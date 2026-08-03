O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores Offer Exclusive Discount for Sept. 12-13 NASCAR Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 3, 2026) – O’Reilly Auto Parts stores across the nation will offer customers an exclusive 33% discount to attend the NASCAR Chase weekend Sept. 12-13 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Customers may purchase discounted tickets at any O’Reilly Auto Parts location nationwide by mentioning the promotion at checkout for discounted tickets to the Sept. 12 Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race for $33.

Fans also can purchase a two-day ticket package for just $99. The weekend package includes admission to both the Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog race and the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Chase races.

The weekend will feature two days of championship racing as drivers battle for points and advancement in The Chase. The O’Reilly Auto Parts promotion provides fans with one of the best ticket values of the season through discounted single-day and weekend admission options.

In addition to a race ticket, the Confluence Music Festival will be entertaining guests all weekend long with headliners Busta Rhymes pre-race on Saturday and Old Dominion on post-race on Sunday. The music festival will feature more than 30 national and regional acts throughout the weekend.

To redeem tickets, customers must keep their O’Reilly receipt and exchange it at the World Wide Technology Raceway ticket office before race weekend or at a ticket booth during race weekend.

For more information, visit wwtraceway.com or call the ticket office at (618) 215-8888 ext. 1.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.