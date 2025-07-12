Shane van Gisbergen dominates Sonoma qualifying to win Cup Series pole

For the second straight weekend, Shane van Gisbergen claimed the Cup Series Busch Light Pole Award at Sonoma Raceway. He set a fast pace with an impressive qualifying lap at 96.040 mph. It is his third pole in the series this season.

He also earned the Xfinity Series pole on Friday and echoed his accomplishments at the Chicago Street course last weekend, sweeping both the Cup and Xfinity Series poles.

“I thought it could be faster,” van Gisbergen said as he anticipates his first Cup Series start at Sonoma. “And then in the first group, we saw big gains from people in their second runs. I think the 24 (third-place qualifier William Byron) made a huge jump. He continued, saying, “Which is pretty abnormal, I think, on these tires, especially this new soft tire.

“My first lap was just a banker almost. The second lap was really good.”

Chase Briscoe (95.719 mph) will start beside van Gisbergen on the front row. William Byron (95.488 mph), Ross Chastain (95.409 mph) and AJ Allmendinger (95.367 mph) completed the top five in the qualifying session.

Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

You can tune in to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, PRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.