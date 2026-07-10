A Practical Guide to Surfside Beach, Texas: What to Do and Where to Stay Nearby

Surfside Beach sits at the southern end of Follets Island, about an hour south of Houston. It is a small Gulf Coast community with a permanent population under a thousand, and that quiet feel is a large part of the appeal.

The town runs along a narrow strip of dune-backed sand between the Freeport jetty and the Brazos River mouth. Most streets end at the beach, and driving directly onto the sand is legal on marked stretches, which shapes how people spend the day here.

Getting There and Getting Around

From Houston, the most direct route is Highway 288 south to Freeport, then Highway 332 across the Intracoastal Waterway bridge. The bridge is the only vehicle access to the island, and traffic can build on holiday weekends.

Once you cross, the town is small enough to explore on foot or by bike. A single main road runs parallel to the beach, with cross streets leading to the shoreline.

Parking near the jetty and public beach access points fills quickly in summer. If you plan to spend a full day at the shore, arriving before ten in the morning is worth the effort.

What the Beach Is Actually Like?

The sand at Surfside is coarser than at destination beaches farther south. It compacts well, which is why so many visitors drive on it, but it also means the water can look murkier than the postcard version of a Gulf beach.

Waves here are consistent enough to attract a small local surf scene, especially near the jetty. Fishing is the other main draw, with anglers casting from the jetty rocks or wading into the surf for speckled trout and redfish.

Shell hunting is productive after storms and high tides. Look for whelks, olive shells, and the occasional sand dollar along the tide line at dawn.

Places to Eat and a Few Local Stops

Restaurant options are limited but honest. Kittys Purple Cow is a longtime breakfast spot known for hearty plates and beach-themed decor. Red Snapper Inn serves seafood classics in a straightforward dining room.

For a coffee or a casual lunch, the shops along Bluewater Highway cover the basics. Grocery runs are easiest across the bridge in Freeport, so most visitors stock up before they arrive.

The Stahlman Park pavilion hosts occasional community events and offers restrooms, showers, and covered picnic seating away from the sand. It is a useful base if you are traveling with kids or older family members.

Day Trips from Surfside

Bryan Beach State Park lies just south of town and offers a more undeveloped stretch of shoreline for those who want fewer neighbors. Access is limited to high-clearance vehicles, so check tide charts before driving in.

Farther afield, the Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson is a free aquarium and hatchery run by Texas Parks and Wildlife. It works well as a rainy-day option and is popular with families.

Galveston is about a ninety-minute drive north via the Blue Water Highway and the San Luis Pass toll bridge. If you have time, this coastal route is more scenic than doubling back through Houston.

Where to Stay

Lodging in Surfside is dominated by beach houses on stilts rather than large hotels. Renting a house gives you a kitchen, a covered deck, and usually enough room for a couple of families to travel together.

Booking directly through a regional operator often provides a wider selection of waterfront rentals in Surfside Beach than the large travel portals, along with clearer information about pet policies, driving-on-sand access, and hurricane-season flexibility.

Peak season runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with a smaller spike around spring break. Fall and early winter offer the quietest stays and the lowest rates, and the water is still warm enough for wading through October in most years.

Practical Notes Before You Go

Cell service is generally good but can slow during peak weekends. Download offline maps if you plan to explore the back roads or Bryan Beach.

Beach driving requires a permit, sold at self-service kiosks at most access points. Rules about alcohol, glass containers, and open fires vary by section, so read the posted signs when you arrive.

Weather changes quickly on the coast. Check the National Weather Service Houston-Galveston forecast the morning of your visit, especially during hurricane season from June through November.