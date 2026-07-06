Arrow McLaren sets star-studded driver lineup for 2027 IndyCar season

Arrow McLaren will usher in a new phase of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition with a star-studded driver lineup that features two big additions for the 2027 season.

Scott Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion, and Felix Rosenqvist, this year’s 110th Indianapolis 500 champion, join the organization on multiyear deals. Both will compete alongside Pato O’Ward as full-time competitors for next season. In addition, Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indianapolis 500 champion, will pilot a fourth Arrow McLaren entry in a one-off event, that being the 111th running of the Indianapolis 500 throughout the Month of May in 2027 for a second consecutive year.

The news comes as Arrow McLaren is in its seventh season under its current title in IndyCar competition. It also comes as the organization is in its fifth consecutive year of fielding three full-time entries that are currently being piloted by Pato O’Ward (No. 5), Nolan Siegel (No. 6) and Christian Lundgaard (No. 7). O’Ward, who is locked in a multiyear deal with McLaren, is coming off his first victory of 2026 this past weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and is currently ranked in fifth place in the standings. Lundgaard, who is in his second year driving for Arrow McLaren, has notched a pair of road-course victories (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in May and Road America in June) and is ranked in third place in the standings. Meanwhile, Siegel is ranked in 20th place in the standings and has finished as high as 10th place twice through 11-scheduled events.

Arrow McLaren’s addition of Dixon and Rosenqvist means that both Lundgaard and Siegel will not be returning to the organization, as both are seeking rides for the 2027 season. Lundgaard was announced in July 2024 to drive for the organization, starting in 2025, while Siegel first joined the organization in mid-June 2024, which carried forth to a full-time gig in 2025.

Scott Dixon’s move to Arrow McLaren in 2027 marks an end of an era towards his illustrious career driving for Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR), in which the organization confirmed Dixon’s departure at this season’s end four days ago. The Brisbane, Queensland, Australia legend first joined CGR midway through 2002. As a Ganassi competitor, he netted the series’ second-most IndyCar championships all-time at six and 58 of his 59 career victories, including the 2008 Indianapolis 500. Currently, Dixon also holds the most IndyCar starts all-time at 430 and is ranked in second place on the IndyCar all-time wins list behind A.J. Foyt, the latter of whom holds 67 victories.

Next season, Dixon will pilot a Chevrolet-powered entry in IndyCar competition for the first time since 2016. He will also reunite with Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren’s team principal, who was Dixon’s teammate at CGR from 2014 to 2016 and during his one-off Indianapolis 500 starts in 2021 and 2022. With the excitement of etching a new chapter to his illustrious racing career, Dixon also strives to add his competitive contributions towards an illustrious motorsports name etched by fellow New Zealander and the late founder of McLaren Racing, Bruce McLaren.

“Joining Arrow McLaren in 2027 is an exciting next step in my career,” Dixon said. “It was a big decision for myself, for my family, and I’m looking forward to contributing to what the team, Zak and Tony are building there. As a New Zealander, being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special; his spirit and grit are still very much rooted in that team, and I’m excited to carry that on.”

Compared to Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist is no stranger to Arrow McLaren as he reunites with the organization he once competed with for three seasons. The 34-year-old Rosenqvist from Värnamo, Sweden, first joined McLaren in 2021 after spending the previous two seasons driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. Through three seasons that lasted through 2023, he recorded four poles and three podiums, and finished as high as eighth in the 2022 standings before he transitioned to his current team, Meyer Shank Racing, at the start of the 2024 season.

This past May, Rosenqvist edged David Malukas during a one-lap shootout by 0.0233 seconds to win the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In doing so, the former set the closest margin of victory in the history of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. He also became the 77th competitor to win the Indy 500, he delivered both the second ‘500’ and IndyCar victory overall for Meyer Shank Racing, and he notched his first IndyCar victory since Road America in July 2020.

Rosenqvist’s departure from Meyer Shank Racing was revealed on June 24. The organization seeks his replacement to compete alongside Rosenqvist’s current teammate, Marcus Armstrong. Rosenqvist’s reunion with Arrow McLaren reunites him with O’Ward, Dixon and Kanaan, the trio of whom were Rosenqvist’s teammates during his time at McLaren and Ganassi, respectively, as he strives to utilize his recent on-track competitiveness and success with Meyer Shank Racing towards his second stint with McLaren.

“I’m excited to return to Arrow McLaren next season and reunite with Pato, of course, and also Tony, Zak and the crew and engineers I worked with previously,” Rosenqvist said. “There are a lot of familiar faces, and we’ve got an incredible lineup with Scott joining and Ryan returning for the 500. I think our collective experience will be a huge benefit. I’ve still got work to do to finish this season strong, but I’m looking forward to what’s to come at Arrow McLaren.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay was announced to pilot a fourth Arrow McLaren entry for this year’s Indianapolis 500 this past November. During his 18th Indy 500 start, he was eliminated in an early accident with Katherine Legge. Nevertheless, he was named Arrow McLaren’s sporting director on June 6. As he continues to embrace his role behind the scenes, he also sets his sights on achieving redemption in his one-off event as a competitor for the 2027 Indy 500 event.

“I have unfinished business with the 500, and so does this team,” Hunter-Reay said. “Our focus is on Indy; learn from the past, and our number one goal is to win the Indy 500. We have ample amount of time to be fully prepared in working toward a big month of May in 2027 racing alongside Pato, Scott and Felix. The four of us certainly know our way around the Speedway. In the meantime, working with the team full time as Sporting Director offers a unique opportunity to have a direct impact on our ambitious development plans for the 2027 season, the Indy 500 and beyond.”

A wealth of experience, great chemistry and positive momentum. 📈



Hear from the team after today's announcement. ➡️https://t.co/bpSSNRFYyG pic.twitter.com/BYfJWPArlN — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) July 6, 2026

Arrow McLaren’s 2027 IndyCar Series driver lineup excites McLaren Racing’s CEO, Zak Brown, and team principal, Tony Kanaan, as they strive to utilize each competitors’ expertise, racing craft and success towards achieving on-track successes for the McLaren organization for next season and beyond. In addition, they declared their intentions to support current competitors, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel, prior to the duo’s departure following the 2026 season.

“Our IndyCar team has shown fantastic momentum, and this lineup of Pato, Scott, Felix and Ryan will strengthen every aspect of our program,” Brown said. “We’ve got our eyes firmly set on the Championship as well as winning the Indianapolis 500 to secure the Triple Crown in the Papaya era. These four drivers bring a wealth of experience as well as great chemistry and will no doubt have a positive impact across our entire team. Christian’s and Nolan’s contributions have helped shape the progress we’re building on today, and I appreciate the energy and drive they have brought to the team since they joined.”

“It’s never an easy decision, but when you have the opportunity to bring drivers of this caliber into your team, you take it seriously,” Kanaan said. “Scott’s accomplishments speak for themselves, Felix is this year’s 500 winner and consistently fast and competitive, and Ryan has the experience and the capability to win the 500 again, without a doubt. Add that talent to what we have with Pato, who’s knocking on the door of his own 500 win, and we’re the threat we’ve been building up to be in the championship and the 500. We’ll keep our focus on Christian and Pato’s championship fight and Nolan’s work toward top-ten finishes for the remainder of the season. Christian and Nolan have been awesome teammates, and they’ve given a lot to help us build up this team the past two years.”

With plans for the 2027 season set, the 2026 NTT INDYCAR Series season for Arrow McLaren resumes on July 19 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, for the Borchetta Borubon Music City Grand Prix. The event’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX.