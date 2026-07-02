Fresh Off Top-Five ARCA Finish, Jason Kitzmiller Excited to Arrive at Chicagoland Speedway

JOLIET, Ill.: Fresh off his first top-five finish of the 2026 season at Elko (Minn.) Speedway last weekend, ARCA Menards Series veteran Jason Kitzmiller carries valuable momentum into Friday night’s Ashley Furniture 150 at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, as the series begins the second half of its schedule.

By every measure, Elko was one of Kitzmiller’s strongest ARCA Menards Series performances to date.

Competing against powerhouse organizations including Joe Gibbs Racing, Nitro Motorsports and Pinnacle Racing Group, Kitzmiller posted the fastest lap in practice before qualifying his No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet eighth for the 250-lap feature.

Once the green flag waved, Kitzmiller quickly established himself as a contender. He spent the entire race inside the top 10, and adjustments made by crew chief and 10-time ARCA Menards Series champion Frank Kimmel during the race transformed an already solid Chevrolet into one capable of charging toward the front of the field.

With renewed speed over the closing laps, Kitzmiller reeled in the leaders and mounted a late charge for fourth before ultimately crossing the finish line fifth. The result marked his first top-five finish of the season, sixth top-10 of the year and another significant step forward for the A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team.

“Elko gave us exactly what we needed,” added Kitzmiller. “We’ve had speed throughout the season, but we finally put together the kind of complete race we’ve been chasing. It shows what this team is capable of when everything comes together.

“We’re entering the second half of the season with a lot of confidence, but we also know there’s still work to do. Chicagoland is another opportunity to keep the momentum rolling, score another strong finish and continue climbing the championship standings.”

The ARCA Menards Series joins the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for an Independence Day holiday weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, marking the NASCAR national series’ long-awaited return to the Joliet, Ill., facility for the first time since 2019.

While the 1.5-mile speedway is familiar to many competitors, it will present a new challenge for Kitzmiller, who is set to make his first career ARCA start at Chicagoland Speedway.

The Petersburg, West Virginia, driver embraces the opportunity to add another track to his extensive racing résumé and is eager to continue the momentum his team has built over the past several weeks.

“Any time you get the opportunity to race at a place you’ve never been before, it’s exciting,” said Kitzmiller.

“There will definitely be a learning curve, but that’s part of what makes this sport so rewarding. We’ll rely on our notes from similar intermediate tracks, work through practice and make the most of every lap.

“The confidence we gained at Elko carries over into this weekend. This team has been getting better every race, and I think we’re starting to see the results reflect the effort everyone has been putting in.

“Frank Kimmel (crew chief) and the entire A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team have given me fast race cars, and now it’s about continuing to execute. If we can unload with good speed, make smart adjustments and stay out of trouble, I think we can put ourselves in position for another strong finish.”

While Chicagoland Speedway represents unfamiliar territory for Kitzmiller, it also presents an opportunity. With confidence on the rise following his breakthrough top-five finish at Elko and the championship battle entering its second half, another solid performance could provide the momentum needed to continue climbing the ARCA Menards Series standings.

“We’ve got some momentum on our side, but nobody on this team is ready to celebrate,” added Kitzmiller.

“The goal is still the same. We want to keep putting ourselves in contention every week. We know we’re still within striking distance in the championship, and as long as there’s a chance, we’re going to keep fighting until the final checkered flag of the season.

“Chicagoland is new for me, but every race is another opportunity to learn, score points and keep building on what we’ve started. This team believes in each other, and I think our best races are still ahead of us.”

For the second straight year, Kitzmiller and company welcome Carter Machinery, promoting the Caterpillar® (Cat®) brand as the primary partner aboard the No. 97 Chevrolet for Friday night’s 100-lap battle at Chicagoland Speedway.

Carter Machinery’s humble beginnings date back to 1928, serving customers throughout Virginia and southeastern West Virginia. As customer needs evolved, the company expanded its offerings by adding new products, services, and locations, with significant growth following its 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, Carter Machinery’s footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with more than 30 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. The company sells, rents, and supports the full line of Cat® equipment, engines, and electric power generation systems, backed by strong parts availability, a diverse rental fleet, and an expert service team committed to customer success.

Continued investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling has positioned Carter Machinery as one of Caterpillar’s premier dealers in North America and around the globe.

“We’re excited to welcome Carter Machinery and the Cat® brand back on board for Chicagoland Speedway,” said Kitzmiller. “There’s something special about racing on Independence Day weekend, especially at a venue just outside one of America’s great cities.

“It’s a fitting stage for a company like Carter Machinery and the Cat® brand, whose equipment helps build the roads, bridges, infrastructure and communities that keep our country moving forward every day.

“They’ve been tremendous partners for our program and share the same values of hard work, reliability and performance that our race team strives to demonstrate every time we hit the racetrack.

“We’re proud to represent Carter Machinery and Cat® on the No. 97 Chevrolet during such a patriotic race weekend and look forward to putting together another strong performance for everyone who supports our program.”

In addition to Carter Machinery, A.L.L. Construction Inc., Grant County Mulch, A&J Excavating, Cobra Mining, Champion Power Equipment and Volt Battery Technology will all serve as associate marketing partners for his 58th career ARCA Menards Series start.

Entering Chicagoland, Kitzmiller, 52, sits fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 68 points behind championship leader Jake Bollman with 10 races remaining.

The A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team also holds a respectable ninth place in the championship owner standings.

Since 2020, Kitzmiller has earned three top-five and 28 top-10 finishes in 57 ARCA Menards Series starts, including a career-best third-place effort at Daytona International Speedway in February 2025.

The Ashley Furniture 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the 11th of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Friday, July 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m., while Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 2:35 p.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET). The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (CT).