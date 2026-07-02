Young’s Motorsports Chicagoland Speedway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway | Cuervo 300

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): GOVX — Tablo TV

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 28th

2026 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday’s Cuervo 300 at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 183 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the 20th of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Tablo TV as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s 200-lap event.

Tablo provides fans with an affordable way to access live, local broadcast television — including racing and other major sporting events — without a monthly subscription.

Through a simple setup that includes a Tablo device and antenna, viewers can enjoy major networks such as NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, ION and The CW, along with recording functionality and multi-device streaming capability.

With just a one-time device purchase of about $100, an antenna, internet connection and the free Tablo TV app, customers can watch live, local broadcast coverage of racing, local news, live sports, classic shows and more for free.

Families can stream on multiple devices at once, making it easy to catch the big race in one room and a show in another. Simple, affordable, and endlessly entertaining — Tablo TV brings America’s most popular TV back to fans for free.

All NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races will be broadcast live on The CW, and practices and qualifying can be streamed on The CW App. The CW can be watched, paused and recorded on Tablo TV, a subscription-free way to access 125+ broadcast and streaming channels.

Content and channels are subject to availability in your area.

Nuvyyo USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age.

Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC. All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit TabloTV.com.

● Tablo TV and GOVX Celebrate Those Who Serve: Tablo TV and GOVX continue their partnership this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

GOVX, the members-only platform serving U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders, emergency medical professionals and government employees, provides exclusive access to premium brands and special pricing for those who serve.

Tablo TV and GOVX will continue to build on their new partnership this weekend, celebrating military members, veterans and their families through an exclusive offer for the military community.

Following the successful launch during the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 on June 20, eligible GOVX members can receive $30 off the Tablo Total System, making it even easier to enjoy free over-the-air television at home.

GOVX will have a prominent presence this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, featured on the hood of Ryan Ellis’ No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the Cuervo 300.

● Tablo Gives Fans More Ways to Watch NASCAR: As a valued partner of Ellis and Young’s Motorsports, NASCAR fans have even more ways to watch and record racing action with Tablo.

Fourth-generation Tablo DVR owners can now access and record The NASCAR Channel, featuring 24/7 free programming, including classic races, delayed broadcasts of the current season, select live events, NASCAR Studios original content, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive.

The addition brings Tablo’s lineup to 106 free streaming channels, complementing its ability to watch and record free local broadcast television with a TV antenna through its whole-home DVR platform.

● Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Tablo: With the world’s biggest soccer tournament underway, Tablo TV offers fans an easy and affordable way to watch live matches from official broadcast partners FOX and Telemundo — all without a monthly subscription.

With a one-time device purchase, a TV antenna and the free Tablo TV app, viewers can watch, pause, record and stream FIFA World Cup 2026™ action alongside local broadcast favorites from NBC, CBS, ABC, ION and The CW on compatible devices throughout their home.

Whether you’re cheering on your favorite nation, catching every NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on The CW or enjoying your favorite local programming, Tablo makes it simple to bring America’s biggest sporting events and entertainment home for free.

● Glad to Have Your Local Support: As the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway for one of the most anticipated races of the season, Young’s Motorsports and Ryan Ellis are pleased to welcome Larson Steel Products as an associate marketing partner.

Larson Steel Products in Joliet, IL, is a family-owned metal fabrication and supply business. Founded by Mark and Sarah Larson, they specialize in custom steel fabrication, cutting, painting, and direct steel sales for clients ranging from small local businesses to major industrial operations

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway Stats: Saturday’s battle in the Windy City will mark Ellis’s fourth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the 1.5-mile Joliet, Illinois, racetrack.

In his previous three outings at Chicagoland Speedway, Ellis delivered a track-best finish of 27th after starting 33rd in the 2016 edition of the Drive for Safety 300 while driving for Rick Ware Racing. Overall, he holds an average NOAPS finish of 34.3 at the popular racing venue.

This weekend, the NASCAR national series returns to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time since the 2019 season, renewing one of the sport’s most anticipated venues for a special Independence Day triple-header under the lights.

The action begins Friday, July 3, with the ARCA Menards Series Ashley Furniture 150, before the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series celebrates America’s 250th Independence Day with the Cuervo 300 on Saturday evening. The weekend concludes Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series eero 400, capping an exciting holiday weekend of racing.

Located just outside Chicago in Joliet, Illinois, Chicagoland Speedway has produced some of NASCAR’s most memorable finishes, thanks to its wide racing surface, progressive banking and multiple racing grooves that encourage side-by-side competition.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval rewards patience, consistency and long-run speed, while changing track conditions throughout the evening challenge drivers and crew chiefs to make the right adjustments.

As the sun sets and temperatures ease, handling becomes increasingly important, placing an added emphasis on communication and strategy throughout the race.

Unlike road courses or short tracks, Chicagoland’s intermediate layout allows drivers to search for grip across the racing surface, creating opportunities for thrilling battles from the green flag to the checkered flag.

With the eyes of the motorsports world focused on NASCAR’s long-awaited return to Chicagoland Speedway, Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports will look to capitalize on the opportunity as the No. 02 team continues its push toward the second half of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

For Ellis and Young’s Motorsports, Chicagoland Speedway represents another opportunity to put together a complete weekend, build on recent momentum and continue gaining valuable points as the regular season roars towards its final stretch.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Chicagoland, Ellis has 183 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.6 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Sonoma Raceway | Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series concluded its road course schedule for the 2026 season with the Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, where Ryan Ellis and the Young’s Motorsports team delivered another solid performance on a road course.

The No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet team continued to show speed throughout the weekend, posting a strong practice effort before qualifying 29th on speed in time trials.

From the drop of the green flag, Ellis steadily worked his way forward and, despite varying pit strategies throughout the race, remained in contention for a strong top-20 finish.

When the checkered flag waved, Ellis crossed the finish line in 23rd aboard the No. 02 Sweetwater Construction Chevrolet, giving the team its best road-course finish of the season.

With the road course portion of the schedule now complete and the second half of the 2026 season underway, Ellis and Young’s Motorsports shift their focus to NASCAR’s long-awaited return to Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, for the first time since 2019, is looking to carry the momentum from Sonoma into one of the season’s most anticipated race weekends.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ryan Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday, Troconis will call his 41st NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race from atop the pit box. In his previous 40 starts, he has recorded two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The season’s 20th race will mark Ellis’ first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Chicagoland Speedway.

Troconis, however, brings valuable experience to the 1.5-mile oval.

As a crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, he has made four starts at Chicagoland, earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a career-best track result of second with Ben Rhodes in the 2018 Overton’s 225 while leading ThorSport Racing.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Chicagoland Speedway: This weekend’s Cuervo 300 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, the wide, progressive-banked intermediate track just outside Chicago making its first appearance on NASCAR’s national series schedule since 2019.

While the organization has no previous NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series experience at Chicagoland to add to its growing résumé, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization also brings valuable experience to Chicagoland through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Since 2013, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has made 10 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway, highlighted by a track-best ninth-place finish with Austin Hill in the 2018 Overton’s 225.

ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean also gave the organization its best qualifying effort at Chicagoland, starting 12th in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ final event at the track, the 2019 Camping World 225.

Across its 10 Truck Series starts at Chicagoland, Young’s Motorsports owns an average starting position of 17.0 and an average finishing position of 15.3, providing a solid foundation as the organization returns to one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate speedways.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 104 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.5 and an average finish of 25.0.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Ryan Ellis Quoteboard:

On Sonoma Raceway: “Sonoma is a fun challenge and one of the most unique tracks we visit all season. Road course racing always puts an emphasis on execution, and that’s something our team has continued to improve on.

“We’ve had some speed lately, so hopefully we can put together a complete weekend and come away with a result that reflects the effort everyone at Young’s Motorsports is putting in.”

On Keys to Success at Sonoma Raceway: “Sonoma is all about execution. You have to be disciplined in the braking zones, take care of your tires and avoid making mistakes because they can be really costly there.

“Track position is always important, but so is staying on top of adjustments throughout the weekend. If we can maximize our speed, keep the fenders on it and put ourselves in the right spot late in the race, I think we’ll have a solid opportunity to put together a good result.”

On Goals for Sonoma Raceway: “The goal every weekend is to maximize what we’ve got and come away with the best finish possible. We’ve had some strong runs recently that were interrupted by things outside of our control, so hopefully Sonoma gives us the chance to put together a clean race, stay on the lead lap and show what this No. 02 team is capable of.”

On the Continued Partnership with Sweetwater Construction at Sonoma Raceway: “It’s great to have Sweetwater Construction back with us at Sonoma Raceway.

“Partnerships like this are what make it possible for us to compete each weekend, and we’re grateful for their continued support of our team.

“We’re looking forward to another opportunity to showcase their brand and hopefully put together a strong run for everyone involved.”

On Being Part of a Historic Weekend at Naval Base Coronado: “It was a privilege to be part of such a historic weekend at Naval Base Coronado. The atmosphere was unlike anything we’ve experienced, and you could really feel the significance of celebrating the Navy’s 250th birthday.

“Even though our race didn’t end the way we hoped, it’s something I’ll always be proud to have been part of, and I think everyone involved helped make it a memorable event for NASCAR.”

On Goals for Reminder of 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season: “Our goals for the remainder of the season are pretty straightforward.

“We want to continue building on the speed we’ve shown recently, execute more consistently, and put ourselves in a position to capitalize on opportunities when they come. We’ve had several races where our speed has been better than the final result, so the focus now is on turning that potential into finishes.

“Everyone at Young’s Motorsports has continued to work hard and make improvements throughout the year, and if we can keep qualifying well, stay out of trouble and execute throughout the race, I believe we can close out the season with some of our strongest performances of the year and earn results that truly reflect the effort that’s gone into this program.”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Garrett Smithley

Primary Partner(s): BLH Creations — Trophy Tractor

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

﻿2026 Driver Points Position: 33rd

2026 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, looking to build momentum with its expanding two-car effort as the season rolls on at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series veteran Garrett Smithley will make his debut with the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization this weekend, set to wheel the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro in the 20th race of the 33-race 2026 schedule.

● About Garrett: Garrett Smithley is a veteran NASCAR driver from Ligonier, Pennsylvania, who has built a reputation as one of the sport’s hardest-working and most versatile competitors.

Since making his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut in 2015, Smithley, 34, has amassed hundreds of starts across NASCAR’s top three national touring series, including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Throughout his career, he has competed for several organizations while earning respect for his perseverance, adaptability and ability to maximize every opportunity.

In addition to his driving duties, Smithley is known for his entrepreneurial approach to racing, actively helping secure sponsorships and promoting his partners both on and off the track.

A respected ambassador for the sport, he continues to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series while engaging fans through digital content creation, streaming and social media, bringing an authentic and approachable personality to the NASCAR community.

● All-Aboard!: For the 20th of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes BLH Creations as the primary partner aboard the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s 200-lap event at Chicagoland Speedway.

BLH Creations is a custom, made-to-order boutique store that creates a variety of personalized products. On social media, the small business is known for donating half of all proceeds from its mental health and suicide-awareness products to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

● Trophy-Like Service: In addition to BLH Creations, Trophy Tractor will serve as an associate marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chicagoland Speedway.

Trophy Tractor offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality, low-hour used equipment.

We specialize in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders, and water equipment. Trophy Tractor serves mines, quarries and contractors around the world.

We maintain a multi-million dollar inventory of new, low-hour, and reconditioned equipment.

Visit their website at trophytractor.com.

● Garrett Smithley O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway Stats: Saturday’s battle in the Windy City will mark Smithley’s fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the 1.5-mile Joliet, Illinois, racetrack.

In his previous four outings at Chicagoland Speedway, Smithley delivered a track-best finish of 19th twice, most recently after starting 25th in the 2018 edition of the Overton’s 300 while driving for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

This weekend, the NASCAR national series returns to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time since the 2019 season, renewing one of the sport’s most anticipated venues for a special Independence Day triple-header under the lights.

The action begins Friday, July 3, with the ARCA Menards Series Ashley Furniture 150, before the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series celebrates America’s 250th Independence Day with the Cuervo 300 on Saturday evening. The weekend concludes Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series eero 400, capping an exciting holiday weekend of racing.

Located just outside Chicago in Joliet, Illinois, Chicagoland Speedway has produced some of NASCAR’s most memorable finishes, thanks to its wide racing surface, progressive banking and multiple racing grooves that encourage side-by-side competition.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval rewards patience, consistency and long-run speed, while changing track conditions throughout the evening challenge drivers and crew chiefs to make the right adjustments.

As the sun sets and temperatures ease, handling becomes increasingly important, placing an added emphasis on communication and strategy throughout the race.

Unlike road courses or short tracks, Chicagoland’s intermediate layout allows drivers to search for grip across the racing surface, creating opportunities for thrilling battles from the green flag to the checkered flag.

With the eyes of the motorsports world focused on NASCAR’s long-awaited return to Chicagoland Speedway, Garrett Smithley and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team will look to put together a strong performance in one of the season’s marquee events and continue building the team’s notebook for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

● Garrett Smithley NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Chicagoland, Smithley has 215 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fifth-place finish after starting 25th in the 2018 edition of the PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

Since his 2015 debut, Smithley has averaged a 25.2 finish in series competition, with one top-five and six top-10 efforts overall.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Smithley as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be the crew chief in his 181st NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 180 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 20th race will be his second tango at Chicagoland Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In 2019, Abbott guided veteran driver Jeremy Clements to a solid 13th-place finish in the Camping World 300.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Chicagoland Speedway: This weekend’s Cuervo 300 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, the wide, progressive-banked intermediate track just outside Chicago making its first appearance on NASCAR’s national series schedule since 2019.

While the organization has no previous NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series experience at Chicagoland to add to its growing résumé, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization also brings valuable experience to Chicagoland through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Since 2013, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has made 10 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway, highlighted by a track-best ninth-place finish with Austin Hill in the 2018 Overton’s 225.

ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean also gave the organization its best qualifying effort at Chicagoland, starting 12th in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ final event at the track, the 2019 Camping World 225.

Across its 10 Truck Series starts at Chicagoland, Young’s Motorsports owns an average starting position of 17.0 and an average finishing position of 15.3, providing a solid foundation as the organization returns to one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate speedways.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 104 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.5 and an average finish of 25.0.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Garrett Smithley, please like him on Facebook (Garrett Smithley), follow him on Instagram (@garrettsmithley), TikTok (@garrettsmithley) and X | Twitter (@GarrettSmithley).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Garrett Smithley Quoteboard:

On Chicagoland Speedway: “It’s exciting to see Chicagoland Speedway back on the schedule. It’s a place that many drivers and fans have wanted to see return, so being part of NASCAR’s first race back there is pretty special. The goal is to make the most of the opportunity, work closely with the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team all weekend, and put ourselves in position for a strong finish.”

On Keys to Success at Chicagoland Speedway: “Success at Chicagoland comes down to execution from start to finish. It’s a place where you’ve got to stay ahead of the track as it changes, manage your tires over a long run, and keep making the car better every time you come to pit road.

“Communication with the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team will be critical because everyone has to do their job, from unloading with a good baseline to making the right adjustments throughout the race.

“If we can stay out of trouble, keep ourselves in position, and execute when it matters most, I think we’ll have a great opportunity to come away with a strong finish.”

On Goals for Chicagoland Speedway: “Any time you get the opportunity to drive in this series, you want to make the most of it. My goal is to give the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team solid feedback, race smart, avoid mistakes, and put together a finish that reflects the effort everyone puts into these cars each week.”

On Racing During America’s 250th Independence Day Celebration: “It’s always an honor to race on Independence Day weekend, but this year carries even more meaning as our country celebrates its 250th anniversary.

“It’s a chance to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and recognize the men and women who have served and sacrificed to protect them. Hopefully we can put on a great show for the fans and be part of a memorable weekend.”

On NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Opportunity with Young’s Motorsports: “I’m grateful to Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity to drive the No. 42 this weekend. Every chance to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is something you don’t take for granted, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone on the team.

“Hopefully we can put together a clean weekend, maximize our potential, and come away with a strong finish.”

Race Information:

The Cuervo 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 20th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., July 3, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, July 4, launching at 12:30 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag, shortly after 4:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).