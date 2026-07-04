ARCA Menards Series at Chicagoland Speedway: Ashley Furniture 150 Post-race Notes

Connor Mosack (No. 28 Friends of Jacklyn Chevrolet) scored his third career ARCA Menards Series victory and his first of 2026 in Friday’s Ashley Furniture 150 at Chicagoland Speedway. Mosack’s other two wins came at Chicagoland’s sister track, Kansas Speedway, in 2023 and 2024.

Mosack led 71 of the race’s 100 laps. Other lap leaders included Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award winner Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota), who led 24 laps, and runner-up finisher Lanie Buice (No. 77 Sunoco Chevrolet), who led five laps.

Buice tied the ARCA Menards Series record for best finish by a female driver with her first career runner-up finish. Other female drivers who have scored runner-up finishes include Erin Crocker-Evernham, who finish second three times, two-time runner-up finisher Hailie Deegan, Shawna Robinson, and Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo Toyota).

Landon S. Huffman (No. 9 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) rebounded from heartbreak at Elko Speedway last Saturday to finish third in his intermediate track debut. Huffman led 130 laps last week but broke a track bar bolt while leading which relegated him to a 14th-place finish. It marks the best finish for the Codie Rohrbaugh-owned CR7 Motorsports team since 2015 ARCA Menards Series champion Grant Enfinger finished second at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025.

Daniel Dye (No. 24 Champion Container Chevrolet) started outside the front row and battled among the top five all race long to finish fourth; it is his third top-five result in six starts so far in 2026.

Annunziata finished fifth after scoring his third consecutive Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award; qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather but the field was set by speeds set in the afternoon’s 80-minute practice session.

Jade Avedisian (No. 15 Mobil 1Toyota) finished a career-best sixth, her third consecutive top-ten finish; she finished seventh at Kansas Speedway and eighth at Pocono Raceway in her two most recent starts.

Andy Jankowiak (No. 71 Phillips 66 Lubricants / Whelen Toyota) persevered to a seventh-place finish despite damage from early-race contact with series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota). Jankowiak’s car had body damage on the left rear quarter panel, while Bollman, who finished right behind in eighth, had corresponding damage to the right front fender of his car.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) followed his fifth-place finish last Saturday night at Elko Speedway with a ninth-place run at Chicagoland. It was Kitzmiller’s seventh top-ten finish of the season.

ASA STARS National Tour championship contender Kyle Steckly (No. 2 APC Auto Parts Centres Toyota) finished fourth to score his first career top-ten finish and the first top-ten finish for team owner Kevin Conway’s RAFA Racing Team.

Mosack’s winning average speed was 119.947 miles per hour. There were three cautions for a total of 17 laps; the first on lap 19 for a spin in turn four by Bobby Earnhardt (No. 89 Colony Ammo Chevrolet); the second came out on lap 25 when William Sawalich (No. 18 SoundGear Toyota) made contact with the turn one wall; the third and final yellow flag was the scheduled caution at lap 50.

Sawalich finished 24th, a season-worst finish for the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team; the team entered with a 52-point lead in the ARCA Menards Series owners points and unofficially leaves with a 24-point lead over the Mark Webb-owned No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group team.

There were two lead changes among three drivers.

Mosack’s margin of victory was 2.128 seconds.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 on Friday, July 10.. The race, set to begin at 4 pm ET will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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