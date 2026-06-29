Four-time U.S. Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield named Honorary Starter of The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid

Coyne Schofield will wave the green flag over the INDYCAR field on Sunday, July 5

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 29, 2026) – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Honda are honored to announce Kendall Coyne Schofield – two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist for Team USA Women’s Hockey – as the honorary starter for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid on Sunday, July 5.

A Team Honda athlete ambassador, Kendall Coyne Schofield is a member of Team USA Women’s Hockey and captain of the two-time Walter Cup Champion Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. She most recently won a gold medal in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and a remarkable 27 medals in international competition overall. She remains the all-time leading scorer in World Championship history when she was the Captain of the U.S. Under 18 Women’s National Team. Coyne Schofield is the first mom to win gold in Team USA women’s hockey history.

“As a proud member of Team Honda and Team USA, I’m inspired by the passion and commitment we share in chasing dreams, whether on the ice or the racetrack,” said Kendall Coyne Schofield. “It’s an incredible opportunity to serve as Honorary Starter for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, especially on such a significant holiday weekend for our nation as the Fourth of July.”

Honda is the Official Automotive Partner of Team USA, supporting both the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams during Milano Cortina 2026 and the upcoming LA28 Games.

“It’s an honor to have Kendall Coyne Schofield join us at The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Having someone with her success and international accomplishments is an exciting addition, and we appreciate Honda for inviting her to this year’s event.”

“The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is more than a race, it’s a celebration of our Ohio-based associates, their families and the local community,” said Ed Beadle, vice president, Marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “In this special year, as Americans celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, we are honored to have our own Team Honda ambassador Kendall Coyne Schofield start the race.”

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid on July 3-5 marks the 43rd running of Ohio’s biggest racing event. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES headlines the weekend of 10 races across five different racing series. The full development ladder of the sport’s rising stars will be on display with INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire, USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF Juniors Presented by Continental Tire all competing on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course.

All event information including ticket options and pricing is posted online at midohio.com. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Follow the event on social media with #Honda200.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

For more information, visit midohio.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @MidOhioSportsCarCourse or follow updates on X at @Mid_Ohio and Instagram at @officialmidohio.