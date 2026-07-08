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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: EchoPark Speedway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Event: Quaker State 400
Date/Time: Sunday, July 12, 2026, 7 p.m. ET
Location: EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia
Layout: 1.5-Mile Oval
TV/Radio: TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team return to EchoPark Speedway this weekend for the Quaker State 400 after producing several strong performances at the track in recent seasons.

The finishes haven’t reflected it, but Berry has consistently qualified near the front, led laps and contended for stage points at the reconfigured 1.54-mile oval. This weekend, the focus is on pairing that speed with the clean race needed to contend when it matters most.

EchoPark Speedway has become one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most unpredictable venues since its 2021 reconfiguration and repave. The project increased the banking in the turns from 24 to 28 degrees while narrowing the racing surface from 55 feet to 40 feet, transforming the facility into a drafting-style track that produces the close, high-speed racing more commonly associated with Daytona and Talladega.

Berry has consistently shown speed at the track despite the challenging racing conditions. In six Cup Series starts, he has qualified inside the top 10 four times, including three starts from the top four. Last June, Berry earned the outside pole after posting an identical qualifying lap to Ford teammate Joey Logano, starting second based on the tiebreaker. He has also led 56 laps and captured a stage victory at EchoPark Speedway, but a string of multi-car incidents has prevented those performances from translating into the finishes the No. 21 team was capable of.

“I think we’ve been better at Atlanta than our finishes show,” Berry said. “We’ve had good speed there the last few times we’ve been there and have qualified well, but we’ve gotten caught up in a few situations that have kept us from getting the finishes we were capable of.

“Hopefully we can put ourselves in position again, stay out of trouble and be there at the end when it matters.”

Qualifying is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday with television coverage on truTV.

Sunday’s Quaker State 400 is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 7 p.m. ET. The 260-lap, 400-mile race will air live on TNT, with stage breaks planned for Laps 60 and 160.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About eero
eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)
Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

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