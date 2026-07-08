Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
EchoPark Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Atlanta 400
Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026
Event: Race 22 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 260
Time/TV/Radio: 7:00PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (23rd)
Todd Gilliland (25th)
Noah Gragson (30th)
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to the EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, hoping to improve from a 27th-place finish at Chicagoland Speedway last week. Gragson currently sits 30th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. In the NASCAR Cup Series’ first trip to EchoPark Speedway, in February, Gragson finished 14th. In six NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Gragson has two poles, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes.
Long John Silver’s will join the No. 4 car this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 260-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
“Chicago didn’t go how we wanted, but we’ll take what we learned and move on,” said Gragson. “We’ll regroup and be ready for Atlanta.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones
Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Tommy Bebie
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Having advanced to the Round of 8 in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge, following a 16th-place finish at the Chicagoland Speedway, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will now face off against Alex Bowman and the No. 48 team this weekend at the EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The 1.5-mile drafting-style track is one of Gilliland’s favorite circuits, where he has earned four top-20 finishes in nine NASCAR Cup Series career starts and regularly qualifies near the front of the field.
Ruedebusch Development & Construction will join Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the company’s second primary race of the season, this time, with a revamped look to their classic blue and white scheme. Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.
“Atlanta has always been a favorite for me,” said Gilliland. “We always seem to qualify well and be in contention throughout the race. The smallest error at a superspeedway can ruin your day, so it’s important we minimize those mistakes to maximize our day. It’s cool that we’re still in the In-Season Challenge and competing for a million dollars. There’s a lot on the line, but I know my guys are focused on advancing as well as bringing home a good finish.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and the No. 38 team return to a track where they’ve proven to be a factor towards the end of the race. Since rejoining Front Row Motorsports, Smith has finished no worse than 11th (2025 Spring event) at EchoPark Speedway, with his last two visits to Hampton resulting in matching seventh-place finishes, leading laps late in the race last summer. Smith also boasts two top-five finishes in four career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at EchoPark Speedway. Smith currently sits 23rd in NASCAR Cup Series points.
Aaron’s Rent to Own joins Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, and with a new, patriotic, Lucky Dog scheme to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Lucky Dog carries a rich history in the Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport. Aaron’s 2025 season was highlighted by three top-12 finishes with Smith, including a seventh-place finish at EchoPark in June. In NASCAR’s February 2026 event in Atlanta, Smith again finished seventh at the track.
Fans can meet Zane Smith on Saturday, July 11th, at the Aaron’s Rent to Own in Griffin, Georgia, located at 1696 N Expressway, Griffin, GA. Fans can also catch Smith at the EchoPark Speedway Fan Zone on Sunday, July 12th, at the Aaron’s Comfort Zone.
“We’ve had a lot of speed at EchoPark since I’ve been back at FRM, so this is one we definitely circle on the calendar when looking at tracks we have a good shot to compete at,” said Smith. “We keep running up front, and getting close to getting the job done there, so hopefully we stay out of trouble and have a chance to get our first win together.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Josiah Wright
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT RUEDEBUSCH DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION
At Ruedebusch, we have the ability to combine commercial real estate development, design-build construction, commercial real estate brokerage, and commercial real estate consulting services or contract them individually.
Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.
Let Ruedebusch assist you with your project; we handle the details so you can concentrate on your business. Visit us at Ruedebusch.com.
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.