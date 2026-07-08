TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 07.08.26

This Week in Motorsports: July 6 – 12, 2026

NCS/NOAPS: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) – July 11-12

NCTS/ARCA: Lime Rock Park – July 10-11

PLANO, Texas (July 8, 2026) – NASCAR’s Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts series head to EchoPark Speedway, just outside of Atlanta, for the second time this season in a return to drafting track racing. Meanwhile, the Truck Series and the national ARCA Menards Series compete at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, the second straight road course race for the Truck Series.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS/NCTS

Briscoe makes 200th Cup start … Sunday’s race at EchoPark Speedway marks the 200th in the Cup Series career of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR)’s Chase Briscoe, who comes off a victory at Chicagoland Speedway last weekend – his first triumph of 2026. To-date, the driver of the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for JGR has six career wins, 35 top-fives, 58 top-10s and nine career pole positions to his credit. This will also be his 12th career start at EchoPark Speedway on Sunday, returning off a runner-up finish in February, barely losing out to Tyler Reddick at the end.

Toyota continues recent success… Toyota drivers are on an incredible stretch of success. Including the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover in mid-May, Toyota drivers have won six of the last eight races. Toyota partner teams Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB have scored 20 of the last 24 top-three finishes, with podium sweeps at Dover, Nashville, Michigan and Chicago. Toyota also had seven Camrys finish in the top 10 at Chicago, the most Toyotas in the top 10 in a single Cup Series race in NASCAR history.

Hamlin, Briscoe, Bell advance in In-Season Challenge … After the second round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge at Chicagoland Speedway, three Toyota Camry XSE drivers have advanced to the quarterfinals this weekend at EchoPark Speedway. Denny Hamlin, the No. 2 overall seed, will take on his JGR teammate Christopher Bell, while Briscoe goes up against Chase Elliott.

Reddick eyes Atlanta sweep … A part of the historic start to the 2026 Cup Series season for Reddick was his thrilling victory at EchoPark Speedway back in February, which marked his second victory in the first two races after also winning the Daytona 500. This weekend, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing looks for a season sweep at the 1.540-mile Georgia track, which would be his sixth win of the season. Reddick has garnered plenty of success in Atlanta as of late, with top-10s in three of the last four races and top-fives in the last two.

Jones looks for repeat win … Brandon Jones arrives to EchoPark Speedway this weekend in search of a second consecutive victory after his triumph at Chicagoland Speedway last Saturday. The win was Jones’ eighth career win in the O’Reilly Series and first of 2026. This weekend is Jones’ 17th start at his home track, where the Atlanta native finished 10th in the first race at the oval in February.

Crews remains strong … A fourth-place result last weekend in Chicagoland gave Brent Crews his eighth top-five and 11th top-10 finish in his rookie season in the O’Reilly Series, along with a fourth top-five in the last five races. The 18-year-old makes his debut at EchoPark Speedway this weekend in only his second drafting track race in the series, to which he finished second in his drafting track debut at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

Tundra drivers look to close points gaps … After a weekend off, the Truck Series is back in action this weekend in Lime Rock Park, where the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro drivers aim to make up ground in the series point standings. Leading the Toyota charge is Kaden Honeycutt, who’s currently second in standings, 65 points back of the lead. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage holds one win, eight top-fives and nine top-10s so far this season. His TRICON Garage teammate Gio Ruggiero sits fourth in the standings off four top-fives and seven top-10s in the 13 races this season. Stewart Friesen looks to put a third Tundra in the top-10 and a Chase berth, as the Canadian is just 10 points out heading into Lime Rock.

Annunziata, Doyle to pilot No. 1 and 5 Tundras … For this weekend’s race at Lime Rock Park, Thomas Annunziata and Graham Doyle will be behind the wheel of the No. 1 and 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pros for TRICON Garage. Annunziata, who drives a Toyota Camry full-time for Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series, makes his second career Truck Series start this weekend after making his debut last season in Lime Rock. Doyle debuts in the Truck Series this weekend, eager to use his skill and experience from his sportscar racing background to garner a solid result around the 1.530-mile road course.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Reaves looks for three straight wins … Max Reaves is back in the JGR No. 18 Toyota Camry this weekend at Lime Rock Park, seeking his third straight victory in the series after triumphs at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway. This weekend is Reaves’ sixth start of the national series season and the 13th of his career, as he also goes for his sixth career win. This will be his second career road course start after running Watkins Glen International earlier this year, where he started on pole and finished in the eighth position.

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