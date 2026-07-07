Drivers Prepare for First-Ever Points-Paying 450-Lap NASCAR Cup Series Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series drivers share their expectations for the inaugural Window World 450, the first 450-lap Cup Series race in North Wilkesboro Speedway history

Tickets, parking and camping for the Window World 450 race weekend, July 17-19, can be obtained by visiting www.northwilkesborospeedway.com

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NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (July 7, 2026) – As the NASCAR Cup Series Window World 450 comes to North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 19, the race represents much more than another trophy on the line. The 450-lap showdown will mark the first time NASCAR’s premier series has contested a points-paying race of that distance at the historic short track and the first NASCAR Cup Series race longer than 400 laps at North Wilkesboro since 1974.

The additional 50 laps and critical championship points add a new layer of strategy and endurance to one of NASCAR’s most historic venues. With championship points on the line, a Sunday night atmosphere and 450 grueling laps around the legendary 0.625-mile oval, drivers expect tire management, patience and execution to be tested like never before as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro for its first points-paying event at the track in three decades.

Here’s what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say about the challenge awaiting them in the inaugural Window World 450:

Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing

“Four hundred and fifty laps in North Wilkesboro adds points. It means something to make “The Chase”. If you don’t have a chance at a championship, every point that you get is going to help. Going to 450 laps means we have a points race for the first time in 30 years. May the best man win.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 7, Spire Motorsports

“Four hundred and fifty laps in North Wilkesboro is going to be a lot of fun. It’s an amazing racetrack that every time I walk on that infield, I can’t stop myself from thinking about all the history that has happened in this place. The fans have been attending this racetrack for generations, so it’s pretty special to be a small part of it now.”

Chase Elliott, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

“I think it’ll be really similar to what we saw in that last long run at the All-Star race, and fortunately, I thought it was a really good show. The group moved around a ton. I was really surprised it moved as much as it did throughout that short of a race. So, I’m just excited to see what happens, you know, over the course of a full event. Everybody wanted a points race, and they got it, so I hope they show up and enjoy it.”

Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing

“I think for one, it’s going to be the first points race in over 30 years, so I think the intensity is going to be higher just because everybody’s going to want to win that one and be a part of that return to points racing there. It’s going to be interesting to see how different it races over the course of a long night. It should be a lot of fun. There’s great fans up there, and obviously we all want to ride the elevator to Victory Lane.”

Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing

“That’s going to be a demanding race for sure. Knowing how the All-Star race had worked out in the last couple of years, seeing how challenging it was becoming later in the runs, to have a full race there, it’ll be exciting. Before was only half the field with All-Star stuff, so I’m looking forward to it. Looking forward to racing somewhat close to home and hopefully winning the thing.”

William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports

“It’s going to be long. It’s going to be kind of a Martinsville type of grind. The track’s going to really get rubbered in and slick. So, it’s going to change a ton. It’s probably going to be a race where I would think, if your car is good, you’re having a great time. If you’re not, you’re probably getting lapped quite a few times. I would say it’s going to have a Martinsville feel where 450 laps is going to be a grind.”

Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports

“Four hundred and fifty laps at North Wilkesboro is going to be extremely tough. It’s a really fast racetrack, really demanding as a driver just because of the new pavement. You’re still going really fast. The G-forces are pulling you to the side and the leaders are going to come quick to the back of the field, whoever that is. So you’re going to have to be on your toes all night long. Four hundred and fifty laps is going to be a lot that happens, so you gotta keep your head in the game all night.”

Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing

“North Wilkesboro, now that it’s a points race, it’s going to be in the middle of summer in July, I believe, so it’s going to be hot. For us racecar drivers, it’s going to be a handful because it’s going to be hot, it’s going to be slick, we’ve got more horsepower. You’re going to have to really manage tires, so it’s one that I really look forward to and I’m thankful that we brought it back. We need more short tracks like this. We need committed track owners and ownership groups to keep doing things like this, andI’m super, I’m super excited for it, and I feel like it’s going to be one of the best races of the year.”

TICKETS:

Window World 450 tickets, camping and race-day upgrades – including Pre-Race Track Passes – can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans can also purchase tickets directly at Wilkes County IGA Fairvalue Marketplace or Raymer Oil locations with no online taxes or fees.

MORE INFO:

Race fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.