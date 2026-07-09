BOBCAT TAKES THE GREEN FLAG AS A PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE NU WAY 225 SAUCED BY BLUES HOG NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES RACE

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race on Sept. 12 will be the Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog.

MADISON, Ill. (July 9, 2026) – World Wide Technology Raceway today announced

Bobcat of St. Louis, part of the Gateway Dealer Network (GDN), will serve as a presenting sponsor of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Sept. 12 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The race will be known as the Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog.

Bobcat of St. Louis operates three Bobcat dealership locations serving the greater St. Louis region plus dozens more serving equipment operators across the United States and is proud to support an event that brings together customers, contractors and racing fans from across the Midwest.

The nationally televised event will feature 180 laps and 225 miles of NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase racing, bringing together some of the sport’s top drivers and thousands of passionate fans for one of the region’s premier motorsports weekends.

For GDN and Bobcat of St. Louis, this event is about creating memorable experiences for customers and celebrating the people who build, maintain and power America’s communities.

“NASCAR fans share many of the same values that define the Bobcat brand – hard work, performance, reliability and pride in getting the job done right,” said John Hopper, president of Gateway Dealer Network.

“We’re excited to host customers, spend time with them away from the jobsite and be part of an event that showcases the excitement, performance and competitive spirit that both NASCAR and Bobcat represent.”

Attendees will have opportunities to enjoy the race, connect with Bobcat representatives, and participate in special race-weekend activities.

Bobcat equipment will also be on display at the event – giving fans a chance to get an up-close look at the machines that help contractors, landscapers, municipalities and agricultural producers tackle tough jobs every day.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers from throughout the region and sharing an unforgettable race day with them,” said Chad Cox, GDN’s Missouri Region Sales Manager. “Relationships are at the heart of our business. This event allows us to thank our customers for their trust and introduce new customers to the Bobcat family in a fun and exciting environment.”

The Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog sponsorship is supported through a collaborative effort between Gateway Dealer Network and Bobcat Company. It reflects a shared commitment to supporting the contractors, operators and business owners who rely on Bobcat equipment every day.

“As part of our commitment to our region, we continue to build strong partnerships with local leaders to bring new events to World Wide Technology Raceway and further establish the facility as a national destination for fans,” said Declan O’Neill, World Wide Technology Raceway vice president of business development. “Gateway Dealer Network’s Bobcat of St. Louis and Bobcat are well-known names throughout the region, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as partners.”

Race weekend activities will take place throughout the three-day event at World Wide Technology Raceway, featuring the Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog on Saturday evening. The race will be broadcast nationally, extending the visibility of the Bobcat brand to NASCAR fans across the country.

“At GDN, we’re passionate about helping our customers succeed,” Hopper said. “Whether it’s on a construction site, on a farm, or at the racetrack, this event is about celebrating the people who keep America moving. We can’t wait to see the green flag drop.”

To purchase tickets to the NASCAR weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, visit wwtraceway.com or call the ticket office at (618) 215-8888 ext. 1.

About Gateway Dealer Network LLC

Gateway Dealer Network (GDN) is an authorized Bobcat dealer group serving customers across the United States through a network of locally operated branches. GDN provides equipment sales, rentals, parts and service to support customers in construction, landscaping, agriculture, grounds maintenance and related industries. The company is committed to helping customers maximize productivity with industry-leading equipment and responsive local support.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.