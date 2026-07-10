RCR Race Preview: EchoPark Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at EchoPark Speedway… In 171 NASCAR Cup Series starts at EchoPark Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and four pole awards, including Kevin Harvick’s emotional victory in 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Georgia track under the RCR banner (1984-fall, 1986-fall, 1988-spring, 1989-fall, 1990-spring, 1995-fall, 1996-spring, 2000-spring). The Welcome, N.C. team has 31 top-five and 64 top-10 finishes at EchoPark Speedway and has led a total of 3,045 laps at the 1.54-mile oval.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at EchoPark Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has recorded eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins at EchoPark Speedway, led by Austin Hill’s five victories (2022-fall, 2023-spring 2024-spring and fall, 2025-spring). Harvick (2013) and Jeff Burton (2006, 2007) also secured victories at EchoPark Speedway with RCR. As an organization, RCR has racked up 20 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes across 70 starts at the Peachtree State track.

Did You Know… Since Austin Hill joined RCR in 2022, the team has won 13 of 26 drafting-track races, including nine of the last 15 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (Hill – seven, Jesse Love – two).

Tickets to the 2026 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand Are Available Now… The Carolina Cowboys, a professional team in the PBR Teams League owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with Austin Dillon serving as the team’s general manager, are set to defend their PBR Teams Championship for the 2026 season beginning this weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado on July 11-12. The Cowboys boast a talented roster with new additions including 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year and 2025 Challenger Series Champion Keyshawn Whitehorse, and standout Brazilians Elizmar Jeremias and Thiago Salgado. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2026 “Cowboy Days” home stand September 18-20 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Celebrating America’s 250… As part of RCR’s ongoing commitment to honor and support those who served our country, RCR hosted a special Veterans Lunch event this past Wednesday celebrating America’s 250th birthday. RCR employees and area Veterans joined together to enjoy a full lunch, complete with apple pie, courtesy of Patriot Mobile. All are welcome to join us for Veterans Coffee next month, Wednesday, August 12 beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s qualifying session will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch Us on TNT Sports… The NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, July 12, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, the third of five consecutive races this season that will air on TNT Sports. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s qualifying session at EchoPark Speedway will be broadcast on truTV beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Titan Community Outreach Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway… In 19 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at EchoPark Speedway, Austin Dillon earned a best finish of sixth in March 2021. Across four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and four NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Hampton, Georgia track, Dillon has posted seven top-10 results and never finished worse than 11th.

About Titan Community Outreach… Titan Community Outreach was founded through the deep relationships and opportunities that have been cultivated within Titan Risk Solutions. With the ultimate goal of helping those who are in need, Titan has evolved into a dynamic group of community ambassadors across the country. Titan Community Outreach has a goal to support the communities, families, and individuals who keep our industry and neighborhoods moving. Built on principles of integrity, responsibility, and people-first leadership, Titan Community Outreach strives to be on the forefront of providing opportunities for all people regardless of their current situation. Titan Community Outreach exists to give back in meaningful, hands-on ways. By Partnering with groups such as Pitstops For Hope, Harvesters, Big Brothers / Big Sisters of America, Team Dillon Management, and Richard Childress Racing, Titan has been able to provide resources to schools, families, and children across the country. Through charitable programs, community partnerships, and volunteer engagement, Titan Community Outreach focuses on creating real impact where it matters most. From supporting families in need to investing in youth and community programs, our mission is rooted in service, collaboration, and long-term positive change. For more information, or to support our mission of helping others visit www.titanoutreach.org.

Play Ball… Dillon and his RCR teammate Austin Hill traveled to Tampa, Florida this week to promote the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at Daytona International Speedway, August 28 and 29th, which will mark the last Cup race of the regular season. Dillon threw out the first pitch at Tuesday night’s Tampa Bay Rays baseball game as part of the league’s NASCAR night presented by Daytona International Speedway and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida. In addition to motorsports, Dillon, a former Coke Zero Sugar 400 race winner, also shares a passion for baseball. He played in the 2002 Little League World Series and is active in his son, Ace’s tee-ball league. Dillon is also a proud Atlanta Braves fan.

Meet Dillon… On Sunday, July 12 at 2:45 p.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone. Shortly afterwards at 3:30 p.m. Local Time, the six-time Cup Series winner is scheduled to make an appearance at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone for a question-and-answer session. Stop and visit Dillon before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What expectations do you have this weekend at EchoPark Speedway?

“I’m looking forward to racing at Echo Park Speedway in Atlanta this weekend. We’ve got Titan Community Outreach on board, and who doesn’t love racing under the lights. The track presents a lot of opportunity with two and three-wide racing. It’s awesome entertainment for fans. We’ll be trying to do our best to be at the front when it matters. It’s an opportunity for RCR, so hopefully Austin Hill and I are 1-2 at the end of the race.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 BankOZK Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway… Austin Hill has made one NASCAR Cup Series start at EchoPark Speedway, piloting the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet in 2023. The 32-year-old has competed in nine career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events, earning five victories. In six NASCAR Truck Series races at the Hampton, Georgia track, Hill has one pole award and three top-10 finishes, including back-to-back second-place results in 2020 and 2021.

Career on Drafting Tracks… Hill has made six career Cup Series starts on drafting tracks, with a best finish of 14th coming at Daytona International Speedway in August 2023.

Georgia Boy Returns Home… Hill is a native of Winston, Georgia, located 60 miles from EchoPark Speedway. The racer started his motorsports career racing bandolero and legends cars on the front stretch quarter-mile oval at the Hampton, Georgia track.

About BankOZK… Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in 268 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $40.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit ozk.com.

Special Appearance… In partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, Hill made an appearance at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Friday, July 10. While in the Seacrest Studio, Hill participated in a fun, lighthearted chat, took photos, and signed autographs to brighten the kids’ day.

Meet Hill… On Sunday, July 12 at 3:20 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at EchoPark Speedway. Stop by to meet Hill prior to the green flag.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What do you expect from this weekend’s race at EchoPark Speedway?

“Atlanta is a different style of drafting. The technique is different than what you need at Daytona or Talladega. I’ve noticed that over each race on the surface, the track is changing and progressing. It’s losing grip and handling is becoming more of an issue. It’s difficult on drivers to balance the want for the car to drive well and the want for the car to have speed. I come into each drafting track with the hope to just have a shot at the end. If we are running inside the top-five with a handful of laps to go, we have put ourselves in position for a chance at it. Anything can happen and it can happen fast at these types of tracks though, so you have to stay focused throughout.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway… Jesse Love will make his sixth career start at Echo Park Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this weekend. Across his previous five starts at the 1.54-mile oval, the 21-year-old boasts three pole awards, having swept both poles in 2024 in addition to the Spring 2025 race. He earned his best finish of fifth in his most recent appearance at the track last February. Love has completed 100% of the laps contested at EchoPark Speedway and has led a total of 227 laps.

Last Time at EchoPark… Starting 10th in last February’s race at EchoPark Speedway, Love won Stage 1 and stayed primarily in the top-10 for the majority of the race. He avoided a last lap accident to finish fifth, his career-best result at the track.

Last Week… Starting sixth after qualifying was canceled for last Saturday night’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, Love wasted no time making his presence known. He quickly worked his way into the top five and finished second in both Stage 1 and Stage 2. In the final stage, the young gun took the race lead before ultimately bringing home a strong third-place finish – his third consecutive top-10 result.

Drafting Tracks Success… In 15 career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drafting track races, Love has tallied eight poles, 11 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 8.5. Love has also led a combined total of 494 laps in those races.

Consistency Continues… Love’s average finish of 10.3 is tied second-best among full-time drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Get to the Points… Love remains second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 195 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and 29 points ahead of third-place Corey Day.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Everyday Champion… You don’t have to wear a cape to be a hero. Sometimes, all it takes is a willingness to step forward, a commitment to others, and the determination to make a difference—day after day, year after year. That’s the spirit behind Whelen Engineering’s Everyday Champion program, which is now accepting nominations for 2026. Created to honor first responders and everyday citizens who rise to the occasion when it matters most, the program celebrates the quiet strength, compassion, and leadership that define true heroism. Each year, the Everyday Champion program recognizes those who go above and beyond – whether through a single act of heroism or a continued commitment to serving others. Past honorees have included law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedicine teams, and civilians whose actions made a life-saving difference.

Nominations are open from May 1 through August 14, 2026. Individuals can nominate a deserving hero by visiting whelen.com/everydaychampion and completing a brief submission form outlining their story. The selected 2026 Everyday Champion will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will be honored during a special ceremony and inducted into the Whelen Hall of Champions. In addition, a generous donation will be made in their name to the charity of their choice.

Meet Love… On Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to join his fellow competitors for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series autograph session at the Fan Zone Stage at EchoPark Speedway. At 1:55 p.m. Local Time, the 21-year-old is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet Love on Saturday.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

How do you feel heading to EchoPark Speedway this weekend?

“I enjoy going to Atlanta because our cars are always fast. You get to make aggressive moves. I haven’t won at EchoPark Speedway yet, but every time we’ve been there we’ve led laps. I need to put myself in the best position possible at the end to win. Hopefully it can be a place where we score a lot of points and try to make up some ground on Justin Allgaier.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway… Austin Hill has nine starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at EchoPark Speedway, earning five victories, including winning three consecutive events (swept both races in 2024 and 2025-spring) at the Hampton, Georgia track. Hill has led laps in eight of nine starts, pacing the field for a total of 398 laps. In addition, the 32-year-old has six NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Peachtree State track, posting one pole (2019), two top-five (2020, 2021) and three top-10 results (2019-2021).

Last Week… After rolling off 16th last Saturday night at Chicagoland Speedway, Hill and the No. 21 team spent much of the race battling just outside the top-10. After making steady adjustments throughout the night, the Winston, Georgia, native worked his way forward, ultimately bringing home a fifth-place finish.

Record Chasing… This weekend, Hill will look to surpass Kevin Harvick for the most all-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins at EchoPark Speedway. Harvick’s five victories came before the track reconfiguration, while Hill’s five checkered flags have all been on the new surface.

Drafting Track Dominance… Hill is the all-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drafting track leader in wins (11), stage wins (18) and laps led (925). The veteran racer is the only O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver to win on all three drafting tracks.

Get to the Points… Hill remains fifth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship standings. The 16-time Series winner is 255 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and 30 points behind fourth-place runner Sheldon Creed.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

Countdown to Daytona… Hill and his RCR teammate Dillon traveled to Tampa, Florida this week to promote the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at Daytona International Speedway, August 28 and 29th. Hill participated in on-field promotions during the Tampa Bay Rays baseball game and helped Daytona announce the entitlement sponsor of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Friday, August 28. The event will be named the Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. Hill is the most recent O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner at the historic superspeedway.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What do you need from your car to have success at EchoPark Speedway?

“We need to have a balance of raw speed and downforce built into the car. It’s always a 50-50 on what we want to do. How much do we want to look at the raw speed and sitting on the pole, and how much do we want to look at the drivability of the car. For our series and our teams, it’s tough to understand what we need to have when unloading. Sure, you can go trim your car out and sit on the pole, but what is it going to do once you’re in the pack? There are a lot of different ways to look at Atlanta, which I enjoy. We might see a breakaway of five or six cars, or we all might be bunched up. It really depends on what everyone brings to the racetrack and how the race plays out. Temperature always seems to play a role in the equation too.”