WILKERSON EYES REDEMPTION AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS AFTER RUNNER-UP

SEATTLE (July 22, 2026) – Funny Car driver Daniel Wilkerson was .042 of a second away from securing his first NHRA win on Sunday in Sonoma and he will have another opportunity for redemption at this weekend’s 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Wilkerson drives the 12,000-horsepower Scag Power Equipment Ford Shelby Mustang for Scag Racing and finished as the runner-up just days ago at Sonoma Raceway to Jordan Vandergriff. This weekend, Wilkerson is thrilled to be back in action with quickly as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues its Western trek to the Pacific Northwest.

“I go to each and every race 100 percent sure we can win it, or I would just stay home,” Wilkerson said. “Having said that, confidence grows very quickly from results. After being in the finals of two out of the last three races we have been to, you cannot help but get a little more excited than usual to go to the next race.”

The 2025 Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals saw Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) claiming victories. Langdon, Austin Prock and Glenn also earned Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge wins. This year’s race will be broadcast on FOX and FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, July 26.

Wilkerson’s father, Tim, was a long-time Funny Car driver and tuner before stepping out of the seat in 2023. He saw a lot of success at Pacific Raceways, earning four Funny Car race wins, which adds to the confidence level this weekend. Now, the father-son duo has dad tuning the 12,000-horsepower race car with Daniel at the helm. The results have been impressive as the team continues to show strong progress this year.

“Tim’s past success at Seattle is a huge asset to this team,” D. Wilkerson said. “Every crew chief out here, whether they realize it or not, works in some sort of a box. They have a chain of, if A happens, then change B. And for whatever reason, Tim’s box has always worked very well on the West Coast. This does two things for our team.

“We know we are going to run very well there, which makes decision-making a little easier in my opinion. On top of that, everyone else knows they are going to have to step their game up there, and every once in a while that forces them into a mistake.”

With D. Wilkerson’s runner-up in Sonoma, he’ll be slotted into the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday. He’ll meet up with semifinalist Jack Beckman, while Vandergriff will meet reigning world champion Austin Prock in a rematch of their thrilling duel in Sonoma.

Other Funny Car standouts to watch for in Seattle will include current points leader and three-time world champ Ron Capps. Capps kicked off his NHRA career with a Top Fuel win in Seattle, before jumping into the Funny Car ranks. Last year’s winner Matt Hagan has two wins on the season, while J.R. Todd, Chad Green and Alexis DeJoria will all be seeking their first win from Pacific Raceways.

This year’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals will also feature several 75th anniversary items, including:

A special tribute and celebration of Jim Dunn, the legendary team owner who has been in the sport for more than 75 years. He was a two-time runner-up in Seattle and tuned his Funny Car to a win in 2008 with Tony Bartone behind the wheel.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and much more.

Shawn Langdon continues to lead the Top Fuel points, thanks to his four wins and No. 1 qualifiers this season. His Kalitta Motorsports teammate and reigning world champion Doug Kalitta is second, with two wins on the season including last week in Sonoma. Leah Pruett returned to full-time racing this season and picked up a win, over Langdon, in Epping.

Reigning Pro Stock world champion Dallas Glenn grew up racing at Pacific Raceways and won his home race in Seattle last season when he took down five-time world champ Jeg Coughlin and shattered track records. Glenn leads the points after earning three wins this season, while his KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time champ Greg Anderson is second. Elite Motorsports’ Greg Stanfield is third in points, following his win in Sonoma last weekend.

The weekend kicks off on Thursday, July 23, with the $15,000 Mission Foods Tournament at Muckleshoot Casino Resort, where fans can register for free. It kicks off at 1 p.m. and will feature NHRA drivers Capps, Prock, Maddi Gordon, Jasmine Salinas and Krista Baldwin on hand.

That’s followed by the NHRA Fan Fest presented by Explore Auburn later that day from 5-7 p.m. PT in front of Dave & Buster’s at The Outlet Collection. Autographs and a meet-and-greet with NHRA standouts will take place from 6-7 p.m.

The official event afterparty is free and takes place starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Galaxy lounge in Muckleshoot Casino Resort, featuring a performance from Mini KISS.

Also on schedule for the weekend is action in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Seattle race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds on Friday, July 24 for Pro Stock at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT, with Top Fuel and Funny Car taking to the track at 2:30 and 5 p.m. On Saturday, July 25, nitro teams will qualify at 12 and 2:30 p.m. with Pro Stock at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Race day will kick off with nitro eliminations on Sunday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 10 p.m. ET on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tickets for the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with over 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable. https://muckleshootcasino.com/

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future. https://www.muckleshoot.nsn.us/

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.