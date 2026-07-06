RFK Racing – Chicagoland Executive Summary

RFK RACING

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Date: July 5, 2026

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Chicagoland Speedway (1.5mile Speedway) – Joliet, IL

Format: 400 miles / 75 laps with three stages. Stage 1: Ends at lap 80, Stage 2: Ends at lap 165, Stage 3: Ends at lap 267

RFK Racing RACE SUMMARY: After a stellar qualifying effort that placed two of its cars inside the top 5 starting positions, there was optimism in the Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing camp this Fourth of July weekend. Chris Buescher and teammate Brad Keselowski started door to door on row two to begin the night. The speed was there but so were the challenges. Buescher raced among the leaders much of the event until a pitstop error altered the team’s night. Two-time Chicagoland winner Keselowski had strength early but as the track changed, the car’s balance did too, affecting his overall finish. Preece, faced the stiffest adversity after being spun on the first lap, resulting in 4 flat tires and a lengthy trip to the garage. He fought to recover throughout the night.

DRIVER HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Body Guard Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish:19th

Start: 3rd

Laps Led:

Stage Results: S1-6th, S2-18th

Headline takeaway: After starting third Buescher had the speed to contend early, but race circumstances, including an untimely pit stop miscue, ultimately prevented the finish his strong run deserved.

Buescher Quote: “That last stop when the jack dropped before we could tighten the lug really messed us up. I was happy though at the start with my car, felt like it was all going our way. But dirty air hurt and then it became a struggle. But we we’re moving in the right direction. This 17 team is just itching for a win and we’re real close. Today we just didn’t execute but we’ll learn from it and keep at it.”

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 TravelCenters of America Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 21st

Start: 4th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: S1-11th, S2-25th

Headline takeaway: Following a season best qualifying effort, Keselowski started near the front, but changing track conditions kept the No. 6 team searching for the right balance throughout the night.

Keselowski Quote: “Not a good day. We qualified well but in the race we just got loose and couldn’t get anything out of it.”

Ryan Preece – No. 60 Marianos/Athletic Brewing Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 32nd

Start: 20th

Laps Led:

Stage Results: S1-36th, S2- 31st

Headline takeaway: A first lap spin forced Preece to fight from behind throughout the race. In a determined effort he was able to come back from being four laps down to temporarily be on the lead lap. Ultimately, though the race cadence, thwarted the effort.

Preece Quote: “Tough night but we never gave up. We were able to fight and use strategy to give us a chance to get back on the lead lap and that shows who we are. We’re a determined and hungry team. The finish doesn’t show what we put into this night.”

Point Standings:

Buescher: 7th

Preece: 17th

Keselowski: 20th

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is July 12 at EchoPark Speedway ( 1.5 mile Superspeedway – Hampton, GA). The race begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and the Performance Racing Network.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.