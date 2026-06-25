LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: SONOMA RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

SONOMA PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Toyota / Save Mart 350

DATE: June 28, 2026

Race: NASCAR Cup Series 18 of 36

TRACK: Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | 10-Turn, 1.99-Mile Road Course

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT SONOMA: John Hunter Nemechek has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma, with his highest finish of 28th coming in July 2025. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, he has two career starts at the road course, with his best finish of eighth coming in the June 2024 race. Nemechek also has one start at Sonoma in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series where he started seventh and finished eighth.

T-MACK AT SONOMA: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma. His first outing came with Daniel Suarez in 2021, and the duo competed there together for three years, and earned a race win in June 2022. In 2024 at Sonoma, he earned a sixth-place finish with A.J. Allmendinger. He returned in 2025 with Nemechek.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“I’m feeling really good about where our road course program is at this year. We’ve been working really hard and seeing steady progress, so it should be a good one for our No. 42 team this weekend. We learned a lot in San Diego and have some good notes from Watkins Glen and COTA already this year.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“We’re building on our road course program with John Hunter. I feel like we have a really good baseline and the driver is working really hard to get better at road courses. I’m feeling confident going into the weekend, and I know we can continue to progress on our road course program.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES SONOMA STATS: Sunday’s Toyota / Save Mart 350 will mark Jones’ ninth NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway. In his prior eight starts, Jones earned two top-10s and four top-20s with a best finish of seventh earned in his June 2018 start at the road course. He followed that up in June 2019 with an eighth-place finish and an 11th-place result in June 2021. Jones has one additional start outside of the Cup Series in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in June 2018 where he started 13th and finished sixth.

SKIN CANCER AWARENESS: This weekend, Jones will team up with his partner Dollar Tree to promote skin cancer awareness by passing out sunscreen samples on property at Sonoma Raceway. Jones had previously done this through the Erik Jones Foundation under its pillar of early cancer prevention. Years prior, Jones has handed out sunscreen samples to fans and the NASCAR industry. This year, Dollar Tree is helping promote the cause by providing the sunscreen that Jones and his foundation will be passing out.

RODGERS AND JONES SONOMA BATTLE: Jones and his spotter Will Rodgers have raced against each other twice in their careers on the track. The first was the June 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma. It was just the second time Jones tackled the track after making his debut in his 2017 rookie season, and he was joined by fellow Cup Series drivers Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, and William Byron in the 64-lap race. Rodgers was running a part-time schedule in 2018 but started from the pole for the race while Jones started 13th. By the checkered flag, Rodgers protected his pole position to win the race while Jones rallied for a sixth-place finish.

ALEXANDER AT SONOMA: Justin Alexander has been on top of the box for seven prior NASCAR Cup Series races at Sonoma with Paul Menard and Austin Dillon. He earned a best finish of 11th in June 2022 with Dillon after the duo started 13th.

ERIK JONES QUOTE

“Sonoma is always fun. It’s been a place that I’ve been to for a long time now. With that, it’s one of the places that I feel comfortable at when making laps. I feel like the tracks lends itself to some good racing – some hard racing – but you’re able to pass and move around to do what you need to do. I always look forward to get out there. It’s a beautiful part of the country and a great time of year to race there. Hopefully we can keep building on our points position despite our difficulties at road courses. We did it last week at San Diego, so excited to see what we can do at Sonoma.”

JUSTIN ALEXANDER QUOTE

” Really looking forward to Sonoma. Erik has put a lot of time in this off season and the last few months to improve at road courses. Sonoma hasn’t been our strongest track, but we have come a long way with our road course setups and with the work that Erik has been putting in, I feel confident we can go compete with the best at Sonoma. We’ve had a couple good months that has vaulted us into the Chase, and we plan to continue to knock down good finishes, accumulate stage points and keep ourselves in contention. I have no doubt with where our team is now, we will make the Chase and continue to improve our points position.”

CLUB MINUTES:

TNT IN SEASON BRACKET: TNT’s In Season Tournament is back. Beginning this Sunday at Sonoma, both LEGACY Motor Club drivers will once again be battling to win $1 million. In the first round of the tournament, Jones will be competing head-to-head with Joey Logano, while Nemechek will face off against Chris Buescher. The best driver of both of these pairings will advance to the second round on July 5 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. Last year, Nemechek made it all the way to the fourth round of the tournament, being nudged out of the competition just one race before the championship round.

LEGACY LANE: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson has one win, four top five, and seven top 10 finishes in 12 starts at Sonoma Raceway. He has led 85 laps at the 1.99-mile road course. His average finish at Sonoma is 12.4 in 17 starts and won at Sonoma in 2010.

KENSETH AT SONOMA: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth owns 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma. In total, he owns one top-10 with his best finish of eighth in June 2008 at the road course.

JIMMIE JOHNSON FOUNDATION DRIVING BRIGHTER FUTURES WITH CARVANA: The Jimmie Johnson Foundation has teamed up with Carvana to launch Driving Brighter Futures, a grant program offering public school automotive and engineering CTE programs the opportunity to receive EITHER a $45,000 cash grant OR a $35,000 cash grant and used shop vehicle valued at $10,000. Nominations can be submitted at https://jimmiejohnsonfoundation.org/DrivingBrighterFutures now through August 28, 2026. Contact Jenny Mayer at jmayer@jjr.team with any questions.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT:

Follow along with our drivers and CLUB members for the first-ever Taco Takeover. Hosted at Puesto at the Headquarters in San Diego, this exclusive CLUB event brought Legacy Motor Club fans together for an afternoon of tacos, OLIPOP, autographs, photos, and one-on-one time with our drivers away from the racetrack.

CLUB APPEARANCES:

Jones will visit the Dollar Tree display in the fan midway on Saturday, June 27 at 9:15 a.m. local time to sign autographs. He will then visit the Toyota merchandise hauler in the fan midway on Sunday at 8:15 a.m. local time to sign autographs before heading to the Cracker Barrel fan stage at 9:45 a.m. local time for a Q&A session.

Nemechek will visit the Dollar Tree display in the fan zone on Sunday, June 28 at 9:30 a.m. local time, followed by a trip to the trackside merchandise hauler at 10 a.m. local time for an autograph session.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calf.) Raceway on Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on TNT Sports, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.