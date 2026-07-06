Jordan Anderson to Drive No. 32 EasyCare Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Statesville, NC. (July 6, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that team co-owner, Jordan Anderson, will be piloting the No. 32 EasyCare Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This marks Anderson’s return to the series after placing fourth in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The Forest Acres, South Carolina native has five career top five finishes on superspeedways in his career and aims to add another to his resume.

“Definitely looking forward to getting back behind the wheel at Atlanta this weekend.” said Anderson. “It’s going to be an exciting race. Hopefully we can keep the momentum that we had from Daytona with our top five run there. It’s going to be a bit of a challenge with no practice and going straight to qualifying. I know the first stage will be spent getting back adjusted to being behind the wheel and getting the car where we want it. The team has been working really hard these past couple of weeks, so I feel like our balance will be very good there with this style of track. Thanks to all of our partners for helping to make this happen.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

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