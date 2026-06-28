ARCA Menards Series at Elko Speedway: Shore Lunch 250 Presented by Dutch Boy Post-race Notes

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) scored his second consecutive win and his second victory at Elko Speedway in as many years in Saturday’s Shore Lunch 250 Presented by Dutch Boy. Reaves finished 5.432 seconds in front of current ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota).

Bollman’s runner-up finish matches his career best; Bollman also finished second at Daytona International Speedway in February and Michigan International Speedway in June. It’s Bollman’s sixth top-five finish of the season.

Local favorite Ty Fredrickson (No. 25 Rack Shack BBQ Toyota) finished third in his second career ARCA Menards Series start; Fredrickson, whose grandparents are former owners of Elko Speedway, finished fifth at Elko in 2025.

Taylor Reimer (No. 77 Fre Nicotine Chevrolet) finished fourth, her second consecutive top-five finish; she also finished fourth last Saturday night at Berlin Raceway.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) finished fifth, his first top-five finish since he finished third at Daytona in 2025; it’s also Kitzmiller’s first career top-five finish on a short track.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo Toyota) finished sixth despite recurring transmission issues on restarts that resulted in losing several positions and bouncing off the outside wall. Robusto now has six top-ten finishes in her last seven starts.

Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole but faded through the field to finish seventh.

Willie Mullins (No. 3 CW Metals Ford) finished eighth, his first top-ten finish of the season and his best finish since he was seventh at Toledo Speedway in October, 2025.

Takuma Koga (No. 12 IKEDO Toyota) finished ninth, his first career ARCA Menards Series top-ten finish.

Reigning ARCA Menards East Bounty Rookie of the Year Austin Vaughn (No. 91 Tool Mart Inc. Chevrolet) finished tenth, his first career ARCA Menards Series top-ten finish.

Landon S. Huffman (No. 28 PRG Chevrolet) finished 14th in his ARCA Menards Series debut despite leading 130 laps on the night, more than any other driver.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Ashley Furniture 150 at Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, July 3. The race, set to begin at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT will be televised live on FS1 and carried live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on Sirius XM Satellite Radio. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing ) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing ).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.