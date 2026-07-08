QS400 Winner to Take Home ‘250 Years of Freedom’ Custom Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 8, 2026) – Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart winner will receive more than a trophy – they’ll take home an exclusive Harley-Davidson motorcycle celebrating America’s Semiquincentennial.

Awaiting Sunday night’s victor in EchoPark Speedway Victory Lane will be a limited edition 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide “250 Years of Freedom Edition,” custom-built by Sturgis Harley-Davidson. The commemorative motorcycle is presented by Sonic Automotive, bringing together two of its brands – EchoPark Automotive and Sturgis Harley-Davidson – to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and ensure the winner of Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 rides home in style.

“Earning the right to drive into EchoPark Speedway Victory Lane is an accomplishment every driver competing on Sunday night wants to achieve. Adding this stunning Harley-Davidson Street Glide, custom-built by Sturgis Harley-Davidson will make that trip to Victory Lane even sweeter,” said EchoPark Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Winning here requires excellent strategy, precise driving, and some good fortune along the 400-mile journey to the checkered flag. Whoever finishes on top Sunday night will have truly earned this unique ride.”

The custom Street Glide that Sunday night’s winner will take home features a unique 250 Years of Freedom paint scheme, a striking red windshield, and a custom red, white, and blue embroidered seat designed specifically for the 250 Years of Freedom collection. Only 26 motorcycles are being produced as part of this limited-edition collection, making Sunday’s prize exceptionally rare.

The drivers of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart will get an opportunity to get an up-close look at this custom-built Harley-Davidson during the driver’s meeting on Sunday.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend are available now at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 12, 2026. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series bring the action Saturday night in the Focused Health 250 on July 11. Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. Eight of NASCAR’s stars will compete head-to-head in the bracket-style elimination tournament – four will leave EchoPark Speedway with a chance to claim the $1 million prize.

Awaiting Sunday night’s winner in EchoPark Speedway Victory Lane will be a limited edition 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide “250 Years of Freedom Edition,” custom-built by Sturgis Harley-Davidson presented by Sonic Automotive.

More information on the July 11–12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.