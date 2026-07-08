The Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to EchoPark Speedway this weekend for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 12, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90).

Last season, Joey Logano captured the Busch Light Pole Award with a lap at 178.960 mph (30.979 secs.), and on the final lap, after utilizing teamwork from teammate Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott overtook Brad Keselowski to win the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 2, 2025. Elliott started in 15th place and led 9 times for 41 laps in a race with 46 lead changes and 10 caution flags.

Track & Race Information for the Quaker State 400

Track Length: 1.54-mile asphalt paved oval

The Date: Saturday, July 12

The Time: 7 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,233,037

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Quaker State 400

SATURDAY, JULY 11

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying (IMPOUND)

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (IMPOUND)

6:35 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Driver Introductions

7:00 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race (Stages 45/90/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles)

SUNDAY, JULY 12

6:30 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Race (Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles)

Distance: 400.4 miles (260 Laps)

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 160

Final Stage: Ends on Lap 260

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 3 EchoPark Speedway

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament contested during the NCS season. The higher finisher in each matchup advances to the next round until a champion is crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Quaker State 400 features Denny Hamlin versus Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney versus William Byron, Chase Elliott versus Chase Briscoe, and Todd Gilliland versus Alex Bowman.

DATE ROUND LOCATION TIME NETWORK June 28 Round 1 Sonoma Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 5 Round 2 Chicagoland Speedway 6 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 12 Round 3 EchoPark Speedway 7 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 19 Round 4 North Wilkesboro Speedway 7 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 26 Champions Round Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET TNT Sports

Who and what should you look out for at EchoPark Speedway?

The Quaker State 400 will be the 10th Atlanta race since the reconfiguration to the drafting style prior to 2022, and Chase Elliott(2), William Byron(2), and Joey Logano(2) have combined to win six of the nine races, with four of the nine races ending under caution.

Winners on the reconfigured Atlanta:

Date Race Winner Make Team 2/22/2026 Tyler Reddick Toyota 23XI Racing 6/28/2025 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 2/23/2025 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 9/8/2024 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske 2/25/2024 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing 7/9/2023 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 3/19/2023 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske 7/10/2022 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 3/20/2022 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports

The Driver Picks for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway