Miscellaneous
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Measures to Address Breakage of Glass Cosmetic Bottles During Transit Due to Various Factors

By SM
2 Minute Read

Bottles made from glass have an elegant look and feel and are traditionally the packaging of choice for premium skincare, perfumes, and beauty products. But the fragility of glass means it is prone to breaking on the journey. To prevent loss and retain the quality of the product, an effective process of protecting glass containers during shipping should be established by both the manufacturer and the distributor.

One of the most important things to consider is to use quality packaging materials. Bubble wrap, molded pulp or foam cups, and corrugated can absorb impact and reduce bottle-to-bottle contact. Boxes with dividers can also keep bottles from bumping one another while being moved.

Another important factor is fine-tuning the bottle design and weight distribution. Thick glass bases and reinforced necks can enhance structural integrity without adding substantially to freight costs. Manufacturers of the best quality products, like the Stone-style Wash And Care Bottle, tend to prioritize aesthetic over practicality.

Good palletizing and stacking are just as important. Full pallets or pallets stacked with tightly packed cartons can exert pressure or compress the lower layers, leading to crushing potential of the produce, but more so to mundane tears when dealing with glass products. Using stretch wrap and strapping cartons can ensure your freight is more stable, especially in long-haul logistics that involve several loads and unloads. 

Temperature changes and vibrations during transport may also be contributing factors for glass breaking. Selecting trustworthy logistics partners, having controlled storage conditions if necessary, and minimizing the handling can help to mitigate these risks. In addition, are your manufacturers performing routine drop tests and vibration simulations to help identify packaging failures before the products reach customers?

A further practical solution is clear labeling. Labeling the cartons with “Fragile” and “Handle with Care” will make the warehouse and transport workers more careful. Even if labels aren’t sufficient to prevent accidents, they are a good reminder to be especially careful.

In the case of cosmetic formulations containing active substances that are sensitive, packaging protection is not limited to shielding them from physical harm. Products aimed at Protecting Vitamin C-sensitive Ingredients often rely on specialized glass bottles and secure closures to preserve stability while ensuring safe transportation.

When you protect ingredient stability with protective packaging and formulation strategies, you benefit from ingredient and customer satisfaction.

Finally, ongoing quality audits and continuous improvement based on the feedback of shipments may reveal the same problems over and over again and improve packaging procedures. By monitoring breakage reports and experimenting with new materials or designs, companies can not only save money on replacements but also enhance brand loyalty. Robust packaging solutions, intelligent logistics, and innovative bottle design are enabling cosmetic brands to reduce breakage during transit and continue delivering their products safely and consistently to consumers around the world.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Rosenqvist looks to build on Indy 500 victory at XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Rosenqvist looks to build on Indy 500 victory at XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Next article
Understanding the Risks of Speed-Related Accidents
Understanding the Risks of Speed-Related Accidents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Sonoma Weekend Schedule
01:44
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill wins inaugural O’Reilly event at Naval Base Coronado
02:57
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs capitalizes for wild Truck victory at San Diego
02:42

Latest articles

NASCAR at Sonoma Weekend Schedule

Angie Campbell -
NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for a full weekend of racing action.
Read more

TOP FUEL’S CLAY MILLICAN HOPING GOOD VIBES AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS LEADS...

Official Release -
Clay Millican has a lot of stops he enjoys on the NHRA Mission Drag Series tour, including the most recent event in Bristol.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Sonoma

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports has the all-time lead in NASCAR Cup Series poles (27), wins (31), top fives (105), top 10s (175) and laps led (2,473) on road courses.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Sonoma Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Official Release -
The second stop of the summer “West Coast swing” brings the NASCAR Cup Series to its annual visit at Sonoma Raceway, located in California’s wine country region.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos