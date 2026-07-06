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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Chicagoland Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: eero 400

Location: Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Start: 34th

Finish: 33rd

A sellout crowd welcomed the NASCAR Cup Series back to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time since 2019 for the eero 400, where Josh Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team showed solid pace early in Sunday’s eero 400 before late-race front-end damage relegated the eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse to a 33rd-place finish.

After starting 34th, Berry wasted little time working his way through the field, climbing into the top 20 during the opening stage and continuing to run competitively through the first half of the race.

During a cycle of green-flag pit stops in Stage 2, an untimely caution left the No. 21 a lap down, but the team recovered by taking the wave-around under a later caution to return Berry to the lead lap.

The race for Berry took its biggest turn in the final stage when the No. 21 sustained damage to the nose of the car, significantly affecting its handling performance. Despite remaining on the lead lap following the earlier recovery, the loss of speed from the damage proved too much to overcome, and Berry eventually finished 33rd in eero Ford Mustang.

The Wood Brothers Racing team now shifts its focus to EchoPark Speedway for next Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

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