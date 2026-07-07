6 Best Free Ontario G1 Written Practice Tests for First-Time Drivers in 2026

You’re 16 (or maybe 46), you’ve never sat a driving knowledge test in your life, and there’s a 40-question exam standing between you and your first Ontario licence. You open a search tab, type in something like “free Ontario G1 practice test,” and instantly drown in options – random quizzes, apps, driving-school pages, half of them showing outdated questions or hiding the good stuff behind a sign-up wall. For someone with zero prior experience, the hard part isn’t finding a practice test. It’s figuring out which one actually helps you learn, rather than just grading you and leaving you more confused than before.

That’s exactly the problem this guide solves. Our top pick is G1 Course for complete beginners – it needs no account and walks you through a clear four-step process: start practising, review your results, build confidence on weak spots, then schedule the real test. It breaks the material into topic-by-topic sessions instead of dumping one overwhelming mock exam on you. If you’re the type who reads the Ontario Driver’s Handbook cover to cover first, Drivers Ed Hub is the strongest alternative, with questions mapped directly to the current manual. And if your study time happens on a bus or between classes, the Ontario G1 Practice Test Genie app is built for mobile-first learners.

Below, we’ve ranked the six best free Ontario G1 practice test resources for first-time drivers, judged against four beginner-focused criteria. Every one is free, and none traps you behind a paywall – they just suit different study styles and different stages of prep.

Our Selection Criteria

Not every free G1 practice test is built for a beginner. Plenty are designed for people re-testing or drilling for volume. Since our reader is a first-timer, we weighted our picks toward the things that matter when you’re starting from scratch – not toward raw question counts.

Genuinely Free Access

Every resource here is free to use for real G1 preparation – not a “free trial” that locks the useful questions behind a premium tier. If the core practice questions cost money, it didn’t make the list.

No Mandatory Sign-Up

A first-timer shouldn’t have to hand over an email address and invent a password just to answer a few questions. We prioritised resources you can start using immediately, with account creation either optional or not required at all.

2026 MTO Handbook Alignment

The G1 knowledge test is drawn straight from the Ontario Driver’s Handbook, covering road signs and the rules of the road. If you want a sense of the real format, the province publishes its own sample knowledge test questions on Ontario.ca. We favoured resources whose questions reflect the current 2026 handbook, not stale content from years ago.

Beginner-Friendly Experience

Clear navigation, explanations for wrong answers, and a structure that helps someone with no prior G1 knowledge learn from their mistakes – that’s what separates a genuine study tool from a plain quiz. The more a resource guides you rather than just grades you, the higher it ranked.

The 6 Best Free Ontario G1 Practice Test Resources for First-Time Drivers

Here’s the thing: all six of these resources are free, and most let you start without signing up. Where they differ is structure, depth, and format. The right one depends on how you like to study and how close you are to exam day. We’ve ranked them with complete beginners in mind – so #1 is our top recommendation for anyone starting from zero.

# Provider/Resource Best For 1 G1 Course Complete beginners needing a zero-barrier, structured start 2 Tests.ca A broad library across multiple Ontario licence categories 3 Drivers Ed Hub Handbook-aligned, up-to-date 2026 questions 4 G1Ready High-volume deep practice with extended question sets 5 Ontario G1 Practice Test Genie Mobile-first learners who study on a phone 6 TruBicars A final MTO-style confidence check before booking

#1. G1 Course – Best for Complete Beginners Needing a Structured, Zero-Barrier Start

Best for: First-time Ontario drivers who want a guided, step-by-step path with no friction whatsoever.

If you’ve never studied for a driving test before, the worst thing a website can do is throw a 40-question mock exam at you and let you fail your way to confusion. G1 Course takes the opposite approach. It runs on a clear four-step process – start practising, review your results, build confidence on weak spots, then get pointed toward scheduling the real test – so you always know exactly where you stand in your prep. You can jump straight into a free Ontario G1 practice test without creating an account, entering an email, or clicking through a paywall.

What makes it genuinely beginner-friendly is the topic-by-topic structure. Rather than one giant test, you work through the material in digestible chunks – road signs one session, right-of-way rules another – which makes it far easier to spot and fix the areas where you’re actually weak. The interface is clean and distraction-free, and the questions follow the MTO written exam format and current Ontario Driver’s Handbook content, so nothing you practise here feels off-topic when you sit the real 40-question G1 exam.

It’s not the tool for everyone, though. If you’re planning a motorcycle or commercial licence, or you live outside Ontario, this won’t help – it’s built specifically for the G1.

Pros:

Absolute zero barrier – no registration, no email, start immediately.

Structured four-step roadmap that prevents beginner overwhelm.

Topic-by-topic sessions let you focus on weak areas like road signs or right-of-way.

Clean, distraction-free interface aimed at new learners.

Follows the MTO exam format and current Ontario Driver’s Handbook content.

Cons:

Ontario G1 specific – no use for other provinces or licence categories.

No 200+ question extended bank for high-volume drilling.

Web-based only; no dedicated app for offline or commute-style study.

Who it’s best for: The complete first-timer who wants a guided, no-fuss starting point and a clear roadmap from “I know nothing” to “I’m ready to book.”

#2. Tests.ca – Best for a Broad Ontario Driving Test Library Covering Multiple Licence Categories

Best for: Learners who want to explore the G1 alongside other licence categories, or who may be prepping for tests in more than one province.

Tests.ca isn’t a single-purpose G1 tool – it’s a broad, multi-province, multi-category library. Its Ontario G1 section covers road signs and the rules of the road, and if you’re curious about motorcycle or commercial testing down the line, it’s all in one place. That breadth is the whole appeal.

The trade-off is depth. Because it spreads across so many categories and provinces, no single section – including the G1 – feels as focused or thoroughly developed as a dedicated Ontario tool. There’s no step-by-step guided path for absolute beginners, so you’re largely self-directing. Think of it as a solid supplementary resource rather than your main study home.

Pros:

Broad library – G1, motorcycle, commercial, and more under one roof.

Handy for extra road-sign practice beyond the standard G1 scope.

Clean categorisation makes finding the right test easy.

Multi-province coverage suits learners who move or travel.

Cons:

Not Ontario G1-specific, so less depth on any single category.

No guided learning path for total beginners.

Interface can feel less focused than a dedicated G1 tool.

Who it’s best for: Learners who value breadth – or who want a quick road-signs refresher alongside a primary prep resource.

Best for: Methodical studiers who read the Ontario Driver’s Handbook first and want to check their knowledge question by question against the current 2026 edition.

Some people learn by reading the manual cover to cover, then testing what they’ve absorbed. If that’s you, Drivers Ed Hub is a strong match. Its questions are mapped closely to the Ontario Driver’s Handbook and updated to reflect 2026 content, so you can cross-reference an answer straight back to the relevant section on traffic rules, road signs, or the rules of the road. For a detail-oriented learner, that alignment is genuinely reassuring.

The catch is that it assumes you’ve already done some reading. It’s less structured than a guided tool – there’s no hand-holding onboarding – and the interface is functional rather than polished. There’s also no extended bank for high-volume repetition, so it works better as a knowledge check than a marathon drilling session.

Pros:

Strong alignment with the official MTO handbook.

Questions updated to reflect 2026 content.

Great for cross-referencing answers back to handbook sections.

Covers both road-sign recognition and rules-of-the-road material.

Cons:

Less structured – assumes you’ve already read the handbook.

No extended question bank for heavy repetition.

UX is functional rather than refined.

Who it’s best for: The handbook-reader who wants to verify their knowledge against the current MTO manual – an ideal second step after building initial confidence elsewhere.

#4. G1Ready – Best for Deep-Practice Learners Who Want 200-Question Extended Sets

Best for: Learners who’ve finished their initial prep and want to stress-test their knowledge with high-volume repetition before exam day.

Once you’ve got the basics down, exposure to variety is what stops you being caught off guard on test day. G1Ready leans into that with a 200-question practice bank – the largest of the web-based options we reviewed. Working through that volume acts almost like a repeating exam simulator: you encounter the same concepts phrased different ways, which builds real pattern recognition across the full range of G1 topics and Ontario traffic laws.

That said, volume is a double-edged sword. For an absolute beginner, 200 questions with no structured path can feel like being thrown in the deep end. There’s no guided sequence – you self-direct – and the experience is less beginner-friendly than the guided tools higher on this list. Use it as a second-stage resource, not your first stop.

Pros:

200-question bank maximises exposure to question variety.

High-volume repetition builds pattern recognition and reduces exam-day surprises.

Ontario-specific content throughout.

Goes well beyond the standard 40-question format.

Cons:

Can overwhelm complete beginners.

No structured learning path – you direct yourself.

Less beginner-friendly UX than guided resources.

Who it’s best for: The natural next step after you’ve built baseline confidence with a structured tool – a high-volume tune-up, not a starting point.

#5. Ontario G1 Practice Test Genie (App) – Best for Mobile-First Learners Who Prefer Studying on a Smartphone

Best for: Learners who commute, prefer short study bursts on a phone, or simply want a proper app instead of a mobile browser.

Not everyone studies at a desk. If your prep happens on the bus, in a waiting room, or in ten-minute gaps between classes, G1 Genie is built for exactly that. It’s a dedicated app available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, with a quiz-style format optimised for smaller screens – a smoother experience than pinching and scrolling a website on your phone. Short, repeatable bursts make it easy to keep a daily practice habit going.

Because it’s app-based, though, it’s awkward on a desktop or laptop without a workaround. Some versions may include in-app purchase options, so confirm the free tier gives you enough question volume for real prep. And since app updates depend on the developer, check that the current version reflects 2026 MTO handbook content before relying on it as your main tool. Features like offline mode or reminders may exist, but verify them in the version you download.

Pros:

Purpose-built mobile app – smoother than a phone browser.

Available on both Android and iOS.

Short quiz bursts suit commute or break-time study.

Handy for building a consistent daily practice habit.

Cons:

App-only – not desktop-friendly without a workaround.

Possible in-app purchases; confirm the free tier is sufficient.

Content freshness depends on developer updates.

Who it’s best for: The learner whose study time lives on a phone, not at a desk.

#6. TruBicars – Best for Learners Seeking MTO-Style Questions with Free, No-Login Web Access

Best for: Learners who want a final confidence check with realistic questions before booking a DriveTest centre appointment.

By the time you’re days away from your test, you don’t need another full study programme – you need reassurance that you’re ready. TruBicars is a solid tool for exactly that. It’s free, web-based, and needs no login, and it markets itself around “real G1 test questions,” which is comforting when you want practice that feels close to the actual exam. It’s popular among Ontario learners for this final-review purpose and comes with supporting guidance content that adds useful context on road signs and the rules of the road.

Where it falls short is as a primary study tool. There’s no structured learning path – it functions as a standalone quiz rather than a guided programme – and it’s less beginner-oriented than the tools with step-by-step onboarding. The question bank also isn’t the deepest available. Treat it as the pre-exam last look, not your foundation.

Pros:

No account or login required – instant access.

“Real G1 test questions” framing reassures nervous test-takers.

Supporting content adds context and brief explanations.

Strong for a pre-exam final review.

Cons:

No structured learning path – it’s a standalone quiz.

Less beginner-friendly onboarding than guided tools.

Not the deepest bank; better as a final check than primary prep.

Who it’s best for: The learner doing a confidence pass the day before – or the morning of – their DriveTest appointment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I Worry About How Many Questions Are on the Ontario G1 Test?

Not really – it’s manageable once you know the format. The Ontario G1 knowledge test has 40 multiple-choice questions, split into two sections of 20: one on road signs and one on the rules of the road. You need to get at least 16 correct in each section to pass, so aim to be comfortably above that threshold on your practice tests before booking.

Is It Worth Using a Free G1 Practice Test Instead of Just Reading the Handbook?

Yes – do both. The Ontario Driver’s Handbook is the source material, but reading alone doesn’t show you how questions are actually phrased or where your blind spots are. A free G1 practice test Ontario learners can use repeatedly turns passive reading into active recall, which is far more effective for retention. Read first, then test, then go back and re-read the sections you keep getting wrong.

Do I Need to Create an Account to Use a Free G1 Practice Test Online?

For the resources in this guide, no. G1 Course, TruBicars, and most of the others let you start practising immediately without an email or password. That zero-barrier access is exactly why they rank well here – a first-timer shouldn’t have to sign up just to answer a few questions.

Should I Study on My Phone or on a Computer?

Whatever fits your life. If you study in short bursts on the go, a dedicated app like G1 Genie is built for that. If you prefer longer, focused sessions with a clear structure, a web-based tool like G1 Course works better on a laptop. Many learners use both – a phone app for topping up on the commute, and a structured web resource for deeper study at home.

How Long Should I Study Before Booking My G1 Test?

There’s no fixed rule, but a reasonable benchmark is to keep practising until you’re consistently scoring well above the pass mark across several full practice tests – not just once. For some people that’s a few days of focused study; for others it’s a couple of weeks. Let your practice scores, not a calendar, tell you when you’re ready.

What Happens If I Fail the G1 Knowledge Test?

You can retake it, but repeat attempts at a DriveTest centre typically involve paying a fee again. That’s a strong argument for practising properly first – solid free practice questions cost you nothing and dramatically cut the odds of an avoidable retake.

The Bottom Line

Six free resources, six slightly different jobs. Tests.ca gives you breadth across licence categories; Drivers Ed Hub is your handbook-aligned knowledge check; G1Ready is the high-volume drilling ground; G1 Genie fits mobile-first study; and TruBicars is the calm pre-exam confidence pass. Each has a genuine role depending on how you study and how close you are to test day.

But if you’re a true first-timer staring at a blank slate, start with G1 Course. Its no-sign-up entry and structured, topic-by-topic path are exactly what a nervous beginner needs to go from “I don’t even know where to begin” to “I’ve got this.” Run through a free practice test today, work on your weak topics, and once you’re consistently scoring well above the pass mark, go ahead and book your DriveTest centre appointment. That’s the whole journey – and it’s a lot shorter than it looks from the starting line.