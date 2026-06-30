ARCA Menards Series at Elko Speedway: Ashley Furniture 150

THE RACE: Ashley Furniture 150

THE PLACE: Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

THE DATE: Friday, July 3, 2026

THE TIME: 8 pm ET / 8 pm CT

TV: FS1, Live

After a seven-year absence, the ARCA Menards Series will return to Chicagoland Speedway for Friday’s Ashley Furniture 150, the eleventh race of 20 scheduled for the series in 2026. It will be the 20th ARCA Menards Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Chicagoland Speedway hosted one ARCA Menards Series race per season from the track’s inaugural season in 2001 through 2019. Previous winners include Ed Berrier (2001), Chad Blount (2002), Frank Kimmel (2003), Kyle Krisiloff (2004), Dawayne Bryan (2005), Steve Wallace (2006), Michael McDowell (2007), Scott Lagasse, Jr. (2008), Justin Lofton (2009), Patrick Sheltra (2010), Ty Dillon (2011), Kevin Swindell (2012), Corey LaJoie (2013), Mason Mitchell (2014), Ryan Reed (2015), Chase Briscoe (2016), Christopher Bell (2017), Michael Self (2018) and Ty Majeski (2019).

Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) leads the ARCA Menards Series championship standings by 21 points over runner-up Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota). Bollman tied his career-best finish, second, last Saturday night at Elko Speedway while Annunziata has earned the last two Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Awards in qualifying at Berlin Raceway and Elko.

Two-time ARCA Menards East champion William Sawalich (No. 18 SoundGear Toyota) returns to the ARCA Menards Series for the first time since he finished fourth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, 2025. His Joe Gibbs Racing team has won six of the first ten races of the 2026 season, including the last two with Max Reaves at Berlin and Elko.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo! Toyota) set the ARCA Menards Series all-time record for most top-five finishes by a female driver, 13, with her fifth-place finish at Berlin Raceway two weeks ago. She sits third in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 54 points out of the lead with ten races remaining in the season.

Gavan Boschele (No. 25 Toyota Racing Toyota) returns to the ARCA Menards Series for the first time since his runner-up finish at Pocono Raceway three weeks ago. Boschele has five career series starts and has four top-five finishes.

Connor Mosack (No. 28 Friends of Jacklyn Chevrolet) will make his second start of the season in the Pinnacle Racing Group entry. Mosack, a two-time ARCA Menards Series winner at Chicagoland Speedway’s sister track Kansas Speedway in 2023 and 2024, finished fourth in his only previous start this season at Michigan International Speedway.

Landon S. Huffman (No. 9 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) returns to the CR7 Motorsports team after making his ARCA Menards Series debut last week at Elko Speedway with Pinnacle Racing Group. Huffman, the son of PRG team manager Shane Huffman, led 130 laps before a mechanical issue brought him to the pits for repairs. He battled for the win in his ARCA Menards East debut at Hickory Motor Speedway before contact led to a late-race spin and he finished second in his most recent East start at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Lanie Buice (No. 77 Sunoco Chevrolet) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole in her most recent start at Pocono and she matched her career-best finish in fifth. Buice has finished fifth in all three ARCA Menards Series starts she’s made so far in 2026.

Talladega Superspeedway winner Andy Jankowiak (No. 71 Phillips 66 Lubricants / Whelen Chevrolet) makes his first start in a month. Jankowiak looks to get his luck turned back around after being swept into accidents in his most recent starts at Toledo Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

Two Illinois drivers will compete at Chicagoland Speedway: Ottawa native Tim Richmond (No. 27 Ottawa Illinois The Middle of Everywhere Toyota) and Alex Clubb (No. 03 Premier Asphalt Ford). Richmond started 12th and finished 12th in the last ARCA Menards Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2019; Clubb will be making his first series start at the track. Ottawa is about an hour west of Joliet, while Morris is 15 minutes closer.

The race will be run under the Modified Live pit procedure with a scheduled caution at or around lap 50.

Ricky Stenhouse holds the ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Chicagoland Speedway, set in 2008, at 29.995 seconds/180.030 miles per hour.

Kevin Swindell holds the ARCA Menards Series track race record at Chicagoland Speedway, set in 2012, at 1 hour, 3 minutes, 47 seconds / 141.103 miles per hour.

Should the race be extended into overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green-white-checkered” finish. If the yellow flag is displayed after the white flag, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

The Ashley Furniture 150 will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio Network nationwide. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio is available at ARCARacing.com; follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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