deserves a chance to experience joy, especially in times of adversity. Inspired by the lifelong compassion of Alice and Arnold Amthor, they are committed to granting wishes that create lasting memories and smiles for life-altering ill children and their families. Through our foundation, they aim to bring comfort, hope, and cherished experiences to those who need it most.

Spencer Boyd commented on the upcoming weekend and special opportunity, “We all rightfully get caught up with going fast in our business, but every now and again something comes along that makes you realize that slowing down for the right people puts things in perspective. A Child’s Wish Foundation is doing amazing work for amazing children and families, and I am honored to help bring some attention to what they are doing. I’m especially excited to welcome Ashlyn as an honorary crew member for the weekend.”

There are some surprises awaiting Ashlyn and the Cardone family on race day that Spencer was tight-lipped about noting, “This will be a memorable day for all of them.”

The heart of A Child’s Wish Foundation lies in the passion and dedication of its founders, Alice and Arnold Amthor. Inspired by the strength and resilience of these young individuals, Alice and Arnold launched the foundation with the vision of spreading happiness to as many children as possible. Their unwavering commitment to this cause is reflected in every wish granted, every smile shared, and every family touched by the foundation’s efforts.

A Child’s Wish welcomes NASCAR fans to consider working with the foundation in one of three ways:

Refer children to the foundation: Refer a Child

Make a donation to help future wishes come true: Donate

Become a corporate sponsor: Sponsor

Catch Spencer Boyd driving the A Child’s Wish Foundation race truck at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race, the Black’s Tire 250 presented by BTS Rewards, on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM ET. This special race will be broadcast live on FS1.