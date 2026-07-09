Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview – Atlanta

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview-

Atlanta Motor Speedway; July 9, 2026

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race: Focused Health 250

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; July 11, 2026 7:00 P.M. ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Racing in the Peach State – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready to Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, GA. (July 9, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport returns to Hampton, Georgia for the second time in 2026 to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The mile and a half superspeedway features a worn out surface and tight corners, which will make handling and aerodynamics essential for maintaining the draft and retaining track position.

The team will field three Chevrolets this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 AJ Transport Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 Werner Enterprises Chevrolet, and Jordan Anderson in the No. 32 EasyCare Chevrolet.

Superspeedways have proved fruitful for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport in the past, with the team securing one win, eight top five finishes, and 20 top-10 finishes in its six full time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series seasons.

Jeb Burton returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway set to make his second start at the track in 2026. The Halifax, Virginia native has seven top five finishes, 10 top-10 finishes, and two wins on superspeedways in his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career. He looks to claim a third victory when the field takes the green flag on Saturday night.

“I’m very excited to head to Atlanta this week, a place where where we have always run really good, so hopefully we can have a solid showing.” said Burton. “We have got AJ Transport back on the car, and we’re looking forward to this weekend. Hopefully we can have a good run, because last time I was running fifth with two laps to go and had a tire go down. Hopefully we can go there and have a good shot once again.”

Blaine Perkins arrives in Hampton, Georgia with high hopes as three of his six top-10 finishes in the series have come on superspeedway tracks. The driver from Bakersfield, CA will have longtime partner, Werner Enterprises, back on his Chevrolet for the tenth time in 2026, and will be striving to deliver a strong performance.

“I’m excited to get to Atlanta this week. I have Werner back on the car. I know it’s a really big race for them, and I feel like we’ve had a lot of speed at Atlanta the past few times, (with) just no luck, so we’re looking for that to turn around. Hopefully we can put a full race together and have a good finish.”

Jordan Anderson returns to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) set to make his second start of the 2026 season this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The team co-owner has a solid record on superspeedway style tracks with five top five finishes in his NOAPS career, and hopes he can add a sixth to his resume.

“Really looking forward to Atlanta this weekend.” said Anderson. “When you don’t get to race full time it’s always a challenge to make the most of every start and opportunity. After our top five finish at Daytona earlier this year and Ross almost winning the spring race there, the expectations are high. It’s going to be a bit of a fight with no practice and going straight to qualifying, so the first stage will be spent getting back adjusted to being behind the wheel. Our entire organization has been working extremely hard these past couple of weeks, so I feel like our balance will be very good there with this style of track. Grateful to EasyCare for their continued support of this journey as 2026 marks our sixth year of partnership. It takes a village and every single partner and team member of ours make it happen every week!”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

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