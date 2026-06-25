Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Sonoma Raceway

Event: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Date/Time: Sunday, June 28, 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California

Layout: 1.99-Mile Road Course

TV/Radio: TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team are headed into this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway looking forward to a more traditional road course contest after racing on the temporary street course at Naval Base Coronado last week.

“San Diego was a unique challenge, but it’s nice to head to Sonoma, a place that’s a little more familiar to everyone,” Berry said.

Sunday’s 110-lap race on the 12-turn, 1.99-mile road course in northern California is the fourth and final road course event of the 2026 season. Berry’s best road course finish so far this year is a 26th-place effort at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He finished 13th at Sonoma one year ago.

“We haven’t had the results we’ve wanted on road courses this year, but we’ve continued to learn a lot,” he said. “Hopefully we can put together a complete race and come away with a good result.”

This weekend also marks the return of the In-Season Challenge, a five-race bracket-style competition featuring the 32 drivers who were highest in the points standings following the recent race at Pocono Raceway.

Berry will face Ford teammate Ryan Blaney in Sunday’s opening-round matchup. The driver with the better finish in each head-to-head pairing will advance to the next round, with the competition culminating at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26. The overall winner will earn a $1 million prize.

Fans also can fill out a bracket and compete for bragging rights, prizes and cash. The In-Season Challenge coincides with TNT’s portion of the NASCAR Cup Series television schedule.

Practice at Sonoma is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET). Both sessions will be televised on truTV.

Sunday’s 110-lap, 218.9-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET, with stage breaks planned for Laps 25 and 55. TNT will provide the race telecast.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.