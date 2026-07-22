2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Indianapolis Raceway Park

NCTS RACE PREVIEW: LUCAS OIL INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK

Event: TSport 200 (200 laps / 137.2 miles)

Round: 16 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Date & Time: Friday, July 24 | 7:30 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports IRP Stats:

NCTS Starts: 15; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 4th (Carson Hocevar, 2023).

Keep Up the Good Work: Last Saturday’s Faith Fest 250 marked the sixth race in a row where at least one Niece Motorsports truck has finished inside the top-10. The No. 45 team is on a hot streak of their own, locking in three straight top-five results at San Diego, Lime Rock, and North Wilkesboro.

No. 42 Operator Standard Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Parker Eatmon | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Read Parker’s Bio

Eatmon Returns: CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series regular Parker Eatmon returns to the No. 42 Chevrolet to make his third NCTS start of the season at IRP. Eatmon has done a solid job in the LMSC this year, currently sitting inside the top-10 in CARS Tour points. He picked up his career-best NCTS finish in his most recent start at Dover Motor Speedway, finishing 21st.

Eatmon’s IRP Stats:

Parker Eatmon will make his first-career start in any series at IRP on Friday.

Polinski’s IRP Stats:

Landon Polinski will make his first NCTS start as a crew chief at IRP on Friday.

On the Truck: Eatmon’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Operator Standard, a lifestyle operating system and business coaching app developed by Andy Frisella.

Recapping North Wilkesboro: Tyler Reif and the DQS Solutions & Staffing team rallied from the rear of the field to pick up their best finish of the season at North Wilkesboro. Reif qualified in 30th-place, but drove through the field and passed several trucks on each run. As the track changed throughout the 250-lap event, the No. 42 came to life. Reif was on his way to a top-10 finish, but a stopped lapped truck heavily damaged the nose and halted his progress. He settled for a 12th-place finish.

Owner Points Outlook: Reif’s 12th-place run in North Wilkesboro pushed the No. 42 team up to 25th in the owner point standings. Heading into Indianapolis, the team is three points behind Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 truck in 24th-place, and 13 points ahead of Rackley W.A.R.’s No. 26 Chevrolet in 26th. The team is 147 points below the Chase cutline with three races left in the regular season.

Quoting Parker: Friday will be your first Truck Series race on a short track, so do you think you’ll feel more comfortable at IRP compared to Rockingham or Dover?

“I definitely feel more comfortable going to IRP just because it’s a short track and that’s what I grew up doing. Now, I’m running the late model almost every weekend on short tracks, so yeah, I feel a little bit more comfortable going there. We had a really good run in the simulator on Monday and everything went smoothly. I’m looking forward to getting to IRP with Operator Standard on our No. 42 Silverado, and really hope to run well for them this weekend.”

About Operator Standard: Operator Standard is the first daily operating system for your life. A full-life execution system that builds discipline, identity, and consistency through pressure, structure, accountability, and community. Not a habit tracker, not a mastermind, not a coaching group, not a motivation app. It’s a daily operating system, powered by ARCANE, the AI brain inside the app, designed to turn you into someone who follows through every single day. Nothing on the market works like this. Join 15,000+ Operators who use The Operator Standard to execute, win the day, and become someone they actually respect.

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Read Andrés’ Bio

Pérez de Lara’s IRP Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 22nd (2025).

ARCA Starts: 2; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 2nd (2024).

Rogers’ IRP Stats:

NOAPS Starts: 6; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 5th (2007).

NCTS Starts: 6; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 3rd (2005).

On the Truck: Pérez de Lara’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Acceptance Insurance, who serves as the team’s anchor partner this season.

Recapping North Wilkesboro: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the BLAC / GoKartMania Academy team experienced an up-and-down afternoon in North Wilkesboro. Rolling off from 20th, the No. 44 team made advancements through the opening stage. A strategy call to stay out and pick up points resulted in a seventh-place finish in stage two, aiding the team’s Chase bid. In the final run, Pérez de Lara fought an uphill battle with his seat burning in the overwhelmingly hot conditions. The driver was credited with a 23rd-place finish.

Driver Points Outlook: Pérez de Lara’s 23rd-place finish at North Wilkesboro dropped him one position in the point standings to 15th. Despite losing a spot, the Mexico City native didn’t lose any ground to the cutline. With three races left until the start of the Chase, Pérez de Lara is still just 31 points below cutline driver, Stewart Friesen.

Quoting Pérez de Lara: When you compare IRP to other short tracks, what are some of the characteristics that set this place apart?

“IRP is a very technical track, especially considering the fact that we run the higher lane and there’s not much banking. It’s a track that used to be really good to me in ARCA, but last year wasn’t great to me in the truck race. I’ve been putting in the work with the team on the simulator to figure out how to be better there this year, so hopefully we can turn it around.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Landen Lewis | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Read Landen’s Bio

Lewis’ IRP Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 28th (2023).

Gould’s IRP Stats:

NCTS Starts: 4; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 1; Best Finish: 4th (2023).

On the Truck: Lewis’ No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from J.F. Electric and Utilitra, who serve as his anchor partners for the season.

Recapping North Wilkesboro: Landen Lewis and the J.F. Electric team earned their third top-five finish in a row at North Wilkesboro Speedway. After starting in 16th-place, the No. 45 slid back in the opening stage. The team made adjustments to change the balance on the first two stops of the race, helping Lewis begin to move forward. In the final stage, the team moved into the top-10 and held their track position throughout the closing laps. Lewis crossed the finish line in fifth-place, notching his third top-five and fourth top-10 result of the season.

Owner Points Outlook: With no added stage points, Lewis’ fifth-place finish at North Wilkesboro dropped the No. 45 team to seventh-place in the owner point standings.

Quoting Lewis: Are there any other tracks that you’ve raced in the CARS Tour that remind you of IRP?

“Honestly, I’m going to say Langley just because of how flat it is. Langley doesn’t have multiple grooves like IRP, but the tracks are pretty similar and it takes a lot of skill to get around both. IRP is a super fun racetrack; it puts on great racing and tests you as a race car driver. Everything has to be so close and you have to be on your A-game. It’s one of my favorite tracks and I’m looking forward to racing there on Friday night with our J.F. Electric Silverado.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).