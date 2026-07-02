The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid continues its Fourth of July traditions this weekend

Annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event features many fan experiences to celebrate America 250

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 2, 2026) – On-track action begins tomorrow (July 3) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for Ohio’s biggest racing event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid. This spectacular Fourth of July weekend celebrating America’s 250th birthday will feature a kickoff party later today, camping activities, fireworks show, movie on site, 10 total races and more.

The stars and cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES headline the three-day spectacle, racing for the 43rd time on the legendary 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in Lexington, Ohio. The competitive field of INDYCAR drivers will feature multiple Ohio connections including two entries from Pataskala, Ohio-based Meyer Shank Racing (MSR), Marcus Armstrong and 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist, and Columbus, Ohio’s hometown favorite Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Seven-time Mid-Ohio winner, and six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion, Scott Dixon, heads to Mid-Ohio hopeful for back-to-back wins as last year’s race winner. Dixon, nicknamed “Mr. Mid-Ohio”, is the record holder as Mid-Ohio’s winningest INDYCAR driver.

“The fan experience at Mid-Ohio has always been exceptional,” said Scott Dixon. “I think it’s a very family atmosphere, a lot of people camping. It’s motorhomes, tents and all of that kind of stuff. I don’t know, I just love it. Even after the track stuff, you can hang out with a lot of different people and just talk and catch up. It has a more laid-back Midwest style to it which is pretty cool.”

Alex Palou, current NTT INDYCAR SERIES points leader by 60 points and four-time series champion, will again be one of the favorites at Mid-Ohio. Palou, pilot of the No. 10 OpenAI Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, tallied a victory at Mid-Ohio in 2023 and has finished second three times including the last two years.

Off-track race weekend fan experiences begin later this afternoon (July 2) with a kickoff party at The Local @ 97 in downtown Lexington, Ohio (58 OH-97) from 4:30 – 7 p.m. ET. The gathering will feature appearances by Armstrong, Dixon, Romain Grosjean, Rahal and Rosenqvist, plus Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Michael Shank. Attendees can partake in food and beverage specials, enjoy live music from Ryan Otis Bandy and check out the official INDYCAR show car on display.

Fourth of July celebrations begin at the track on Friday evening starting with a campers golf cart parade where weekend campers can decorate their golf carts or side-by-sides in patriotic red, white and blue and then take a lap of the 13-turn road course. After a trip around the track, shortly after dusk (sunset is 9:05 p.m. ET), ticket holders can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show over the Mid-Ohio grounds.

On Saturday (July 4) after INDYCAR qualifying, late in the afternoon, the Camping with Honda tradition continues as Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will tour the trackside camping areas to meet fans and check out the festive, patriotic campsite decor. At 7 p.m. ET, campers and ticketed guests are invited to head to the “Esses” spectator mound to watch the 2025 hit “Superman” on the big screen positioned between Turns 4 and 5.

On Sunday (July 5), fans can get involved in INDYCAR pre-race festivities by participating in the Fan Grid Walk from 11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET, an opportunity to get up close to the cars on pit lane before the race begins. The command for drivers to start their engines is at 12:45 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag waving over the 25-car field by honorary starter and four-time U.S. Olympian Kendell Coyne Schofield at 12:52 p.m. ET. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid airs live on FOX with national broadcast coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Weekend tickets offer the best value when attending an event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Daily tickets and Pit and Paddock Passes are also available. Tickets are $10 additional when purchased at the gate. All the ticket options and pricing are posted online at midohio.com. Follow the event on social media with #Honda200.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

For more information, visit midohio.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @MidOhioSportsCarCourse or follow updates on X at @Mid_Ohio and Instagram at @officialmidohio.