Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

EchoPark Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Atlanta 400

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Event: Race 22 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 260

Time/TV/Radio: 7:00PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (23rd)

Todd Gilliland (25th)

Noah Gragson (30th)

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to the EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, hoping to improve from a 27th-place finish at Chicagoland Speedway last week. Gragson currently sits 30th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. In the NASCAR Cup Series’ first trip to EchoPark Speedway, in February, Gragson finished 14th. In six NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Gragson has two poles, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes.

Long John Silver’s will join the No. 4 car this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 260-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“Chicago didn’t go how we wanted, but we’ll take what we learned and move on,” said Gragson. “We’ll regroup and be ready for Atlanta.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Having advanced to the Round of 8 in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge, following a 16th-place finish at the Chicagoland Speedway, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will now face off against Alex Bowman and the No. 48 team this weekend at the EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The 1.5-mile drafting-style track is one of Gilliland’s favorite circuits, where he has earned four top-20 finishes in nine NASCAR Cup Series career starts and regularly qualifies near the front of the field.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction will join Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the company’s second primary race of the season, this time, with a revamped look to their classic blue and white scheme. Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.

“Atlanta has always been a favorite for me,” said Gilliland. “We always seem to qualify well and be in contention throughout the race. The smallest error at a superspeedway can ruin your day, so it’s important we minimize those mistakes to maximize our day. It’s cool that we’re still in the In-Season Challenge and competing for a million dollars. There’s a lot on the line, but I know my guys are focused on advancing as well as bringing home a good finish.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 team return to a track where they’ve proven to be a factor towards the end of the race. Since rejoining Front Row Motorsports, Smith has finished no worse than 11th (2025 Spring event) at EchoPark Speedway, with his last two visits to Hampton resulting in matching seventh-place finishes, leading laps late in the race last summer. Smith also boasts two top-five finishes in four career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at EchoPark Speedway. Smith currently sits 23rd in NASCAR Cup Series points.

Aaron’s Rent to Own joins Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, and with a new, patriotic, Lucky Dog scheme to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Lucky Dog carries a rich history in the Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport. Aaron’s 2025 season was highlighted by three top-12 finishes with Smith, including a seventh-place finish at EchoPark in June. In NASCAR’s February 2026 event in Atlanta, Smith again finished seventh at the track.

Fans can meet Zane Smith on Saturday, July 11th, at the Aaron’s Rent to Own in Griffin, Georgia, located at 1696 N Expressway, Griffin, GA. Fans can also catch Smith at the EchoPark Speedway Fan Zone on Sunday, July 12th, at the Aaron’s Comfort Zone.

“We’ve had a lot of speed at EchoPark since I’ve been back at FRM, so this is one we definitely circle on the calendar when looking at tracks we have a good shot to compete at,” said Smith. “We keep running up front, and getting close to getting the job done there, so hopefully we stay out of trouble and have a chance to get our first win together.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josiah Wright

Hometown: Loganville, Georgia

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT RUEDEBUSCH DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION

At Ruedebusch, we have the ability to combine commercial real estate development, design-build construction, commercial real estate brokerage, and commercial real estate consulting services or contract them individually.

Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.

Let Ruedebusch assist you with your project; we handle the details so you can concentrate on your business. Visit us at Ruedebusch.com.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.