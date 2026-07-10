11-YEAR-OLD LUCAS STONE WINS 2026 KIDS COLOR PPG CONTEST

Winning design selected by Josh Berry to be featured as pit wall banner at Indianapolis

STUART, Va. (July 10, 2026) – Wood Brothers Racing and PPG announced today that 11-year-old Lucas Stone of Bassett, Virginia, has been selected as the winner of the 2026 Kids Color PPG program. Stone’s winning design will be featured on the No. 21 PPG team’s pit wall banner during the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26.

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 21 PPG Ford Mustang Dark Horse, selected the winning artwork from entries submitted by a talented group of young race fans from across the country.

“We saw a lot of creative designs, and it was really fun to go through all of them,” Berry said. “Lucas did an awesome job bringing this year’s ‘America’s Birthday Celebration’ theme to life. It has a lot of great color and creativity, and I’m looking forward to seeing it on pit road in a few weeks at Indianapolis.”

Stone’s winning artwork celebrates America’s 250th birthday through a vibrant patriotic design featuring bold red, white and blue elements that capture the spirit of the historic milestone. His artwork will be transformed into a full-size pit wall banner that will be displayed throughout the 400-mile race before being signed by the No. 21 team and given to Stone following the event.

The 2026 edition marks the second year of the Kids Color PPG program with Wood Brothers Racing, continuing a tradition of celebrating creativity and inspiring the next generation of race fans. Prior to expanding to the No. 21 team in 2025, the program featured fellow PPG-sponsored driver Josef Newgarden, with winning artwork showcased on a variety of items over the years, including a helmet, firesuit and pit wall banner.

“We’re proud to continue the Kids Color PPG program and celebrate the creativity of young race fans through this special initiative,” said Trish Allen, strategic relationships manager, PPG. “Lucas created a wonderful design that perfectly captures this year’s theme, and we’re excited to showcase his artwork at the Racing Capital of the World.”

The Brickyard 400 presented by PPG is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. ET with live television coverage on TNT.

About PPG

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in the NASCAR Cup Series with Josh Berry.