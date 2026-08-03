NASCAR and Coca-Cola Announce 250 Active-Duty Service Member and Veteran Recipients of NASCAR Heroes Pass Program

Select Service Members and Veterans Received Surprise Visits from NASCAR Drivers Daniel Suárez, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano

Charlotte, N.C. (August 3, 2026) – NASCAR and Coca-Cola announced the names of the 250 active-duty service members and veterans across the country receiving a NASCAR Heroes Pass, granting them two tickets annually to a participating NASCAR race for the next 20 years. This program recognizes their service and sacrifice as part of NASCAR Salutes 250 Together with Coca-Cola.

Selected from thousands of fan nominations submitted during Military Appreciation Month, the 250 active-duty service members and veterans chosen for the program will each receive a custom NASCAR Heroes Pass gift box delivered to their homes during the month of August. The commemorative package includes a NASCAR Heroes Pass hat, a personalized letter recognizing their service to the nation, a commemorative ticket, NASCAR pin, patch, mug, and challenge coin.

Earlier this year, NASCAR and Coca-Cola invited fans to nominate deserving active-duty service members and veterans for the NASCAR Heroes Pass program. Following verification by GOVX, 250 recipients were selected from thousands of nominations nationwide via an exhaustive selection process.

To celebrate these recipients, Suárez, Elliott and Logano personally surprised three honorees in Charlotte, thanking them for their service and welcoming them into the NASCAR family for years to come.

“The NASCAR Heroes Pass was created to recognize the extraordinary sacrifices made by service members, veterans and military families, while building a lasting connection between them and our sport,” said Jess Smith, Vice President of Brand at NASCAR. “Being able to surprise some of these heroes with meet and greets from drivers makes this moment even more meaningful and allows us to express our gratitude in a truly memorable way.”

The NASCAR Heroes Pass was introduced as part of NASCAR Salutes 250 Together with Coca-Cola, an enhanced version of NASCAR’s annual military appreciation platform. The program is designed to create lasting impact beyond Military Appreciation Month by providing military heroes and their families with opportunities to experience NASCAR together for years to come.

“At Coca-Cola, we are proud to stand alongside NASCAR in honoring the service, sacrifice and commitment of active-duty service members, veterans and their families,” said Don Rouse, Vice President, Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “Through the NASCAR Heroes Pass, we have an opportunity to create meaningful experiences that last well beyond a single race weekend—welcoming these heroes and their loved ones into the excitement, community and tradition of NASCAR for generations.”

The Heroes Pass recipients represent all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and come from communities across the country. Their nominations highlighted stories of service, leadership, sacrifice and commitment—qualities that embody the spirit of NASCAR Salutes.

NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola remains the sport’s premier military appreciation initiative, honoring active-duty service members, veterans, military families and fallen heroes through special events, recognition programs and community partnerships throughout the season.

For more information about NASCAR Salutes and to see the full list of recipients, visit NASCAR.com/Salutes.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.



For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.