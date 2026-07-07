Ryan Ellis Drives Childhood Literacy Initiative with Scripps Howard Fund Ahead of EchoPark Speedway Weekend

Young’s Motorsports Driver Proud to Support “If You Give a Child a Book …” Campaign During Focused Health 250 Weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 7, 2026) – Every NASCAR race creates memories, but Ryan Ellis hopes this weekend will also help create opportunities.

As the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heads to EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway for Saturday night’s Focused Health 250, Ellis is proud to partner with the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, using one of the sport’s biggest stages to help encourage childhood literacy and inspire the next generation of readers.

The initiative also reflects Ellis’ longstanding relationship with Tablo TV, a valued partner of Ellis and Young’s Motorsports.

Tablo TV is owned by Nuvyyo, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company. The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company, created the “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign to expand access to books for children in under-resourced communities.

The nationally recognized program provides brand-new, age-appropriate and culturally relevant books to students attending elementary schools, helping children build their own home libraries while fostering a lifelong love of reading.

The initiative reaches more than 32,000 students across nearly 100 elementary schools each year, with a goal of giving every participating student 10 books annually.

Since its launch in 2016, the campaign has distributed nearly two million books to children across communities served by The E.W. Scripps Company and will celebrate its two-millionth book distribution later this year.

For Ellis, supporting a cause centered on education and opportunity is a privilege that extends well beyond race day.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to chase my dream of competing in NASCAR, and that journey started because people believed in me and invested in my future,” said Ellis. “Every child deserves the chance to dream big, and reading is one of the best ways to open those doors.

“The work the Scripps Howard Fund is doing through ‘If You Give a Child a Book …’ is making a real difference in communities across the country.

“Knowing that nearly two million books have already reached children who need them most is remarkable, and I’m honored to help bring more awareness to a program that’s changing lives one book at a time.”

Research has shown that students who can choose books that interest them are more motivated to read and more likely to develop stronger reading skills over time.

Through the “If You Give a Child a Book …” program, students select their own books, encouraging reading beyond the classroom and helping create lifelong learning habits.

Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young says Ellis’ commitment to giving back is something the entire organization is proud to support.

“Ryan has always understood that being a race car driver comes with an opportunity to make a positive impact,” said Young.

﻿”We’re proud to stand alongside him in supporting the Scripps Howard Fund and everything this initiative represents. Helping children discover the joy of reading is something that reaches far beyond motorsports, and we’re excited to help shine a spotlight on this incredible cause.”

While Ellis hopes fans will learn more about the literacy initiative throughout the week, his attention will also shift toward Saturday’s 163-lap Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway.

The veteran driver returns to the 1.54-mile Georgia oval looking to build on a solid outing at the facility earlier this season.

In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ first visit to EchoPark Speedway in February, Ellis rallied from a 26th-place starting position to finish 22nd, continuing the steady progress shown by the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team.

Known for its high speeds, close-quarters racing and unpredictable drafting battles, EchoPark Speedway presents one of the season’s biggest challenges, but Ellis believes the team’s previous experience at the track provides a solid foundation heading into the weekend.

“Atlanta is one of those places where anything can happen,” Ellis added. “You have to stay patient, work with the cars around you and be in position when it matters most. We’ve learned a lot throughout the season, and hopefully we can put that notebook to good use this weekend.

“No matter what happens on the racetrack, I’m thankful to be part of something that’s making a real difference. If we can help even one child discover a love of reading, that’s a win everyone can celebrate.”

For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

For more on the “If You Give a Child a Book …” program, please visit scripps.com/fund.

The Focused Health 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 21st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Qualifying will occur on race day, Saturday, July 11, launching at 11:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About Nuvyyo USA:

Nuvyyo USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age.

Since 2013, Nuvyyo has empowered consumers to watch, pause and record free broadcast network television on any device, in any room of their home through its Tablo line of products.

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