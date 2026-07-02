Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview – Chicagoland

Track: Chicagoland Speedway

Race: Cuervo 300

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; July 4, 2026 5:30 P.M. ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Racing in the Midwest – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready to Race at Chicagoland Speedway

Joliet, IL. (July 10, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport travels to Joliet, Illinois this weekend to race at Chicagoland Speedway in the Cuervo 300.

The mile and a half race track makes its return to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) schedule for the first time since June 2019.

The team will field three Chevrolets this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 Bommarito Automotive Group 250 Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 GFL Environmental Chevrolet, and Rajah Caruth in the No. 32 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet.

Car handling and an adequate setup will be vital as the track is known for its bumpy and worn out characteristics, that have made it a staple for action packed racing.

Jeb Burton arrives in returns to Chicagoland Speedway, a place where he has found success in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series where he achieved one pole position, two top-10s, one top five, and an average finish of seventh, in just two starts.

Burton will be sporting a patriotic paint scheme this fourth of July weekend in collaboration with Bommarito Automotive Group and their “Bommarito 250 July Savings” program.

“I’m excited to go back to Chicagoland as I’ve run well there before in two truck series races. (I) got a pole there in trucks, and it’s a fun, wore-out mile and a half. I feel like our mile and a half stuff has been decent. At Charlotte we were a top-15 car, so hopefully we can go there and have a good day. We’ve got the fourth of July colors on the car with Bommarito Automotive Group, so hopefully we can get some TV time and run good.”

Blaine Perkins will be making his first career start at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend. Perkins currently sits 22nd in the NOAPS standings, and looks to rebound after being involved in an incident the previous weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

“Excited to get to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend with GFL Environmental on the car. It’s going to be a real good weekend with the fourth of July. Hoping to have a big bounce back weekend from Sonoma and I feel like Chicagoland should be a good track for us.”

Rajah Caruth enters his ninth start with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport currently sitting fourteenth in the NOAPS driver standings. In his first full time season in NOAPS, the Washington D.C. native has an average finish of 21st, to go along with six top-10s finishes and one top five finish. Caruth aims to have a strong performance to remain in the hunt to make “The Chase” (postseason).

“It should be a fun race for us on the fourth of July. It’ll be really hot. I’m excited to get back in the No. 32 for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. Hopefully it’s a solid weekend for us. Chicagoland is a new track for me in real life, but I’ve raced probably thousands of laps on that track in iRacing over the years. We’ll see how much that translates to this weekend. I’m very thankful to be representing the Hendrick colors with Ricky Hendrick’s paint scheme and Hendrick Automotive Group’s 50th anniversary, so we’ll have a strong weekend, a strong effort for sure, and hopefully the results reflect that.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

The hauler drivers for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport drove a total of 5,670 miles as they completed the NASCAR “Caliofrnia Swing.” The trip started at the team race shop in Statesville, North Carolina with stops in San Diego, California and Sonoma, California. A special thank you goes out to our partners at Capital City Towing, AJ Transport, and to all of the hauler drivers for completing the trip.

Get your Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport merchandise at the all new official team store! Visit jordanandersonracing.com to place your order today!