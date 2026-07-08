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The Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to EchoPark Speedway this weekend for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 12, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90).

Last season, Joey Logano captured the Busch Light Pole Award with a lap at 178.960 mph (30.979 secs.), and on the final lap, after utilizing teamwork from teammate Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott overtook Brad Keselowski to win the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 2, 2025. Elliott started in 15th place and led 9 times for 41 laps in a race with 46 lead changes and 10 caution flags.

Track & Race Information for the Quaker State 400

Track Length: 1.54-mile asphalt paved oval
The Date: Saturday, July 12
The Time: 7 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,233,037

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Quaker State 400

SATURDAY, JULY 11
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying (IMPOUND)
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (IMPOUND)
6:35 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Driver Introductions
7:00 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race (Stages 45/90/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles)

SUNDAY, JULY 12
6:30 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions
7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Race (Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles)

Distance: 400.4 miles (260 Laps)
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 160
Final Stage: Ends on Lap 260

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 3 EchoPark Speedway

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament contested during the NCS season. The higher finisher in each matchup advances to the next round until a champion is crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Quaker State 400 features Denny Hamlin versus Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney versus William Byron, Chase Elliott versus Chase Briscoe, and Todd Gilliland versus Alex Bowman.

Week 3 EchoPark Speedway
DATEROUNDLOCATIONTIMENETWORK
June 28Round 1Sonoma Raceway3:30 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 5Round 2Chicagoland Speedway6 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 12Round 3EchoPark Speedway7 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 19Round 4North Wilkesboro Speedway7 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 26Champions RoundIndianapolis Motor Speedway2 p.m. ETTNT Sports

Who and what should you look out for at EchoPark Speedway?

The Quaker State 400 will be the 10th Atlanta race since the reconfiguration to the drafting style prior to 2022, and Chase Elliott(2), William Byron(2), and Joey Logano(2) have combined to win six of the nine races, with four of the nine races ending under caution.

Winners on the reconfigured Atlanta:

DateRace WinnerMakeTeam
2/22/2026Tyler ReddickToyota23XI Racing
6/28/2025Chase ElliottChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2/23/2025Christopher BellToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
9/8/2024Joey LoganoFordTeam Penske
2/25/2024Daniel SuarezChevroletTrackhouse Racing
7/9/2023William ByronChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3/19/2023Joey LoganoFordTeam Penske
7/10/2022Chase ElliottChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3/20/2022William ByronChevroletHendrick Motorsports

The Driver Picks for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

  • Denny Hamlin
  • Chase Elliott
  • William Byron
  • Christopher Bell
  • Chase Briscoe
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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