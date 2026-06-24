NASCAR and The Rolling Stones Team Up for a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration Celebrating the Spirit of Life on the Road

Officially licensed Rolling Stones X NASCAR merchandise, special-edition collector vinyl and a custom listening lounge bring racing and rock & roll together

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 24, 2026) – NASCAR and The Rolling Stones today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration celebrating two cultural icons built on performance and life on the road.

Launching ahead of the July 10 release of Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones’ highly anticipated new studio album, the collaboration brings together the worlds of racing and rock & roll through officially licensed merchandise, special-edition collector vinyl, original content and a one-of-a-kind fan experience in Chicago.

At the center of the campaign is an immersive NASCAR show car transformed into a Rolling Stones listening lounge, giving fans an opportunity to experience music from Foreign Tongues inside a custom-designed vehicle that blends racing culture with the band’s legendary aesthetic. The activation will travel to key Chicago locations leading into NASCAR’s Chicagoland race weekend.

“For generations, NASCAR and The Rolling Stones have captivated fans through unforgettable live experiences and a shared spirit of performance,” said Megan Malayter, NASCAR Vice President of Licensing and Consumer Products. “While one takes place on the racetrack and the other on the stage, both are fueled by passion, energy and life on the road. This collaboration brings those worlds together in a unique way, giving fans exclusive content, limited-edition collectible vinyl’s and immersive experiences that celebrate the connection between racing and rock & roll.”

The collaboration includes:

NASCAR x The Rolling Stones merchandise collection featuring co-branded apparel headlined by the signature NASCAR racing jacket

Two Limited-edition NASCAR-themed collector vinyl editions of Foreign Tongues

A custom NASCAR listening lounge show car appearing throughout Chicago leading into NASCAR Chicagoland race weekend, July 4-5

Original content highlighting the parallels between professional drivers and touring musicians

The campaign launches with a hero film featuring NASCAR drivers Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch and Carson Hocevar alongside creator and driver Cleetus McFarland. Set music from Foreign Tongues, the film reimagines the drivers as a touring rock band, drawing connections between life on tour and life on the NASCAR schedule. Blending racing imagery with rock-and-roll storytelling, the film serves as the creative centerpiece of a campaign designed to bring fans inside the worlds of both NASCAR and The Rolling Stones.

Fans in Chicago will have the opportunity to experience the NASCAR x The Rolling Stones Racing Record Player, a listening experience that is fueled by rock and roll, at select locations ahead of race weekend, including Navy Pier, Plaza of the Americas and the Chicagoland Speedway Fan Zone.

Foreign Tongues arrives Friday, July 10 via Capitol Records and follows the band’s Grammy Award-winning album Hackney Diamonds.

For more information and to shop the NASCAR x The Rolling Stones collection, visit NASCARShop.com or https://therollingstonesshop.com/collections/nascar, or find it trackside during NASCAR’s Chicagoland race weekend.

Tune in this Sunday, June 28 as the NASCAR Cup Series shifts to TNT platforms for the Toyota / Save Mart 350 live from Sonoma Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race also marks the first race of the 2026 In-Season Challenge where Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin are the top two seeds, respectively. In addition to TNT, the race will also air live on HBO Max, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are one of the most iconic and influential bands in rock & roll history. Formed in London in 1962, they’ve defined the sound and spirit of rock for over six decades. With timeless hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter,” and “Start Me Up,” the Stones have sold over 200 million records and continue to draw massive crowds around the world.

Their classic albums—from Beggars Banquet to Exile on Main Street—are landmarks of 20th-century music, while their high-energy live performances have set the gold standard for generations. In recent years, they’ve shown no signs of slowing down, with Grammy-winning album Hackney Diamonds (2023), as well as upcoming new album Foreign Tongues out July 10, 2026, proving their continued relevance and creative fire.

Led by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, and carrying on the legacy of the late Charlie Watts, the Stones remain a creative force—still touring, still recording, and still proving why they’re called The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World.