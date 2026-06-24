Front Row Motorsports: Sonoma Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Sonoma Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Sonoma Raceway 350

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Event: Race 20 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-miles)

#of Laps: 110

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (23rd)

Todd Gilliland (25th)

Noah Gragson (29th)

Noah Gragson Notes

The second stop of the summer “West Coast swing” brings the NASCAR Cup Series to its annual visit at Sonoma Raceway, located in California’s wine country region. The event will mark Noah Gragon’s third NASCAR Cup Series start at the winding, 12-turn circuit. In his two previous starts in the series at Sonoma Raceway, Gragson has collected a best finish of 26th, occurring in the 2024 race. Although he has limited NASCAR Cup Series experience at the track, Gragson has been victorious in other top series. In 2019, he led 24 laps on his way to winning the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West event, holding off fellow now NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon and Cole Custer, as well as NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competitor Daniel Hemric, for the victory. In his three road course and street course starts in 2026, Gragson has an average finish of 26.3. His best result on that type of track this season is a 22nd place finish, coming at both Circuit of the Americas (Mar.) and Watkins Glen (May).

The first round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge takes place this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Noah Gragson, and the No. 4 team, will face Chase Elliott, and the No. 9 team, with the highest finishing driver advancing to the second round at Chicagoland Speedway, next week.

Front Row Motorsports will look to “hit big” again this weekend with Hard Rock Casino Tejon. The newest entertainment destination in California will be featured as primary sponsor on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Sonoma Raceway, with driver Noah Gragson. Hard Rock Casino Tejon made its debut with Front Row Motorsports last weekend at Naval Base Coronado, leading 13 laps with Chandler Smith in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event on Friday afternoon. As primary sponsor on Zane Smith’s No. 38 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, Hard Rock Casino Tejon further solidified its kickoff weekend with a fourth-place result. Hard Rock Casino Tejon is the California home for gaming, entertainment and dining, including the famous Hard Rock Cafe and the Rock Shop. The facility features a 150,000-square-foot casino, with over 2,100 slot machines and more than 60 table games.

For the entire month, Hard Rock Casino Tejon is planning an action-packed lineup of racing-related activations, live watch parties and exclusive fan experiences, bringing guests closer to the thrill of race week than ever before. On Wednesday, June 24th, Hard Rock Casino Tejon will feature a full day of exclusive access and entertainment. Each of the Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series team haulers will be on-site, with the No. 38 Hard Rock Casino Tejon Ford Mustang also on display, fresh off the track in San Diego. Later in the day, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90’s SiriusXM Speedway will broadcast live from the location, with Dave Moody and Angie Skinner. To wrap up the festivities, Noah Gragson and Zane Smith will stop in to hang out with fans before hitting the track at Sonoma Raceway this weekend. Fans are encouraged to visit Hard Rock Casino Tejon’s website and social media channels for more information on this week’s excitement.

“Sonoma is a very demanding track,” said Gragson. “With some very technical turns and the elevation changes, there is a lot going on inside the cars. There are a few good passing opportunities, but you also have to be patient. A slip up in those passing zones could ruin your day in a hurry. It’s a fun track because you have to be on offense, thinking about where your next move will come, while also constantly being on defense and protecting your position in those passing areas. Then you throw in strategy on top of that and it just always makes for a wild race that anyone can have a shot at.”

“We have a great week planned with everyone from Hard Rock Casino Tejon,” continued Gragson. “I’m looking forward to getting out to their location in Bakersfield (Cal.), wind down some after a long week in San Diego and spend some time with fans, before we head up to Sonoma. It’s hard to beat the weekend that their group had on the track in San Diego, but I’m excited to hopefully give them more to cheer about this weekend with our No. 4 car.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland heads to “wine country” this weekend for 110 laps at the Sonoma Raceway. In four previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.9-mile California road course, Gilliland’s best finish at the track occurred in 2024, finishing 10th in the event after starting 14th. This Sunday, Gilliland will face off against NASCAR Cup Series competitor, Daniel Suárez, in the Round of 32 of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

Love’s Travel Stops joins Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

Gilliland and the No. 34 team will also have PEAK Performance on their Ford Mustang Dark Horse to promote PEAK’s exclusive line of PEAK products available at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

“This has been a fun, two weeks stretch on the West Coast,” said Gilliland. “We showed a lot of promise in San Diego, and even though it didn’t work out in our favor, there’s still a lot of positivity heading into Sonoma. Hopefully, we can qualify up front again and bring home a solid finish.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

After securing a fourth-place finish at Naval Base Coronado, Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team travel to Northern California and the Sonoma Raceway. Smith, a proven road-course racer, with back-to-back NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins at the Circuit of the Americas in 2022 and 2023, has three previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Sonoma Raceway. His best NASCAR Cup Series finish at the track happened in the 2024 event, where the Huntington Beach, California native finished 16th.

In the Round of 32 of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, Zane Smith, as the 24th seed, will match up against Carson Hocevar, the 9th seed. The higher finishing driver will advance to the Round of 16.

Michael Roberts Construction (MRC) will return with Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team at Sonoma Raceway on June 28th, with a special scheme celebrating a new book written by the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Mike Avila, titled NOT TODAY: The Secret to Never Giving Up.

In 2002, Avila became the first racing-only athlete ever inducted into the Water Ski Hall of Fame, a distinction achieved despite suffering three separate career-ending injuries, including breaking his neck three times and experiencing paralysis. Each time that he experienced setbacks, he returned to competition and continued to win.

“Mike’s story is one that everyone needs to hear,” said Smith. “He wasn’t going to let his accident define who he was, and, by taking it one day at a time, he overcame something that most people couldn’t. He helped kick-start my career, too, and has always been someone that I can lean on. Hopefully, I can repay him with a solid run in Sonoma.”

“We’re getting closer and closer to earning a Cup Series win,” Smith continued. “The vibes are high at the shop, and we’re bringing some solid momentum to the racetrack to where we are legitimate contenders. If we continue on this track, we will be winners in no time.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

HARD ROCK CASINO TEJON

Hard Rock Casino Tejon is located less than 15 miles south of Bakersfield on Tejon Indian tribal land in Mettler, California. The 150,000-square-foot entertainment destination features over 2,100 slot machines, more than 60 table games, multiple dining venues, and Hard Rock’s signature music-inspired atmosphere. The property represents a significant economic and cultural investment for the Tejon Indian Tribe and the broader Kern County region. For more information, visit casino.hardrock.com/tejon.

ABOUT HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT MICHAEL ROBERTS CONSTRUCTION, INC.

MRC (Michael Roberts Construction, Inc.) is one of Northern California’s preeminent commercial contractors with expertise in private and public general construction projects from new, ground up buildings to commercial building tenant improvements and renovating existing facilities in all building categories. For more information, visit https://mrcbuilt.com/.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.