RFK Racing – ATL II Advance

EchoPark Speedway Event Info:

Date: Sunday, July 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Hampton, GA

Format: 260 Laps, 400.4 Miles, Stages: 60-160-260

TV: TNT Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 7 p.m. ET, Race (TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

This weekend EchoPark hosts its second race of the year and the 21st race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Jack Roush has 13 wins all-time at EchoPark Speedway, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series.

All three RFK Racing teams led laps in the most recent EchoPark Speedway race.

Brad Keselowski led 10 laps and finished 17th in February’s EchoPark Speedway race.

Chris Buescher finished 15th in February’s EchoPark Speedway race.

Ryan Preece finished ninth in February’s EchoPark Speedway race – his best-finish of this season’s points races.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Driver: Christopher Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Kroger/Heinz Ketchup/Artesano Brioche Buns

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Solomon Plumbing

Keselowski at EchoPark Speedway

Starts: 23

Wins: 2 (2017, 2019)

Top-10s: 12

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his 24th Cup start at EchoPark Speedway this weekend, where he is a two-time winner with an average finish of 15.7.

Keselowski won the spring race in 2017 after starting fifth and winning again in 2019.

Overall, he’s led laps in 13 different EchoPark Speedway races and finished in the top 10, 12 times.

He carries an average starting position of 14.4 into the weekend with a career-best effort of P2 in 2014. Overall, he has nine top 10 starts, including a P4 starting spot in the spring of 2022.

He also has eight Xfinity Series starts with six top 10s including two P2 finishes. In the Truck series, he’s made four career starts.

STORYLINE: The 2012 champ is poised to make a push for a Chase berth. Although he is currently 4 spots below the cut line, Keselowski is only 19 points out and heading to some tracks where historically he has been strong. He has a combined 8 victories at the tracks remaining on the regular season schedule.

Buescher at EchoPark Speedway

Starts: 16

Wins: —

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 17th Cup start at EchoPark Speedway where he has posted five top-10s and a best finish of seventh (twice – 2021, 2022). He also finished ninth in 2019, 2024 and 2025.

Buescher has an average qualifying position of 16.3 and has qualified in the top 15 in each of the last three EchoPark Speedway races.

STORYLINE: Sitting solidly 7th in the standings, Buescher is eyeing a Chase berth. Still a win, something he has said the 17 team is very close to getting, has eluded him. Returning to a drafting track, the style of racing where RFK Racing has excelled throughout the season, offers a breakthrough opportunity for him.

Preece at EchoPark Speedway

Starts: 11

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Heading into this race in February Preece was coming off winning the Cook Out Clas and a modified race at New Smyrna Speedway and additionally led 38 laps in his Daytona Dual Race – then went on to record his best finish of 9th of this season’s points races.

Preece makes his 12th Cup start at EchoPark Speedway where he has a best finish of 9th at the start of the season.

He holds an average starting position of 21, including a fifth-place start last season.

STORYLINE: Preece sits on the cusp of a Chase berth. He sits only 1 spot below the cutoff line and a slim 4 points out. This week he heads to a track where he was among the strongest finishers in the spring, with a top-10 performance. As the regular season winds down, expect Preece to ramp up the intensity.

RFK Historically at EchoPark Speedway

Cup Wins: 6 (Mark Martin, 1991, 1994; Kurt Busch, 2002; Carl Edwards, 2005 (Spring), 2005 (Fall) & 2008)

RFK at EchoPark Speedway: RFK has 288 starts at EchoPark Speedway in NASCAR’s three major touring series totaling 13 wins, 61 top fives, 117 top tens, and nine poles while leading more than 3,300 laps and turning over 111,000 miles.

EchoPark Speedway/RFK History: RFK competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting involved in an early crash. Just three years later, the organization claimed its first win in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. RFK won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. The team’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. Altogether, in the two races at AMS in 2005, RFK posted six top five finishes and two wins.

Spring Forward: All but one of RFK’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming in 2005. Three of RFK’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.

RFK EchoPark Speedway Wins

1991-2 Martin Cup

1994-2 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2002-2 Busch Cup

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Chicagoland: After a stellar qualifying effort that placed two of its cars inside the top 5 starting positions, there was optimism in the Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing camp this Fourth of July weekend. Chris Buescher and teammate Brad Keselowski started door to door on row two to begin the night. The speed was there but so were the challenges. Buescher raced among the leaders for a majority of the event until a pitstop error altered the team’s night. Two-time Chicagoland winner Keselowski had strength early but as the track changed, the car’s balance did too, affecting his overall finish. Preece faced the stiffest adversity after being spun on the first lap, resulting in 4 flat tires and a lengthy trip to the garage. He fought to recover throughout the night.

Points Standings: Buescher: 7th, Preece: 17th, Keselowski: 20th