Linker, Thrasher Tame Speedway Safari Night In Round 5 of Cook Out Summer Shootout Action

Wyatt Linker (Beginner Bandoleros), Lucas Harrison (Bandits), Carson Sherman (Outlaws), Braeden Scott (Chargers), Landon Thrasher (Young Lions), Mitch Wright (VP Fuels Semi-Pro), Spencer Bradshaw (Pro) and Brandin Wrisley (Dilling Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical Masters) unleashed the competition during Round 5 of Cook Out Summer Shootout.

Red, White & Vroom presented by Pro-FABrication Headers & Exhaust returns tonight, featuring one of the region’s first fireworks shows of the holiday weekend alongside full-throttle racing under the lights.

Tickets for Tuesday, June 30, are $18 and include the post-race fireworks spectacular. First Responders and Military get in FREE.

CONCORD, N.C. (June 30, 2026) – Round 5 of Cook Out Summer Shootout brought Speedway Safari Night to life at America’s Home for Racing, as more than 200 drivers took on a jungle-themed evening of racing under the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Landon Thrasher was the mane attraction in the roaring Young Lions division for his third win of the season, while Wyatt Linker wheeled through the field to lead the Beginner Bandolero division to a win.

YOUNG LIONS BRING THE SAFARI SPEED

Landon Thrasher ruled the Young Lions Division, charging to the front after a Lap 3 restart reshuffled the lineup, handing him the top spot. Once out front, Thrasher set the pace, holding off multiple restarts and a determined field in a tightly contested race for position.

“We started fourth, and I made some risky choices that all seemed to work,” said Thrasher.

Starting from the 11th spot, Brexton Busch patiently worked through the field before climbing into second following a position change on Lap 13. He carried that momentum to the finish, securing the runner-up spot just as the time flag waved with six laps remaining.

Parker Ives and Sam Macedo also showed strong pace early, with both appearing poised to contend for the win after leading under green. However, jumpstart penalties dropped them back in the order, forcing both drivers to battle through traffic and remain competitive for the remainder of the race.

Busch, along with Jackson Fooks, Gerald White III and Cole Dosenbrock, completed the Top 5 in a hard-fought finish.

LINKER LEADS THE HERD

Taking on the Beginner Bandolero division, Stetson Stroup looked poised to secure his 20th win of the season after entering the night with 19 victories. Stroup and Ryan Hoffacker traded the lead in an early battle before the two made contact on Lap 6, opening the door for Wyatt Linker to take over with 10 laps to go.

With clean air ahead, Linker held the advantage as Konner Adkinson closed in during the final laps. Adkinson searched high and low for a way around the leader, but Linker held firm each time.

Adkinson made one final attempt in Turn 4 but slipped in the grass, allowing Linker to race unchallenged to the checkered flag.

“I felt like they were going to get loose at some point, so I tried my hardest to get around them and then just let it rip,” Linker said.

Adkinson settled for second, followed by Colton Sherman, Chandler Stanley and Rob Brown, as Linker captured the victory.

Also making her Bandolero debut, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson’s daughter, Audrey Larson, raced from 12th to ninth in her first start.

ROARING ROAD TO THE PROS

In the competitive Pro division, Spencer Bradshaw finally turned a string of top-five finishes into a trip to Victory Lane. After qualifying fourth and waiting for the right moment to move forward, Bradshaw worked his way to the front to earn the Round 5 win.

Also proving to be wild about racing, Lucas Harrison (Bandits), Carson Sherman (Outlaws), Braeden Scott (Chargers), Mitch Wright (VP Fuels Semi-Pro) and Brandin Wrisley (Dilling Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical Masters) all unleashed their horsepower on the track, putting on wild Round 5 performances.

NEXT UP:

Cook Out Summer Shootout returns Tuesday, June 30, for Red, White & Vroom presented by Pro-FABrication Headers & Exhaust. Fans can enjoy fireworks and a post-race driver autograph session following the night’s action.

ABOUT COOK OUT SUMMER SHOOTOUT:

Celebrating its 33rd season, Cook Out Summer Shootout is a 10-race showcase of speed, featuring eight racing divisions of Legends Cars and Bandoleros. Races are held each Tuesday night under the lights with championship points on the line all summer long.

TICKETS:

Tuesday, June 30, tickets are $18 and include the post-race fireworks spectacular. Fans can also donate a canned good to Drive Out Hunger and receive $2 off admission. For tickets, schedules and more information on Cook Out Summer Shootout and other events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets

KEEP TRACK:

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